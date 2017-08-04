Need to Know: Aug. 4, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook will display “related articles” links next to popular stories, including stories flagged as false or misleading (TechCrunch)

But did you know: Facebook’s ‘related articles’ feature will highlight fact-checks as a way to combat misinformation (Wall Street Journal)

After months of testing, Facebook is rolling out a new “related articles” feature, which is Facebook’s attempt to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform. Facebook has shown “related articles” underneath clicked links since at least 2014. The difference here is that the links will appear before someone reads a story, with an emphasis on providing a different view on the same topic or a report from fact-checkers on the subject. “The moves show Facebook’s strategy to reduce the presence of misinformation on its platform, without going so far as censoring it, a role it says it doesn’t want,” writes Deepa Seetharaman. “While Facebook has content policies that ban hate speech and other forms of expression, the social-media company is queasy about creating similar policies around accuracy.”

+ Related: How Facebook unevenly silences posts about discrimination, censoring important conversations, while often allowing blatantly racist content to remain (The Washington Post)

+ Noted: In its Q2 results, Gannett reported a net loss of $487,000 (MarketWatch) and despite the disappointing Q2 results, Gannett’s CEO says the company is interested in buying more newspapers (Poynter); Chartbeat adds subscriber analytics to its dashboard, what it says was the “single most requested feature” (Nieman Lab); Alabama Media Group is testing a new commenting system on its websites that relies on users to moderate each others’ comments (AL.com); Snopes won an early court ruling over its finances and ownership (San Diego Union-Tribune); Fox is in talks with Ion Media to operate local TV stations, Bloomberg reports (Bloomberg)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes why you shouldn’t believe anything written in Comic Sans, how non-journalists can separate truth from fiction, and reflecting on 10 years of PolitiFact.

TRY THIS AT HOME



‘What are users thinking when they dismiss notifications?’ (Guardian Mobile Innovation Lab)

During the U.K. snap election in June, The Guardian tested two kinds of notifications: A live data alert with a feature that allowed users to flip between views of results, and a constituency alert that updated a user when the election was called for a specific voting area to which they had subscribed. In this experiment, The Guardian’s Mobile Innovation Lab was trying to understand whether people have a desire for receiving additional data-rich information in an alert, as well as signals about the right level of alert customization. Madeline Welsh explains that The Guardian asked users why they closed a notification — and 84 percent said they closed notifications because “they were informed and didn’t need it anymore.”

+ “We should find an effective metric for this that doesn’t make a good alert reflect negatively on the product” (@lauraelizdavis, Twitter)

+ New research from the Engaging News Project finds that homepage redesigns can improve the number of pageviews and time spent on page:“The results show that an online experiment can pick up on many of the same signals as a full deployment of a site redesign. To the extent that these findings continue to replicate, doing an online experiment would provide news organizations with a relatively inexpensive way to test out redesigns before embarking on a full launch,” the report says (Engaging News Project)

OFFSHORE



Here’s how NYT is using programmatic ads to support its international expansion (Digiday)

Key to The New York Times’ international expansion across Asia and Europe is programmatic advertising, writes Jessica Davies. NYT says it has “hundreds” of programmatic ad campaigns running across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets, and it says that is setting its pace for growth. Davies reports: “Globally, programmatic direct revenue has doubled over the last three months, compared to the first three months of this year, though [global programmatic chief Sara Badler] wouldn’t provide specific numbers. Working with advertisers to create custom programmatic partnerships, like private marketplaces or guaranteed deals, is driving much of that growth.”

