Need to Know: Aug. 18, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Mic is laying off staff ahead of an expected pivot to video later this month: About 25 people are being laid off, primarily from Mic’s news and editorial departments (Business Insider)

But did you know: Publishers won’t stop pivoting to video because the idea of TV dollars transferring to digital is too compelling, Peter Kafka argues (Recode)

“Digital publishers have always had a good argument when they wanted to chase video dollars,” Peter Kafka writes. “There will be a lot of [dollars], if we can just get people to watch our videos and advertisers to pay for them.” Arguments in favor of producing more video are usually accompanied by references to the $70 billion TV ad market and the nearly 5 hours people spent watching TV each day — even if those numbers aren’t necessarily moving over to digital video, Kafka writes. “The thought of capturing a sliver of that attention — and those dollars — is too compelling,” he argues. “It’s reasonable to think that this gets sorted out, eventually, and advertiser demand and user demand will sync up. Some people may make a lot of money when it happens. But it’s going to be rough going for some time.”

+ Noted: Facebook announces its plan to purge clickbait videos from the news feed: Posts that are being targeted are videos of a static image and videos with a fake play button embedded into the image (The Verge); Facebook starts selling video ads “that will only run in the same context as the ads they buy from YouTube, Hulu and TV networks — in-stream video ads that people will be more likely to watch, and watch with the sound on” (Marketing Land); Poynter introduces a new ethics policy “that calls on the values of our organization and points toward a process for making decisions when those values conflict with each other or with outside values” (Poynter); 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch criticizes Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville and pledges $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League (Variety)

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes whether the meme of “teenager from Veles” spreading fake news fueled racist stereotypes of Eastern Europe, a new service for fact-checking legal topics, and a story that shows that fake news is nothing new.

TRY THIS AT HOME



A tool for bringing your readers into your total solar eclipse coverage (Poynter)

Your news organization might already have plans in place for covering the solar eclipse, but have you considered bringing your readers into your coverage? Poynter’s Ren LaForme suggests using Northwestern University Knight Lab’s StoryMapJS as a tool for your eclipse coverage. “StoryMap would be great for sharing newsroom or audience-generated images and videos of the eclipse and letting users navigate them on a map,” LaForme explains.

OFFSHORE



New Zealand’s Press Patron lets readers pay what they want, bringing in an average one-time contribution of NZ$50 (Nieman Lab)

Press Patron is a startup based in New Zealand that lets readers pay what they want for news on a website through either a one-time donation or a recurring monthly donation. Founder Alex Clark started Press Patron as part of his master’s thesis research in 2014, and has since worked with publishers in New Zealand like The Spinoff and Newsroom — and Clark plans to expand to the U.S. this fall. “Ads don’t bring in anywhere near enough revenue. With paywalls, the conversion rate is super, super low and creates antagonism with readers,” Clark explained to Nieman Lab. “We’re trying to encourage publishers to take down those barriers, to be able to reach a larger audience and have a higher revenue per user.”

OFFBEAT



The ACLU, a defender of free speech even for hate groups, finds itself facing tough questions after Charlottesville (New York Times)

Since the election, the ACLU has seen membership surge and donations rolling in. But in the wake of Charlottesville, the ACLU is finding itself in a tricky position: The ACLU is a fervent defender of free speech — including First Amendment rights for hate groups. Its defense of the rally in Charlottesville finds the organization facing the question of, “how to pursue its First Amendment advocacy, even for hate-based groups, without alienating its supporters,” Joseph Goldstein writes.

+ The ACLU’s executive director Anthony Romero announced Thursday evening that the organization has changed its policies and it will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms (Wall Street Journal)

UP FOR DEBATE



On the need for representative newsrooms: ‘I am not your brown reporter’ (Philly.com)

“We are tired — sick and tired of having these conversations about the need to reflect the communities we purport to cover, only to walk past conference rooms full of white, usually male, editors,” Helen Ubiñas writes. “I’m done being burdened by the obligation, the responsibility, the time-consuming expectations that most of my white peers don’t have to think about. No one is calling them away from their jobs to join these conversations. … Hiring and promoting mostly white millennials and white women is merely a step — and more than a few steps short of where we need to be. We need millennials of color. We need editors of color. We need a pipeline full of candidates on every level. That would be a true reflection of the communities we claim we want to cover — communities, incidentally, where we have our best shot at growing the audiences we so desperately need to survive.”

+ The New York Times published a story about the well-known trend of bubble tea, which Carla Javier says echoes the importance of representative newsrooms: “It was ignorant of the Times to frame a story about a long-time Asian treat as an ‘exotic’ ‘concoction,’ and I have to wonder: would this have happened if more people of color were there to call out the Times’ mistake sooner?” (Splinter); After receiving criticism for the story, NYT business editor Ellen Pollock says, “In retrospect, we wish we had approached the topic differently (if at all). There may be a story in the expansion of bubble tea businesses in the United States, but there is no denying the drink has been around for quite a while. And we regret the impression left by some of the original language in the article, which we have revised in light of the concerns” (New York Times)

SHAREABLE



Why Amazon Echo won’t include ‘bad news’ in its trending news stories (Fast Company)

Ask Amazon’s Echo for the news this week, and you won’t hear about Charlottesville — or bad news in general. Instead, Amazon will offer headlines such as “North Carolina Shaman Mistaken for Bigfoot” and “Chimpanzees Can Learn Rock-Paper-Scissors.” “For those who are glued to the news, the aloofness of these ‘trending topics’ might seem strange or even off-putting, as if Amazon prefers blissful ignorance to an informed public,” Jared Newman writes. But Amazon says that the Echo Show is a different kind of show: “For trending topics on Echo Show, we primarily surface lifestyle, entertainment, and sports news since it’s a communal device that the whole family sees and uses,” Amazon says.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “In the short annals of journalism, there’s no real precursor for Breitbart,” Wil S. Hylton writes for NYT. “The average voter had no idea the site existed [two years ago], and by the time its stories slipped into the mainline arteries of public discourse, most people were already hearing more about Breitbart than they would ever hear from Breitbart. … As a result, we haven’t done a great job of figuring out what exactly Breitbart is or what Steve Bannon meant when he described it as a ‘platform for the alt-right.’” (New York Times); Breitbart and Wall Street Journal are “in a proxy war for power and influence over the Trump presidency,” with Rupert Murdoch believing that Bannon is toxic (CNN Media)

+ “The events in Charlottesville have created the first real crisis for the pro-Trump media, which is caught between its mainstream aspirations and its addiction to the traffic and energy of the white nationalist movement” (BuzzFeed News); In the wake of Charlottesville, news organizations are grappling with how to cover violence and hate: “It may come as a relief that people in high places in the media and technology world decided it was no longer tenable to give extra oxygen — digital and financial — to those who worship the champions of slavery or march under the Nazi flag, glorifying one of the most morally reprehensible regimes in history. But it is truly remarkable that it only happened now, after the nation had to witness a white supremacist rally gone wrong,” Jim Rutenberg writes (New York Times)

+ Could Twitter ban Donald Trump for making threats against North Korea? Yes, but it probably won’t (Fast Company)

+ Prominent journalists on the best reporting advice they ever received: “Cast your net wide. Because you don’t know what’s going to be that person, or that document, or that spokesman, or that file, or that anything that unlocks this story for you. Take five minutes to think about every person, place, and thing involved, call all of them … and see what comes back,” Diana Moskovitz says on advice she got as a new reporter at the Miami Herald (CJR)