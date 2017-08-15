Need to Know: Aug. 15, 2017

You might have heard: “Advocacy” is sometimes considered a dirty word in journalism, but “advocacy journalism” tends to be embraced by minority groups and those seeking “meaningful change” (MediaShift): “If we are ever to create meaningful change, advocacy journalism will be the single most crucial element to enable the necessary organizing,” Dave Berman wrote for the Independent Media Center in 2004 (Independent Media Center)

But did you know:A new survey of independent media in the South examines whether ‘movement journalism’ can strengthen coverage of social issues (Nieman Lab)

Atlanta-based freelance journalist Anna Simonton is looking to “movement journalism” as a way to better cover issues around social justice and create an impact. Simonton, who is a researcher for Project South and editor for Scalawag, spent a year researching the independent media landscape in the South for Project South, finding that while there’s a lot of strong journalism taking place in these organizations, it tends to be very localized. In a Q&A with Nieman Lab, Simonton explains her idea of “movement journalism” and how that fits into the landscape of the South: “Movement journalism is about realizing there are people who are trying to build collective power and organizing together to make fundamental shifts in the power dynamics of our society. That’s our priority in terms of coverage,” Simonton explains.

The difference between ‘nationalists’ and ‘supremacists’ (CJR)

In the coverage of Charlottesville from this past weekend, the protesters were sometimes described as “white nationalists” and described as “white supremacists” at other times. Though the two terms are often used interchangeably, Merrill Perlman explains that there’s a key difference between a “nationalist” and a “supremacist”: A “nationalist” is someone who strongly believes in the interest of their nation, while a “supremacist” believes that a particular race (or other genetic characteristic) is naturally superior to others. Most Americans can be described as “nationalists,” Perlman explains, but adding an adjective turns the word into a polarizing term: “A ‘white nationalist’ generally wants a nation of white people. … While many ‘white nationalists’ are also ‘white supremacists’ because they believe white people are inherently superior to other races, the terms are really not interchangeable.”

+ More on the language used around Charlottesville: “It doesn’t matter if perpetrators call themselves neo-Nazi, or white separatist, or European ‘Identitarian.’ It matters that we call racism and white supremacy by the terms best understood by our readers and our history. These groups may take up different names and pretend that they are new, novel, or special — but they all unapologetically stoke racial violence and promote white supremacy,” Shaya Tayefe Mohajer argues (CJR)

A Danish inventor is accused of negligent manslaughter after the disappearance of journalist Kim Wall (BBC)

Swedish journalist Kim Wall has been missing since Thursday night, and she was last seen on Danish inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine. Madsen has been accused of negligent manslaughter and is being held in custody in Denmark. Police said on Monday they believe that Madsen intentionally sank his submarine. Wall, a freelance journalist, was researching a feature story about Madsen, who built his submarine through crowdfunding in 2008.

+ On Saturday, the Committee to Protect Journalists called for an investigation into Wall’s disappearance, asking “Danish authorities to employ all efforts and resources to carry out an exhaustive inquiry into Kim Wall’s fate and whereabouts” (Committee to Protect Journalists)

White supremacist site Daily Stormer’s domain registration is canceled by GoDaddy, while Google and Scaleway refuse service (Vox)

On Sunday night, GoDaddy said on Twitter that it had given white supremacist site Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider, saying the site had violated its terms of service. On Monday, after Daily Stormer attempted to move its registration to Google, Google canceled its registration for violating its terms of service. Finally, France-based hosting company Scaleway locked Daily Stormer’s servers and accounts after it was alerted by users that it was hosting the site. “Despite these setbacks, and despite claims that the site was taken over by the hacker collective Anonymous, The Daily Stormer is still online and posting new content — illustrating that actually removing the Daily Stormer from the internet might prove considerably difficult,” Aja Romano writes.

+ Google and GoDaddy say a Daily Stormer post mocking Heather Heyer, who was killed while participating in a counter-protest against the “Unite the Right” rally, violated their terms of service: GoDaddy prohibits usage that is “illegal, or promotes or encourages illegal activity” and that “promotes, encourages or engages in terrorism, violence against people, animals, or property” (TechCrunch)

The idea of the ‘benevolent billionaire owner’ in journalism: ‘Private ownership also raises concerns about partisan bias, self-dealing and lack of transparency’ (The Media Online)

There’s a growing group of billionaires buying media organizations, Rodney Benson and Victor Pickard write: Notable examples include Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, Sheldon Adelson and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and most recently, Laurene Powell Jobs and The Atlantic. While private ownership of media organizations has its benefits, Benson and Pickard question what they call “benevolent billionaire model” in journalism: “In more subtle ways, private ownership also raises concerns about partisan bias, self-dealing and lack of transparency. … The Atlantic and the Washington Post are the bright and shiny faces of an increasingly oligarchic media system in the U.S. The oligarchs’ values and priorities, however, may not align with democratic objectives. Their business model — and definition of journalistic success — tends to exclude audiences or issues that cannot be monetized.”

‘Real journalists are being tortured, kidnapped and killed to give you #realnews’ (Sacramento Bee)

While insults such as “#DishonestMedia” and “enemy of the American people” are being hurled at journalists, McClatchy CEO Craig Forman wants people to hear about the journalists who have “risked and sometimes given their lives” to cover important stories. “These journalists come from different walks of life, but they have one thing in common,” Forman writes on the journalists who have been imprisoned, killed or gone missing abroad. “They believe in a free press and the power of journalism. Their dedication took them to parts of the world where freedoms we enjoy do not exist, where governments and terrorist organizations will do anything to subvert the truth.”