Need to Know: Aug. 25, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook is trying to combat hate speech on its platform, but having trouble finding a balance between protecting its users and promoting free speech (Washington Post)

But did you know: Facebook’s security chief says it shuts down 1 million accounts per day for violating its policies, but can’t catch all ‘threat actors’ (CNBC)

As it tries to keep hate speech and fraud off its platform, Facebook’s chief security officer Alex Stamos says it shuts down 1 million accounts each day — but it still can’t catch all “threat actors” among its 2 billion users. “When you’re dealing with millions and millions of interactions, you can’t create these rules and enforce them without (getting some) false positives,” Stamos said. The root of that problem, Stamos says, are technical challenges, rather than Facebook’s own rules.

+ WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, is searching for ways to minimize fake news on its own platform: “It’s a complex problem in determining what is fake and what isn’t. Because of the encryption, we can’t read the contents of the messages,” WhatsApp software engineer Alan Kao explains (Economic Times)

+ The Daily Stormer makes its way back onto the open web: After several hosting companies forced Daily Stormer off their services, it went back online Thursday as punishedstormer.com and hosted by DreamHost (Daily Dot) and DreamHost was then hit by a DDoS attack on Thursday (ZDNet); A U.S. Superior Court judge also ruled on Thursday that DreamHost must hand over user data from an anti-Trump website to the Department of Justice, but the judge says he will “oversee the use of the data to make sure the government’s seizure was limited to individuals linked to the riots and not people who merely posted messages or communicated with others through the site” (Bloomberg)

+ Farhad Manjoo compiled a guide for fighting radicalization online: His tips include recognizing the internet as a breeding ground for these ideas and engaging directly with people who could be radicalized (New York Times)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Apple is adding a new feature to Safari in iOS 11 that will automatically strip out Google AMP URLs when a webpage is shared or a URL is copied and pasted (The Verge); Talking Points Memo may add a new morning email newsletter to its $50/year Prime membership program as a part of its effort to give “people more detail, more transparency, more guidance in understanding the stories of the day and our reporting” (Nieman Lab); The News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne, Ind., will stop publishing its print edition and will go entirely online (AP)

API UPDATE



The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a look back as PolitiFact turns 10, why “flat-earthers” say the eclipse is proof of their beliefs, and new research on how people absorb information when politics is a factor.

TRY THIS AT HOME



Lessons for comment moderation: ‘The line between hate and debate online is difficult to draw’ (Financial Times)

News organizations with comment sections are faced with a growing challenge, FT community manager Lilah Raptopoulos writes: How do you keep discussions between people with strong disagreements polite and productive? And how do moderators make people whose viewpoints are underrepresented in these discussions feel welcome? “We face dilemmas with no perfect answer,” Raptopoulos writes. “Ultimately, each community manager must decide on its line. That line will always be a bit fuzzy around the edges, and upholding it depends on good technology and human judgment.” Raptopoulos explains the line FT holds: Comments are deleted if they are discriminatory, and commenters are banned if they regularly violate FT’s guidelines.

OFFSHORE



Global ad giant WPP is having its worst year in a decade: ‘Growth has become even more difficult to find,’ CEO says (Guardian)

WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, cut its growth forecast this week, leaving the company facing its worst year in a decade. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell explains that politics in the U.S. and the U.K. as well as “erratic economic conditions” in faster growing countries such as China are affecting the global ad market: “In the last year or so, growth has become even more difficult to find, perhaps due to increasing social, political and economic volatility,” Sorrell said.

+ Sorrell led investors through a list of 22 challenges affecting the ad industry worldwide, which included disruption from companies such as Amazon and a fragmented media landscape (Bloomberg); “Clients are spending less money, they’re thinking more short-term, and zero-based budgeting is becoming more common,” Sean Hargrave writes on Sorrell’s statements (MediaPost)

OFFBEAT



There’s a connection between employees’ motivation and their manager’s mental state (Fast Company)

Effective leaders don’t necessarily need to be charismatic and hold a grand vision. New research from Michigan State University found that a leader’s focus and mindset affects their own behavior, which then affects employees’ motivation. “Effective leadership may be based in part on a leader’s ability to recognize when a particular mental state is needed in their employees and to adapt their own mental state and their behaviors to elicit that mind-set,” says Michigan State professor and study co-author Brent Scott. “Part of the story here is that you don’t have to be Steve Jobs to be an effective leader. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing.”