+ Financial Times employees unanimously voted for industrial action such as a strike “should it be required” to fix the paper’s gender pay gap (Press Gazette)

OFFBEAT



A new study shows that ‘digital natives’ are no better at technology than other age groups (Quartz)

A new research paper published this month in “Teaching and Teacher Education” concludes that “information-savvy digital natives do not exist.” Despite commonly held beliefs that “digitally native” Millennials are better at technology than older age groups, the authors of this report argue that there’s no evidence to suggest that “digital natives” are more tech-savvy or better at multitasking than other generations. “If the idea of ‘digital natives’ was just jargon that advertisers used to sell to the under-30 crowd, all this might not matter much. But the idea that digital natives are fundamentally different is influencing everything from the way curriculums are designed to the way companies shape their corporate work environments,” writes Michael J. Coren on the findings.

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Wired catches heat for confining women to postscript of issue overwhelmingly written by men’ (Splinter)

In this month’s print edition of Wired magazine, there’s a thank-you to “wonder women who helped get this issue out,” a list that includes Michelle Obama, Coconut the dog and the magazine’s executive editor Maria Streshinsky, but all of the magazine’s features were written by men. This note is causing Wired to be the target of criticism on Twitter, with FiveThirtyEight’s Christie Aschwanden tweeting, “This isn’t funny @WIRED but the fact that it made it to print is pretty damn revealing.” David Uberti writes: “The colophon was clearly a poor attempt to be tongue-in-cheek. But these sorts of gaffes are never one-offs. Look back through a recent selection of Wired covers, and you’ll notice something interesting” — just one woman has been featured on the cover in the last year.

SHAREABLE



How will WikiTribune actually work? A Q&A with its editor Peter Bale (Poynter)

There’s still a lot of questions swirling around Jimmy Wales’ unlaunched project WikiTribune, Ben Mullin writes: “How many stories will it publish per day? How will it decide what’s news? How will volunteers work alongside professional journalists?” To get answers to some of these questions, Mullin talks to Peter Bale, who was recently named editor of WikiTribune. “I think it will be a privilege if what we produce is considered by the Wikipedia community to be good enough and robust enough to be cited,” Bale explains on how WikiTribune will use secondary sources. “We will be producing content that fits into both the short-term story cycle and stories that will have a longer shelf life. Each of those kinds of stories will have secondary resources, like Wikipedia. A story that is written within a 24-hour period of a news event may have a finite life.”

+ The first edition of WikiTribune is expected to publish later this year, Catalina Albeanu reports (Journalism.co.uk)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Julia Dahl on her time at the New York Post and how people’s interactions with reporters affect what they think of “the media”: “What didn’t occur to me until years later was how that interaction may have shaped the way they thought about reporters, and the entire news media, for the rest of their lives. Ten years later, when their president told them that journalists were ‘enemies of the American people,’ and ‘mainstream media’ was pumping out ‘fake news,’ might my daylight notebook-and-camera ambush have made it more likely they’d nod their heads and say, Hell, yeah?” (CJR)

+ Two TV producers for MSNBC’s The Last Word and NBC Nightly News started tweeting about news, and now they’re kind of famous for it: “Be it a press conference on Capitol Hill, cabinet meeting pool spray from the White House, Trump golf outing, or fiery segment on Morning Joe — you’ll see it first from [Bradd] Jaffy or [Kyle] Griffin. When a reporter in the NBC News operation has an exclusive, Jaffy or Griffin are often first to post the relevant details. Between the two, they somehow manage to tweet virtually every piece of news and opinion of the day” (BuzzFeed News)

+ On this week’s New Yorker Radio Hour, Ryan Lizza revisits his phone call with Anthony Scaramucci: “So many politicians believe when they’re failing, they believe that the real problem is just a communications strategy — that if only the American public heard and saw what the most loyal supporters saw in the President, everything would be solved,” Lizza says (New Yorker)

+ Leah Finnegan on the “Spotlight problem” in journalism, where things about journalism are created mainly for journalists: “Who are articles about the fake rivalry between The Times and The Post for? The best answer I can come up with, besides employees of the respective papers, is ambitious high school students, media Twitter, and/or fans of the Rory Gilmore student-newspaper story arc on Gilmore Girls” (The Outline)