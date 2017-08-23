Need to Know: Aug. 23, 2017

You might have heard: Ross Levinsohn was named publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times as the newspaper’s top leadership was removed: Editor and publisher Davan Maharaj, managing editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy managing editor for digital Megan Garvey and assistant managing editor of investigations Matt Doig were terminated Monday (Los Angeles Times)

But did you know: The termination of four of Los Angeles Times’ top editors followed ‘a month of newsroom turmoil’ around an investigation into a former dean at USC’s medical school (Variety)

After four of Los Angeles Times’ top editors were fired on Monday, Variety’s Gene Maddaus and Ricardo Lopez report that the ousters come after “a month of newsroom turmoil” following the publication of an investigation into a former dean at USC’s medical school. Maddaus and Lopez report that investigative reporter Paul Pringle filed a human resources complaint about the editors, claiming that the story was being delayed “due to cozy relations between the editors and USC officials.” Tronc responded with an internal investigation and didn’t find anything substantiating the complaint, but the complaint opened “the floodgates to additional newsroom grievances against the paper’s leadership.”

+ “Letting go a top editor isn’t unusual. What shocked even those who had wanted [Davan] Maharaj out was the the firing of three other members of Maharaj’s management team,” Ken Doctor writes. “While there’s much to plumb in the who, what, when, and where of those firings, even this unprecedented canning is but a sideshow to the larger drama here: What is the future of the once nationally powerful Los Angeles Times?” (Nieman Lab)

+ Noted: Facebook adds publisher logos in trending and search: Publishers will need to upload multiple versions of their logo, and Facebook plans to extend the logos to “all places where people consume news on our platform” (Poynter); Medium is using its “clap” feature to determine how much authors should be paid: Medium will divide a reader’s $5 subscription fee by the number of claps they hand out on the site (The Next Web); A bill from the Senate intelligence committee would declare Wikileaks a “non-state hostile intelligence service,” opening up Wikileaks to a new level of surveillance: Sen. Ron Wyden warned of the “legal, constitutional and policy implications” of the label, which could be extended to other journalists (Daily Beast); After creating its own breaking news bot, Quartz is planning to release a suite of Slack-based tools to simplify the process of creating bots to follow pages or data (Nieman Lab)

Where should a daily news podcast fit into a listener’s day? (Nieman Lab)

With NYT’s The Daily and NPR’s Up First, Nick Quah writes that the daily podcast space is now defined, with the major players set up. But that doesn’t mean that other news organizations won’t expand into daily podcasts: Vox is working with Midroll Media to create a daily news podcast, for example. One major question daily podcast creators have to answer, Quah explains, is how that podcast fits into a listener’s day: “Whether the podcast will cater to the morning or evening commute. This, in my mind, is the most interesting, if not the biggest, strategic question,” Quah writes. “One could assume the position that the daily-news-podcast-consuming audience — with its voracious appetite for news — would want more than one daily news podcast in their morning routine. But to play to that base is to set hard ceilings off the bat. Such a news consumer is a highly specific creature, the theoretical opposite of a general consumer.”

+ IAB released a “Podcast Playbook” with guidelines for ad buyers on podcast advertising: The guide includes information around audience demographics, listener behaviors, creative treatments, ad formats, delivery and targeting, and ad effectiveness measurement (Interactive Advertising Bureau)

+ “It’s not just that hiring someone better than you makes you better. It encourages that person to do the same. Soon, you have a talent factory,” Jim VandeHei explains on hiring and “the Axios way” (Axios)

Swedish journalist Kim Wall’s death shows that female journalists face danger everywhere, not just in developing countries (Guardian)

“After traveling and reporting in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, it was in her native Scandinavia, a supposed bastion of gender parity, in which Kim [Wall] has disappeared,” writes Sruthi Gottipati. Wall, a Swedish journalist, disappeared while on a submarine trip with Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who denies responsibility for Wall’s disappearance. “It’s a chilling reminder that women’s safety can’t be shrugged off as a problem specific to developing countries, as if the West is immune to misogyny,” Gottipati writes.

+ A headless torso found off the shore of Denmark was identified as Wall’s body (BBC): Madsen previously said he dropped Wall off safely near Copenhagen, but later said that she died in an accident and he “buried” her at sea (CNN); “She gave voice to the weak, vulnerable and marginalized people. That voice had been needed for a long, long time, now it has been silenced,” Wall’s mother said (Independent)

We’re experiencing a new kind of ‘all-news, all-the-time’ FOMO, thanks to social media and a never-ending news cycle (Wired)

Since the election, an increasingly intense news cycle combined with social media is leading to a new kind of information overload, that feels “exponentially higher … and processing it has therefore become that much more burdensome,” Nick Stockton writes. Though this new kind of FOMO hasn’t been extensively studied just yet, Stockton talks to psychologists about why we feel this overload and how to cope with it. “Paradoxically, one strategy for coping with the overload is by adding to the stream,” Stockton finds: One researcher says research has found that people who engage more with social media (tweeting news stories, commenting on stories, etc.) report feeling happier than those that do not. That could mean adopting a more sustainable approach to social media, limiting the volume of your social media intake but engaging more often with what you’re seeing.

‘Gawker has been gone for a year. We’ve never needed it more than now’ (Washington Post)

“Gawker was not simply an influential Web outlet; its proudly independent sensibility and critical autonomy remain rare in today’s corporate media sphere,” University of Maine journalism professor Michael J. Socolow writes a year after Gawker was forced to shut down. “But to consider Gawker simply a minnow in a sea of whales is to miss its true value. Gawker might have been foolhardy, reckless and ultimately self-destructive, but it was also, above all, courageous. With the hindsight of Donald Trump’s ascendancy to the presidency, we should all recognize that courage in the media is needed now more than ever.”

+ “Boston authorities should not have blocked media from covering protest,” Sarah Betancourt writes: Reporters were not allowed to cover the “extreme-right-wing rally and massive counter protests” in Boston on Saturday as police enforced a barrier of 50 yards around the speakers’ platform (CJR)

‘If there’s a future for The Village Voice, it’s digital’ (CJR)

As The Village Voice announced on Tuesday that it will no longer produce a print edition, CJR’s Pete Vernon writes that the alt-weekly could have a promising digital future: Village Voice says it’s seen double-digit increases in traffic since launching its redesigned website in May, a sign that more investments in digital could pay off for the Voice. “The question, of course, is how and whether the publication (even one as legacy-rich as the Voice) can command the attention, and the ad dollars, it will need to survive in the digital realm, where competition is even more brutal,” Vernon writes.

+ The Village Voice’s decision to end its print edition is the most recent in a line of closures and scale-backs by alt-weeklies across the U.S., and the closures of these local news outlets are contributing to “news deserts” around the country (Guardian)