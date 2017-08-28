Need to Know: Aug. 28, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey caused “catastrophic flooding” in the Houston area as nearly three feet of rain fell on southeast Texas (Washington Post)

But did you know: Reporters helped rescue people stranded in floodwaters in Houston (Poynter)

As the waters rose in Houston over the weekend, people who were stranded and couldn’t reach rescue workers took to social media to plead for help. And as TV reporters were covering the flood, reporters helped rescue stranded people: KHOU reporter Brandi Smith was on air when she saw a van heading into deep water, and pulled the driver from the vehicle with the help of a tow truck driver. Later that day, CNN reporter Ed Lavandera and camera crew were about to leave a Houston neighborhood when they heard yelling, and rescued the family from their home.

+ New York Times reporter Clifford Krauss shares his first-hand account of the flooding as his home in Bellaire, Texas, is flooded (New York Times); Here’s how newspapers and TV networks are planning to cover Houston in the days to come: Newspapers including the San Antonio Express-News have dropped their paywall, while TV networks are adding hours of extra news coverage (CNN Media)

+ Worth sharing: ProPublica’s tips for donating after disasters (ProPublica)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Facebook hires former NYT public editor Liz Spayd as a consultant for a “transparency” project (Recode); The Atlantic is launching a membership program (Poynter); Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka says he will return to Breitbart News (Politico); The Washington Post is expanding PowerPost, its vertical for “Beltway insiders and decision-makers,” adding three new newsletters (Digiday); Google is starting its biggest crackdown on extremist videos on YouTube, adding warnings and disabling advertising on videos that it determines violates its new rules on offensive content (Bloomberg)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How newsrooms can collect user data without being creepy (MediaShift)

“If journalism’s first loyalty is to citizens, we need to reflect on how to leverage user data on a news organization’s website while being transparent, respectful, and without creeping out the same people who are being asked to trust the reporting,” writes Martin Shelton in an excerpt from the Coral Project’s Community Guides for Journalism. Shelton offers guidance on where the line between helpful and creepy is when it comes to collecting audience data. Some questions for newsrooms to ask themselves as they start collecting user data: What do readers understand about the kind of data we’re collecting? How will the data be used and by whom? What’s the potential harm to users if the data were taken out of context?

OFFSHORE



China forbids anonymous posts in online communities and discussion forums effective Oct. 1 (Quartz)

“Anonymity on the Chinese internet is just about dead,” Nikhil Sonnad writes. On Friday, China’s highest internet regulator issued new rules forbidding anonymous posts in online communities and discussion forums, requiring users to register with their real names. These new rules will also require platforms to “investigate thoroughly” any users they believe might be using fake names, as well as retain all user data for government inspection.

+ Earlier: These new regulations on anonymous commenting follow a crackdown earlier this summer on VPNs by the Chinese government (Bloomberg)

+ “Apps that use algorithms to scour thousands of sources to find news and tailor feeds to individual users are China’s fastest-growing mobile segment” (Wall Street Journal)

OFFBEAT



Snapchat is starting to verify more influencers, giving them access to special features (Business Insider)

Snapchat is starting to warm up to internet celebrities and influencers that it long ignored, Alex Heath writes. Snapchat is starting to verify more influencers — and verified users received access to special features that normal users don’t have. This is a major shift in strategy, Heath writes, “as Snapchat’s user growth has slowed in the face of fierce competition from Facebook-owned Instagram, which has worked closely with celebrities and users with large followings for years.”

+ Social media companies are looking to video as an area for growth, but Twitter’s video offerings may be too late: “Twitter’s push to be a digital live video provider is interesting, but we note that bigger competitors such as Facebook and Google have much stronger digital video propositions for advertisers with much larger and more engaged user bases, deeper granular data for targeting, and proven return on advertiser investment,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill explains (Barron’s Next)

UP FOR DEBATE



SPJ president: Journalists aren’t biased — but they do offer multiple perspectives (InsideSources)

“As humans, we may inherently be biased, but as journalists, we learn to recognize those biases, make them known to ourselves, our editors and our newsrooms. We discuss those biases. We go out of the way, once we recognize a bias, to find those who have a different perspective. We learn to leave our opinions out of stories, and if we can’t, we let another journalist who can to tell the story,” SPJ president Lynn Walsh writes. “I wish I could bring every person who tells me ‘the media’ is biased into my newsroom for our daily morning meetings. It’s how we start the day, each and every day. We pitch story ideas and discuss them in detail: who should we talk to, why is this important, do people care, what would this group say about the story? … Journalists not only provide a window to the world, they provide many windows to the world. Each may vary from another, but ethical and responsible journalists will make sure people get the most accurate view possible.”

+ An alternative perspective: “The news media’s bias has reached an all-time high, and if something doesn’t change soon, people will increasingly put their trust in the hands of people who tell them what they want to hear rather than report real news, or — even worse — people could turn the news off entirely, allowing the government to run amok without any accountability,” Heartland Institute executive editor Justin Haskins argues (InsideSources)

SHAREABLE



The Guardian is launching a nonprofit in the United States to make it easier for charitable organizations and individuals to donate (New York Times)

With an increased focus on philanthropy, The Guardian is launching a nonprofit in the United States. The idea, theguardian.org president Rachel White explains, is make it easier for charitable organizations and private individuals, who might feel conflicted about donating to a private organization, to support The Guardian’s journalism. The nonprofit received tax exempt status in October 2016, and it’s been setting up partnerships since December. Since then, theguardian.org has raised a total of $1 million from the Skoll Foundation, Humanity United and Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

+ White notes that philanthropic organizations are increasingly interested in funding journalism: “It’s exciting for the potential it holds, and if it can serve as a model for the industry that could be replicated, we’d be happy to see that happen, too,” she says (Digiday)

+ Earlier: Research from API examines the growing role of philanthropic funding in supporting news and our set of best practices for nonprofit news organizations and funders on ensuring editorial independence