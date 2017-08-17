Need to Know: Aug. 17, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “The impartial voice employed by many news organizations – that familiar, supposedly neutral style of newswriting – is not a fundamental principle of journalism”

But did you know: ‘This week should put the nail in the coffin for “both sides” journalism,’ Margaret Sullivan says (Washington Post)

“With the issue of false equivalency front and center once again, a profound question arises for journalists,” Margaret Sullivan writes, “What does true fairness look like in covering this president?” Some news organizations took powerful stances in their coverage of Charlottesville: Jake Tapper said on CNN that there’s “no debate about [white supremacists] among civilized people,” while Washington Post’s Philip Bump observed that Trump is “sympathetic to the goals of the men who marched Saturday night carrying Confederate and Nazi flags.” But does that kind of coverage mean abandoning impartial journalism? Sullivan argues it doesn’t: “Journalists should indeed stand for some things. They should stand for factual reality. … The best way to be fair is not to be falsely evenhanded, giving equal weight to unequal sides. It’s to push for the truth, and tell it both accurately and powerfully.”

+ SPJ’s ethics committee chair Andrew M. Seaman on why journalists should speak out against discrimination: “We objectively know that discrimination based on sex, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability and other inherited traits is wrong. Journalists should feel free to say so and forcefully challenge people who believe otherwise” (Code Words); Veteran journalists on what we can learn today from the civil rights era: “The only way to really get at that story is to get out among the people that are most affected, whether that’s people who were affected in an active way or in a passive way,” says former Atlanta Journal-Constitution managing editor Hank Klibanoff (Nieman Reports)

+ Noted: A new report from Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society examines mainstream media and social media coverage of the 2016 election, finding that coverage was largely negative for both candidates, but coverage of Trump tended to focus on his agenda, while coverage of Clinton focused on scandals around the Clinton Foundation and emails (Berkman Klein Center); Tronc is partnering with Investor’s Business Daily to launch a paid newsletter on mutual funds, Trophy Funds (Digiday); BuzzFeed will partner with Decision Desk HQ to provide live coverage of elections across the U.S. through 2018 (Poynter); The Marshall Project launched its membership program on Tuesday and has already raised a “five-figure chunk of revenue from a couple of hundred members” (Poynter); Digital Content Next is partnering with Association of National Advertisers on TrustX, its “curated, automated ad-buying marketplace designed to offer advertisers a more consistent, brand-safe way to purchase ad innovatory” (Nieman Lab)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Facts journalists should know when covering the opioid epidemic (CJR)

Public health scientists Kenneth Feder and Noa Krawczyk write that they’re reassured to see the U.S.’s opioid epidemic getting coverage it deserves from news organizations. But, at the same time, Feder and Krawczyk say they’ve seen some “troubling mischaracterizations about the nature of opioid addiction and its treatment” make their way into stories. Feder and Krawczyk outline four things journalists should know before writing about the opioid epidemic, including how opioids affect the brain and how to refer to people with addictions.

OFFSHORE



What Switzerland’s NZZ learned from creating a personalized news app (Rouven Leuener, Medium)

With the NZZ Companion Mobile Application, Switzerland’s NZZ set out to create a personalized app that “would help users to find relevant news with less effort.” Now, NZZ is sharing what it learned about creating a personalized app that values helpfulness to the user over click-through rates. Some highlights: People need time to get used to personalized content, and people tend to turn to the app to uncover articles they might not have read otherwise.

OFFBEAT



‘The Myth Of The Neutral Silicon Valley Platform Is Crumbling’ (Fast Company)

After Gizmodo reported in May 2016 that Facebook editors were told not to highlight right-leaning content in its trending news section, Facebook responded by saying that it was totally neutral. But in the wake of Charlottesville, that charade is getting harder to maintain, Cale Guthrie Weissman writes — and not just for Facebook. Judgment calls by tech companies such as GoDaddy and Google to cut off service to white supremacist sites “do away with the neutrality security blanket,” Weissman writes. “The platforms’ recent decisions do show that the techno-utopian idea of a neutral platform can sometimes create a dystopia for others. More importantly, it does away with the pesky neutrality science fiction, and forces these companies to take more responsibility over how their carefully designed platforms work, and how they’re actually used.”

+ Facebook shut down an anonymous chat app for its employees “after the divisiveness of the US presidential election transformed the forum into a hub for political comments that alarmed management” (Business Insider); Apple is pulling support for Apple Pay from white supremacist websites that sell hate-related merchandise (BuzzFeed)

UP FOR DEBATE



New report from AAJA: ‘Diversity in newsrooms has been bad for decades and it probably won’t get better’ (CJR)

According to a new report conducted by Asian American Journalists’ Association’s Voices program, the biggest newsrooms in America are failing to increase the number of people of color in their mastheads, despite extensive coverage of the issue. AAJA’s report focuses on the mastheads of five national newspapers (Washington Post, NYT, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, WSJ) as well as NPR, Fox News and CNN. They found minorities accounted for one person on Washington Post’s 11-person masthead, three people on NYT’s 18-person masthead, one person on NPR’s five-person masthead, three people on Chicago Tribune’s 14-person masthead, and one person on Los Angeles Times’ 14-person masthead. “I think we would have been making much greater progress if there had not been the economic foundations of journalism literally shaken to the core,” ASNE president Mizell Stewart says on how the shift to digital has affected newsroom diversity.

SHAREABLE



It’s difficult to tell the difference between news and opinion online, Duke Reporters’ Lab says (Poynter)

According to a new analysis from the Duke Reporters’ Lab, news organizations aren’t doing enough to help readers distinguish opinion and analysis from news online. The Reporters’ Lab examined 49 publications (25 local, 24 national) to determine how many news organizations consistently use labels for article types, finding that news organizations are both inconsistent in both their terminology and their labeling. “The result for readers is a jumbled labeling approach that fails to consistently distinguish different types of journalism,” writes Rebecca Iannucci.

+ Earlier: Research from API shows that 32 percent of Americans find it very or somewhat difficult to tell the difference between news and opinion in the media