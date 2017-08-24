Need to Know: Aug. 24, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Sinclair Broadcasting agreed to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion (New York Times); If the deal is approved by the FCC, Sinclair would reach more than 70 percent of U.S. households (Politico)

But did you know: In FCC filings, Sinclair fires back at critics of Tribune acquisition, saying opponents are trying to stifle competition (Multichannel)

In FCC filings due on Tuesday, Sinclair Broadcasting made its case for why its acquisition of Tribune Media is in the best interest of the public and the company — and fired back at the deal’s critics. In the filings, Sinclair said the deal will help “save” free, over-the-air TV. Sinclair also claimed that the deal’s opponents are trying to stifle competition: “Each of the petitioners is either trying to use this proceeding to stifle competition for its own economic interests or is still living in a pre-cable, pre-internet, pre-smartphone world, untethered from the economic realities of the current media market,” Sinclair said in the filing.

+ “Sinclair-Tribune’s response today leaves too many questions unanswered about the public interest harms caused by the proposed merger,” the Coalition to Save Local Media said in response to the filings. “There is no basis for the FCC to allow this merger to proceed. The FCC and Department of Justice should reject this merger.” (The Hill)

+ Earlier: Opponents of the deal warn that it would create “excessive, unbalanced market power,” giving Sinclair a dangerous level of power over the local TV marketplace (Variety)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Incoming Los Angeles Times CEO Ross Levinsohn will have a starting salary of $1 million, with the potential to make much more depending on the financial success of Tronc and the L.A. Times (Poynter); WSJ editor Gerard Baker criticizes the paper’s coverage of Trump’s rally in Phoenix, saying it was “commentary dressed up as news reporting” (New York Times); The Atlantic relaunches its iOS app, making it faster and easier for readers to use (Lickability); The Washington Post is using artificial intelligence to improve a native ad’s chances of being seen and read, based on people’s past reading/viewing behavior (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Here’s how a Vox reporter uses social media to source stories for a video series (Journalism.co.uk)

In the latest edition of its weekly podcast, Journalism.co.uk talks to Vox video reporter Johnny Harris about his new international video series, “Borders.” Harris is producing six documentaries on the impact of borders (from international borders to city and neighborhood borders), and using the Internet and social media to source suggestions on where he should go. Harris has also built a community on Facebook during his reporting process, a community that he’s turned to for suggestions on where to go and who to talk to. “When you call out to people who live around the world and use the internet as this huge network, you get ideas that you would have never found otherwise, that have never been covered – I got tons and tons of those,” Harris says of that community.

OFFSHORE



‘BBC Pidgin is a significant breakthrough for language diversity online’ (Wired UK)

As part of BBC World Service’s biggest expansion since the 1940s, the BBC is launching 12 new services in Africa and Asia. One of those new services is BBC Pidgin, which Sian Bradley writes is “a reminder that the internet must move beyond the English language as more people come online.” Pidgin is a language that is primarily oral — so, to begin the process of turning a mostly spoken language into an agreed upon written form, the BBC interacted with people across Africa who speak Pidgin. “It’s a very interactive language and that was our approach,” BBC’s digital lead for Africa Miriam Quansah explains. “We know that everyone will have an opinion on the Pidgin we produce so we will ask speakers to tell us whether we are using certain words and phrases in the right way.”

OFFBEAT



It’s the hashtag’s 10th anniversary. How far has social media come since then? (New York Times)

On Aug. 23, 2007, Chris Messina sent a tweet asking what Twitter users thought about adding a pound sign before a topic, creating the hashtag. Ten years later, an average of 125 million hashtags are shared each day on Twitter — and Messina’s idea has made it to a plethora of other social networks, including Instagram and Facebook. “I’m super gratified at how many people actually use it for all kinds of purposes,” Messina says. “It’s giving humanity a way to express themselves — as incoherent as it may be.”

UP FOR DEBATE



Trump takes an authoritarian stance by portraying the news media as the enemy at his Phoenix rally (HuffPost)

“This was incitement, plain and simple,” ABC News correspondent Cecilia Varga said on Good Morning America following President Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. “This one felt different. … It really feels like a matter of time, frankly, before someone gets hurt.” At the rally, Trump shifted into accusing news organizations of dividing and weakening the country, which Michael Calderone writes is “a way of delegitimizing perceived critics that’s reminiscent of autocratic rulers.”

+ “To see this sort of attack coming yet again from the president is deeply disturbing … It creates an environment in which attacks on the press, both verbal and potentially physical, could become common,” says the Committee to Protect Journalists’ advocacy director Courtney C. Radsch (New York Times)

+ Journalists expressed concern over Trump’s statements, especially in light of recent physical attacks on reporters (HuffPost): “To say reporters erase America’s heritage, don’t love America, turn off cameras to hide truth, are to blame for racial tension is just plain wrong,” Jim VandeHei tweeted (@JimVandeHei, Twitter); Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called Trump’s claims that journalists don’t love their country “a vile, cynical and disgusting lie” (@Eugene_Robinson, Twitter); Margaret Sullivan called it the “most sustained attack any president has made on the news media” (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE



Here’s how the Bitter Southerner is covering Charlottesville (Poynter)

The Bitter Southerner is a digital multimedia magazine that explains its goal as telling “real stories of the American South” — so its coverage of Charlottesville looks different than what you’d see from a local newspaper. Immediately after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, the Bitter Southerner published the initial reactions of its team to the violence, taking a strong stance against “overt expressions of racism.” In the days since, the Bitter Southerner has kept covering Charlottesville in a variety of ways: Freelance photographer Pat Jarrett wrote a first-hand account of his experience at the white nationalist rally, and it’s published several essays from readers reflecting on Charlottesville and its repercussions across the South.