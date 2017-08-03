Need to Know: Aug. 3, 2017

You might have heard: A lawsuit filed this week by Fox News commentator Rod Wheeler says Fox News worked with a wealthy supporter of Donald Trump and the White House to “concoct a story about the death” of Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich (NPR)

But did you know: Margaret Sullivan: ‘You don’t have to believe everything in that Seth Rich lawsuit. What’s been confirmed is bad enough.’ (Washington Post)

“Given Wheeler’s mutating role throughout this ugly saga, he cannot be considered a reliable narrator. So, no, you can’t believe everything his suit says. But some of it rings true,” Margaret Sullivan writes. “Some of it is now undeniable: An outrageously bogus news story was known about, and apparently not discouraged, within the West Wing well before it was published. … One of the ugliest falsehoods of the current political era may have been cheered on by the White House. At the very least, it got tacit approval. And that’s bad enough.

+ Olivia Nuzzi reports on how close the White House was to the story: Ed Butowsky says he met with Sean Spicer with Wheeler in April (New York Magazine), where Spicer says he was informed “they were working on a story” about Rich “and wanted me to be aware of it — that was it” (CNN)

+ The lawyer for Wheeler says he will “seek to depose President Trump and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to question them over their roles in the affair” (Yahoo)

+ Noted: Facebook says it’s tweaking the news feed to show users stories that load faster on mobile and “fewer stories that might take longer to load” (Facebook Newsroom); Gimlet Media raises another $15 million, “a bet [that the podcast industry] will grow” (Recode); Susie Banikarim is named editorial director for Gizmodo Media Group (Fusion Media Group); In its Q2 results, Tronc reports a net income of $6.8 million, while digital ad revenue fell by 9 percent and total ad revenue fell by 15 percent year-over-year (Poynter); Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley says the company’s acquisition of Tribune Media is on track to close by the end of the year (Baltimore Sun); Time Inc. is moving all of its websites to a new in-house platform called Elements (TechCrunch)

Lessons from Denverite’s first year: ‘Be useful and delightful’ (Journalism.co.uk)

In addition to simply delivering news, Denverite “strives to be useful and delightful,” explains editor Dave Burdick. Denverite was founded by former WSJ publisher Gordon Crovitz in July 2016 as a newsletter promising to deliver news about the city in “five minutes or less.” Since then, Denverite has expanded to include a website, four newsletters and a podcast, as well as developed expertise around two major issues in the city, homelessness and housing. The aim is “to be able to tell people something about their city that surprises them and is in some way enlightening, or is the kind of thing they can tell their friends and family about next time they sit down to dinner,” Burdick explains.

‘Public editors are disappearing in U.S. newsrooms. But abroad, they’re more important than ever’ (Poynter)

The New York Times is the latest outlet in the U.S. to eliminate the position of public editor, following in the steps of The Washington Post and local news organizations. But look outside the United States, and the public editor is “more important than ever,” Daniel Funke writes. “What’s happened in other countries … is that they are expanding the role of the ombudsman and not allowing mid-career journalists inside the organization to step into the role for couple of years, deal with the audience’s concerns and then go back into the reporting or editing stream,” explains NPR’s first ombudsman Jeffrey Dvorkin. “These organizations, especially in Latin America, see the role of the public editor as an agency of democracy.”

+ New rules from the European Union would require companies worldwide to “clean up their online security” (Nieman Lab): The General Data Protection Regulation is intended to give Internet users more control over how their personal information is used, but would apply to all companies collecting or storing data in the EU or deal with the data of EU residents, even if they’re headquartered elsewhere (European Parliament)

An infographic showing the rise of influencer marketing: 37% of surveyed marketers are dedicating budget to influencer marketing and 67% plan to increase their influencer marketing budget over the next 6 months (Social Media Today)

Over the last two years, influencer marketing (partnering with influential people on social media to promote a brand or product) has grown rapidly. Seeking to understand how this technique has grown and how effective it is, Influencer Marketing Hub conducted a survey of marketers, finding that influencer marketing has made the transition from a niche area to a mainstream form of marketing. Some notable findings: 84 percent of marketers surveyed said they believe influencer marketing to be effective, and influencer marketing is estimated to have grown from $700 million in 2016 to $1.2 billion in 2017.

+ CNBC reports that ad agencies say a lack of analytics, disinterest from influencers and confusion about the platform are driving clients away from Snapchat, a problem that’s in part exacerbated by Instagram’s strength (CNBC)

Tony Haile: The Facebook/Google duopoly could cause agencies to stop buying ads elsewhere (BuzzFeed News)

With Facebook and Google’s power over online advertising, everyone else is struggling to keep up. But Chartbeat founder Tony Haile argues this effect could get even stronger: Haile argues that the platforms’ increasing dominance could stop agencies from purchasing ads elsewhere. If Facebook and Google continue to grow, Haile says it may not make business sense for media buyers and planners to buy ads outside of Facebook and Google at some point.

+ “Not only is Amazon competing against digital media companies for ad revenue — they’re challenging Hollywood studios for box office dominance, gobbling video distribution deals from cable companies, and launching social media and messaging networks to compete with the other major tech platforms. And their strategic investments to make money in these areas show no sign of slowing down,” Sara Fischer writes (Axios)

‘How the Hollywood Reporter Became a Must-Read in DC’ (Washingtonian)

Before the election, The Hollywood Reporter wasn’t exactly known for its political coverage. But after the election, people covered by the Hollywood Reporter such as Tom Barrack and Steve Bannon “weren’t just players in the LA zeitgeist or dial-a-quotes for stories about Cannes—they were stars in what was quickly becoming one of the strangest events in modern political history,” writes Elaina Plott. “Now that Trump’s president, there’s such confluence between Hollywood and D.C.,” says Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni. “Everyone around town has a Donald Trump story. So from the beginning, it made natural sense for us to cover him.”