Need to Know: Aug. 21, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: As early as 2015, marketers were making videos without sound as a way to grab viewers on their phones

But did you know: GroupM relaxes its viewability standards, saying video ads in news feeds don’t have to have the sound on or be user-initiated (Wall Street Journal)

Ad-buying giant GroupM is relaxing some of its ad viewability standards, reflecting a shift in how people interact with video on social media. GroupM now says that video ads do not have to have the sound on or be user-initiated to be counted as “viewable.” In order for a video ad to be counted as viewable on social media, GroupM’s new standard is that 100 percent of the ad pixels must be in view. The new standard is an acknowledgment that “people are consuming that kind of video in a different way, particularly on mobile devices,” explains John Montgomery, GroupM’s executive vice president of brand safety.

TRY THIS AT HOME



A new tool is using data from Google News to help reporters track hate crimes nationwide (Nieman Lab)

ProPublica, Google News Lab and data visualization group Pitch Interactive launched Documenting Hate News Index, a new tool designed to help reporters track hate crimes across the country. The idea behind the index, Shan Wang explains, is that reliable national-level data on hate crimes is not easily available, making it challenging for reporters to know whether hate crimes are on the rise. Documenting Hate News Index is a searchable database that analyzes Google News stories from the last six months and uses Google’s Natural Language API to “create a visual tool to help reporters find the news happening all over the country.”

OFFSHORE



The loss of local newspapers is ‘undermining democracy,’ says legislative and oversight body in London (Financial Times)

In a new report to be published Monday, London Assembly says that the decline of local newspapers is “undermining democracy” — and that’s being accelerated by some groups launching their own “news” publications. “We are at risk of losing one of our most important democratic functions [at the local level],” said committee chair Fiona Twycross. “You start getting quite broad-brush coverage. The investigations into things that might have been going on in council committees and decision making is something that a lot of newspapers can’t do any more.”

+ Finland’s largest daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat says it has more than 200,000 digital subscribers, and “long, high-quality articles for digital-only subscribers have accelerated the increase in digital subscriptions” (Sanoma)

OFFBEAT



The women who say they quit Google because of racial discrimination: ‘I was invisible … What was the point of being there?’ (The Guardian)

In the aftermath of an internal Google memo criticizing diversity initiatives, some women who used to work at Google are coming forward to say they left the company because of frequent discrimination. “I felt like I didn’t belong nor did anybody want me to belong,” a black woman who used to work at Google told The Guardian’s Sam Levin. She says she was the only black woman on her team, and says she felt negatively judged for advocating for people of color. “They didn’t like the way you’re prioritizing diversity, because that’s not your role,” she told Levin.

UP FOR DEBATE



A membership program is no longer ‘nice to have’ for news organizations; it’s an imperative (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

Membership programs are no longer just a nice thing for news organizations to have, research director for the Membership Puzzle Project Emily Goligoski writes. Those programs are now an imperative for news organizations, and an important way that news organizations are diversifying their revenue streams. Goligoski outlines some of the lessons the Membership Puzzle Project has learned thus far — including how internal resources limit news organizations’ ability to launch membership programs and how news organizations should consider their social contracts with members.

SHAREABLE



‘Being a Journalist is Terrible for Your Mental Health’ (Vice)

“As a journalist, you’re sort of expected to be the one reporting on trauma, not the one suffering it yourself,” says Gabriel Arana, a freelance reporter who edited a HuffPo series on mental health. “And so a lot of people see it as almost their professional poise not to divulge when they’re suffering, when they’re either feeling burned out or going through a depressive episode.” After experiencing a depressive episode and acknowledging his own burnout, freelance journalist Philip Eil began to explore the mental health effects of being a journalist. And beyond the ramifications for your own health, Eil argues that ignoring mental health issues can make journalists less effective at their jobs: Like an unwell doctor may make a wrong diagnosis, a journalist who is unwell might see a story in a way that isn’t accurate.