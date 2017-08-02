Need to Know: Aug. 2, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director (The New York Times)

But did you know: Pro-Trump media icons are scooping the mainstream media on White House news, giving credibility to other fake news stories they publish (Axios)

Pro-Trump media is getting harder to ignore. Alt-right digital media personality Mike Cernovich had already reported to his 323,000 followers that Reince Priebus was being replaced as chief of staff, before the tweet left President Trump’s fingers. Earlier in the week, Roger Stone, on InfoWars, claimed that John Kelly was under consideration for Priebus’s job — two days before the New York Times reported it. A week prior, Cernovich reported that Priebus was planting hit pieces on new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Why does this matter? These publishers now appear to have White House access, writes Neal Rothschild. “The fake stories make it hard to spot the true news, but for others, the true news gives credibility to the misinformation.”

+ More allegations of conservative media conspiring with the Trump administration: Fox News pundit Rod Wheeler claims the network worked with a wealthy Trump supporter and the White House to create a fake story about Seth Rich’s death (NPR); How Trump’s lawyers, Sean Hannity, and a Sinclair outlet tried to cover up Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting (Media Matters)

+ Noted: Gannett to close Nashville design studio (Nashville Scene); An incomplete list of 27 people who have taken buyouts at The New York Times includes two bureau chiefs and five Pulitzer Prize winners (Poynter); Chase and NowThis are partnering on a new content channel focused on personal finance (Business Insider); Snap has asked top US college newspapers to make campus editions for Snapchat Discover section and will share ad revenue (Business Insider); Gizmodo is suing for Roger Ailes’ FBI file (Gizmodo)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Three things we’re learning from media organizations about membership (The Membership Puzzle Project)

We can do better as an industry, writes research director Emily Goligoski. “Let’s start treating membership as both a science – with its own principles, community of practice, and lexicon – and as an art that requires vision and attention to detail.” So far from conversations with publishers, The Membership Puzzle Project, founded by NYU professor Jay Rosen’s Studio 20 program and De Correspondent, has learned three things. 1) A membership program is no longer a “nice to have” for media organizations. Now it is time to invest in yours. 2) Internal resource constraints and limits on potential members’ attention are two complicating factors for news sites in launching or revamping membership. 3) The social contract needs to be more rigorously considered.

+ Voxhop is a tool for VR storytelling that places audio notes at specific locations in a 3D map space (Storybench)



OFFSHORE

With its new project Hertz, Prisa Radio wants to make audio more discoverable online (journalism.co.uk)

Prisa Radio, the world’s largest Spanish-language radio group, uploads live and on-demand audio and video content across its network of websites. Hertz allows a listener who arrives to the player for on-demand content to explore a transcription as the audio starts rolling. A listener can share the entire clip or a portion of it, using the text to quickly identify the desired quote, for example if they heard it on the radio earlier that day. The new feature launched earlier this month, with the aim of enriching audio on demand with transcriptions and tags to make it easier to find online.

OFFBEAT



What’s missing in leadership development? (McKinsey Quarterly)

Organizations have always needed leaders who are good at recognizing emerging challenges and inspiring organizational responses, according to several partners at McKinsey. But according to a recent Fortune survey, only 7 percent of CEOs believe their companies are building effective leaders, and just 10 percent said that their leadership-development initiatives have a clear business impact. McKinsey’s latest research has a similar message: only 11 percent of more than 500 executives polled around the globe strongly agreed with the statement that their leadership-development interventions achieve and sustain the desired results. Partners at McKinsey have several recommendations based off their research, including that there’s no silver bullet for successfully developing leaders.

UP FOR DEBATE

Is The New York Times vs. The Washington Post vs. Trump the last great newspaper war? (Vanity Fair)

Breaking story after story, great American newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post are resurgent with record readerships. One has greater global reach and fifth-generation family ownership; the other has Jeff Bezos as its deep-pocketed proprietor and a technological advantage. Both, however, still face an existential foe. The ongoing competition helps explain the online-traffic records for both newspapers and why they are, more than ever, the tip sheets and storyboards for cable and broadcast news.

SHAREABLE

Kelly’s military approach to the media: The new chief of staff respects the press but will defer to his superior, Donald Trump (Politico)

When it comes to the media, new White House chief of staff John Kelly is a military man at heart, according to those who know him and have dealt with him in the past, writes Hadas Gold. Operating out of the Pentagon, the former Marine Corps general and head of the U.S. Southern Command learned to respect members of the press but felt burned when they didn’t cover what was under his command — including Guantanamo Bay — in what he considered a fair way. His new challenge, some of those people say, is that the political writers in the White House are a different breed than their Pentagon counterparts, who tend to have deep groundings in defense policy. And Kelly’s value system may be strained in his new job — both by the press corps and the boss he will serve.

+ Former NBC reporter on becoming a Lyft driver: “I’m doing my dream job” (Columbia Journalism Review)