Need to Know: Aug. 22, 2017

You might have heard: Earlier this month, Facebook launched Watch, its tab for original video content produced exclusively by its partners (TechCrunch); Early partners for Watch include McClatchy, Hearst magazines, National Geographic and Time Inc. (Variety)

But did you know: Video series on Facebook are already driving higher engagement, an early positive sign for Facebook Watch (Digiday)

Publishers are finding that people would rather watch multi-episode shows rather than one-off videos, a positive sign for Facebook’s new TV-like Watch tab. For example, episodes Mashable’s show “Art Of The Scene” can run 10 minutes or longer. But on Facebook, the series has double the average watch time of Mashable’s standalone videos. Attn has found similar results with its monthly series “America Versus,” which has view and share rates 30 times what Attn brings in for a one-off Facebook video. “It’s led us to believe that serialized programming on Facebook not only can but does and will work,” Attn co-founder Matthew Segal says.

+ From last week: The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is partnering with Facebook on Watch for a series called “Titletown, TX” as a way to attract audiences outside of Texas: “Facebook Watch could be both a viable way to attract new viewers to its existing work and an important way for the newspaper to experiment with creating serialized video for a much larger audience,” Ricardo Bilton writes (Nieman Lab)

+ Noted: Ross Levinsohn is named publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times as the newspaper’s top leadership is removed: Editor and publisher Davan Maharaj, managing editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy managing editor for digital Megan Garvey and assistant managing editor of investigations Matt Doig were terminated Monday (Los Angeles Times); Univision says a lawsuit brought by Las Vegas oddsmaker RJ Bell over a Deadspin story is intended to intimidate journalists (Wall Street Journal); CNN is abandoning its magazine-style Snapchat Discover story in favor of a daily, 5-minute news show (Recode); More than 600 brands are still feeding the fake news ecosystem, analysis by Storyzy finds (Monday Note)

Does white supremacy demand its own beat now? (CJR)

“The ugly events in Charlottesville should raise a question for US newsrooms,” Christiana Mbakwe writes. “Why don’t we cover white supremacy the way we cover ISIS?” Mbakwe suggests creating a beat to cover white supremacy, covering stories such as a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center that found 917 active hate groups in the U.S. or the factors that played into Trump winning the white Millennial vote. “If more newsrooms covered white supremacy with the intensity it deserves, fewer white people might have been surprised by the events in Charlottesville. The response instead could have been, ‘This is us, and all the signs have been there,’” Mbakwe explains.

Here’s why Die Welt talks to their Facebook readers like you’d talk to a friend: ‘We don’t want people to say, “I read this on Facebook”’ (Nieman Lab)

German daily Die Welt talks to its readers on Facebook like you might talk to a friend: Die Welt reads all of the Facebook comments it receives each day, often responding to readers with GIFs, jokes or pop culture references while addressing editorial questions or verifying social media coverage during breaking news. “There are readers who might remember the positive experience they had on our page, who remember we liked their comment, or showed them we appreciated when they wrote interesting comments. When they want to take out a subscription, they remember, Welt was the page that interacted with them,” WeltN24’s head of social media Niddal Salah-Eldin explains. “The ability to recognize a brand — this is a huge thing right now. We don’t want people to say, ‘I read this on Facebook.’”

+ BBC World is undergoing its largest expansion since the 1940s: BBC World Service launched 12 new language services on Monday, offering news services in languages such as Pidgin and Korean (PressGazette); “The BBC’s expansion is unmatched in scale, and unmatched among news organizations in the resources thrown behind it. Admirably, it’s hiring locally in places where experienced journalists are fewer and press freedom is severely limited” (Nieman Lab)

Why female mentors are crucial: ‘It’s not only about growing the pipeline’ (CNN Money)

A new study from University of Massachusetts at Amherst shows that female mentors are key to encouraging women in STEM fields. The study paired female engineering students with female mentors during their freshman year — and 100 percent of those students stayed in the major for their second year. The research suggests that mentors are especially important during moments of transition: Starting college or entering a first job, for example. “It’s not only about growing the pipeline — then you add on the component of being a queer woman and where do you see yourself at the CEO and COO level — it’s ‘how do you get connected to those people?,'” Michelle Skoor, who directs programming for Lesbians Who Tech, explains on the role of female mentors in her own career.

Matt DeRienzo: Newsrooms may have to get bigger and grow their coverage areas to create successful subscription strategies (Editor & Publisher)

“The growing consensus that digital revenue from readers is essential to the survival of the news business presents a challenge for companies that have abandoned customer service, slashed editorial staff and trained newsrooms to focus on page views over engagement with readers,” argues LION publishers executive director Matt DeRienzo. “Shifting to a reader revenue-supported model is a record scratch moment. … [Digital subscription strategies will] inevitably going to mean going deeper, which will be impossible to do with every area of coverage a newspaper used to have. But being ‘everything about something’ is the key to getting readers who care about that something to pay. Newspapers will have to pick their spots, significantly realign beats in some cases, and … make an investment.”

Hate groups are forcing platforms to reveal the contradictions that are essential to their businesses (New York Times)

“The platforms’ sudden action in response to an outpouring of public grief and rage resembles, at first glance, a moral awakening and suggests a mounting sense of responsibility to the body politic,” John Herrman writes on moves such as Facebook to banning groups such as “White Nationalists United” and Reddit removing r/physicalremoval. “The recent rise of all-encompassing internet platforms promised something unprecedented and invigorating: venues that unite all manner of actors — politicians, media, lobbyists, citizens, experts, corporations — under one roof. These companies promised something that no previous vision of the public sphere could offer: real, billion-strong mass participation; a means for affinity groups to find one another and mobilize, gain visibility and influence. This felt and functioned like freedom, but it was always a commercial simulation. This contradiction is foundational to what these internet companies are.”

+ Can a more decentralized Internet curb the outsized power of platforms? (Nieman Lab) A new report from the Digital Currency Initiative and the Center for Civic Media at MIT suggests that while competing with “mega-platforms” is an uphill battle, “protecting the future of speech online involves not only … ambitious experiments in decentralization, but the cultivation of an ecosystem of competing publishing platforms” (MIT Digital Currency Initiative)