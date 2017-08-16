Need to Know: Aug. 16, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: GoDaddy canceled white supremacist site Daily Stormer’s domain registration after the site published a post mocking Heather Heyer, giving Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider (Vox)

But did you know: In the wake of Charlottesville, tech companies are putting content neutrality aside to fight online hate (The Verge)

GoDaddy and Facebook have both taken strong actions against the Daily Stormer post on Heather Heyer, unusual steps for tech companies that tend to stay neutral on content. Facebook is deleting any shares of the article that don’t include a caption and removing any captioned posts that do not condemn the story. That’s unexpected from Facebook, given that the platforms tends to let user-flagged posts guide its moderation. However, while GoDaddy has emphasized Daily Stormer’s promotion of violence, some are taking issue with that argument: “It is a surprising line to draw when it comes to The Daily Stormer. The site has explicitly called for genocide on numerous occasions. It’s incredibly violent in its rhetoric,” says Keegan Hankes, analyst for SPLC’s Intelligence Project.

+ After being denied domain registration by GoDaddy and Google, Daily Stormer moved to the dark web on Tuesday (The Verge); Reddit and Facebook are both banning Nazi groups: Reddit removed r/Physical_Removal on Tuesday, while Facebook has removed a number of groups that violated its hate speech policies including “White Nationalists United” and “Right Wing Death Squad” (CNET)

+ Trump retweeted an image of a Trump train running over a CNN reporter on Tuesday morning, then quickly deleted it “after the meme sparked criticism as inappropriate just days after the Charlottesville violence” (Washington Post)

+ Ken Doctor on the lessons for the news media from Charlottesville: Well-funded nonprofit news outlets are are critical in delivering news, there are real issues to be focused on in white communities, and the press is “developing a spine and finding a way to define norms” (Nieman Lab); The AP’s guidance on describing extremists in Charlottesville: Avoid the term “alt-right,” don’t use the terms “white supremacists” and “white nationalists” interchangeably, and put “antifa” in quotes with a definition on first reference (AP Definitive Source)

+ Noted: Print ad revenue in the U.S. fell by 17 percent between Q2 2016 and Q2 2017, according to Standard Media Index’s most recent total ad revenue (Axios); Mashable is hiring bankers to explore its “strategic options,” including a sale (Bloomberg); After Baltimore City Paper announced it would close later this year, a new nonprofit journalism institute is trying to restore the city’s alternative media: A Baltimore-based affiliate of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism launched a crowdfunding effort on IndieGoGo last week (Poynter); A new study of Millennial public radio listeners suggests stations should focus on putting out more local and on-demand content to reach these listeners (Current); SB Nation’s network of fan sites are run by low-paid contractors, who receive a stipend of about $600/month that often doubles as a budget: Many of the sites’ contributors are unpaid, a violation of Vox Media’s policy (Deadspin)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The community insights behind Romper’s growth: Community is paramount to their readers, and they’re fiercely loyal to the brands they interact with the most (Adweek)

Romper is a spin-off of Bustle, focused on Millennial moms. After launching two years ago, Romper says it’s grown its revenue by 400 percent and traffic by 38 percent this year. Adweek’s Stephanie Paterik outlines some of the lessons Romper has learned about its community along the way. Those lessons include that this generation of parents tends to be community-focused, politics tend to become more important to their readers after having a baby, and certain brands inspire unabashed loyalty in their readers. While these insights are specific to Romper’s community of young moms, any publisher could consider how they would apply to their own community or how they could think about similar factors in their own communities.

+ How The Economist builds trust on social media: Don’t get emotional about issues and stick to the facts, don’t withhold information to trick readers into clicking on a story, and don’t only write about something because it’s trending on social media (Severe Contest)

OFFSHORE

Chinese news aggregator Toutiao is raising at least $2 billion at a valuation of $20 billion (Reuters)

Chinese news aggregator Toutiao is one of the fastest growing startups in China, and it’s bringing in even more money, Reuters reports. Toutiao is raising at least $2 billion in its latest funding round, putting the company at a $20 billion valuation. Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese, uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to surface news stories, videos, books and other content for users. However, the company has had legal problems around its business model, with rival Tencent (which oversees WeChat) suing over copyright violations. Toutiao had about 100 million daily active users in the first quarter of 2017.

OFFBEAT

How tech companies alienate female job candidates by failing to include women during the hiring process (New York Times)

“There’s a continuing debate about the reasons for the lack of diversity in the tech sector, including candidate pools that are mostly male, and stubborn, superficial notions of what it means to be a ‘cultural fit’ for an organization — the template for which is often based on young white men,” writes Katharine Zaleski, co-founder of PowerToFly.com. “But at least one small component of this problem is immediately solvable: Many companies are alienating the qualified women who want to work for them, and who they want to hire, during the interview process itself.” Zaleski explains that tech executives don’t tend to think about things that will help them hire diverse candidates. Those questions include: Will women have input during the hiring process? Will interview panels be diverse? Will current female employees be available to talk to candidates about their experiences?

+ University of Utah business professor Todd Zenger on the downside of full pay transparency and how companies can be more transparent in an effective way: “[Pay transparency] can help motivate employees, close the gender pay gap, and attract new talent by providing a clear picture of how achievement in the company is rewarded. But it can also have the opposite effect, demoralizing employees and driving valuable talent away, especially when it isn’t clear why some people are paid more than others” (Wall Street Journal)

UP FOR DEBATE

There’s such thing as too much video: Instead of entirely ‘pivoting to video,’ make video one part of your larger strategy (HubSpot)

“As it turns out, there is such a thing as too much video — and it happens when publishers ‘pivot to video,’” writes Sophia Bernazzani for HubSpot. “The pivot to video isn’t happening at random — these strategic reorganizations are also a nod to the growing popularity of video content, which we can’t deny — nor would we want to.” Instead of going all-in on video and eliminating editorial staff, Bernazzani advocates in favor of making video one part of your overall content strategy.

SHAREABLE

In a new report, NYC is claiming that it’s the podcast capital of the world — but is that a good thing? (Nieman Lab)

New York City’s Office of Media and Entertainment released a new report on podcasting in NYC on Monday, championing the city’s podcasting scene and declaring itself “New York City, The Podcast Capital.” “That New York City has emerged as an exceptionally strong power center for the industry (as capital or otherwise) isn’t particularly surprising given its incumbent strengths. This is, after all, the city where the more mature and storied industries of media and advertising are already clustered,” Nicholas Quah writes. “The question, of course, is whether New York City being the podcast capital is a productive thing. On that matter, I’ll say this: I’ve never been able to get this seminal argument by Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton on the cost of a geographically concentrating media industry out of my head — how physical context and concentration impacts an industry’s fundamental nature, and how those impacts may foster deficiencies that yield negative consequences.”