UP FOR DEBATE



Nicholas Kristof: ‘We’re Journalists, Mr. Trump, Not the Enemy’ (New York Times)

“If only President Trump denounced neo-Nazis as passionately and sincerely as he castigates journalists,” Nicholas Kristof writes in his latest column. “We in journalism deserve to have our feet held to the fire. We make mistakes all the time, and too often we are superficial, sensationalist, unfair, defensive or diverted by shiny objects. Critics are right that we in the national media are often out of touch with working-class America, and distressingly often, we are lap dogs instead of watchdogs. Yet for all our failings, journalism remains an indispensable constraint on power. … Trump’s caricature of journalists as dishonest is hypocritical, and it insults the courage and professionalism of my colleagues who sometimes risk their lives trying to get a story.”

+ Arizona Republic journalists recount what it was like to cover the chaos outside of Trump’s rally in Phoenix: “I kept shooting until I couldn’t see any longer. Coughing and gagging, I rushed my way up Second Street to the office to wash off and file. As we were filing, we heard the flash-bangs going off outside our building. So I went back to cover the action in front of our employee entrance,” says photographer Rob Schumacher, who then washed his eyes and went back out (Arizona Republic)

SHAREABLE



What we lose when alt-weeklies close: Coverage of culture and politics from a local perspective (Washington Post)

“Alt weeklies pioneered what the Smartphone Generation now takes for granted,” Paul Farhi writes. “They wrote about things that the mainstream media (before it was ever called that) was indifferent to or ignored. They covered nightlife, criticized the arts, hectored the newspapers and TV stations about their reporting. They wrote about politics from a subjective and unapologetically partisan perspective, almost always a lefty one. … Much of that is available on a screen now, of course. But unlike their digital children — the HuffPosts, Jezebels and Slates — the alt weeklies offered one important difference: They focused on their towns, not everyone’s.”

+ Are alt-weeklies dying or just changing form and moving online? “I would say mainly they’re dying,” Rick Edmonds says, noting that “there’s a difference between declining and dead, though one does lead to the other” (Poynter); David Dudley argues that direct digital replacements of alt-weeklies will have a hard time taking over their function: “Dailies may have told you what was going on; alt-weeklies helped make people locals, a cranky cohort united by common enthusiasms and grievances. … This part of their role, as it turns out, is a lot harder to replace in the digital era” (CityLab)

+ Current and former Village Voice staffers reflect on their time at the paper and its history: “There’s a lot of cultural writing going on online, much of it quite good, but having a group of distinctive voices all in one place, that was something that the print publication did well. Now journalists are kind of much more itinerant. Having that kind of platform like the Voice was a total boon to developing a career and having strong opinions and writing consistent work,” former food critic Robert Sietsema says (Esquire)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The pitfalls of the language commonly used by journalists: “Only a journalist finds ‘fresh’ a fresh synonym for ‘new,’ so that the reader hears of ‘fresh clashes’ or ‘fresh elections,’ or in one grisly example, ‘fresh bodies’ washing up weeks after a tsunami. Only in the papers do time periods ‘see’ this or that: March saw major demonstrations, April saw fresh clashes, and so on.” (The Economist)

+ “In retrospect, it looks like Mic’s commitment to social justice was never that deep … Mic chanced upon the social justice narrative, discovered it was Facebook gold, and mined away. Now the quarry is nearly dry.” (Outline)

+ “You don’t cool your anxiety by staying off the internet,” Virginia Heffernan argues. “Framing the internet as a text to be read, not a life to be led, tends to break, without effort, its spell. Conscious reading, after all, is a demanding ocular and mental activity that satisfies specific intellectual reward centers.” (Wired); Keeping Instagram posts free of links has kept the platform a pleasant oasis in an Internet full of overwhelming and messy discourse: “Instagram has never become a full participant in the web. By refusing to allow hyperlinks, it has maintained a distinct space on the internet,” Alexis C. Madrigal writes (The Atlantic)

+ “How I Became Fake News”: A witness to the attack in Charlottesville explains how he became a target of conspiracy theorists after filming the attack (Politico Magazine)