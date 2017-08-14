Need to Know: Aug. 14, 2017

You might have heard: In a statement on Saturday, President Trump condemned the violence in Charlottesville, while also making it clear that he wasn’t only blaming the white supremacists (New York Times): “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said (CNN)

But did you know: Mike Pence criticized the media for its coverage of Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville (Politico)

“I will say I take issue with the fact that many in the national media spent more time criticizing the president’s words than they did criticizing those that perpetrated the violence to begin with,” Mike Pence said, appearing in Colombia with the country’s president, Juan Manuel Santos. “We should be putting the attention where it belongs, and that is on those extremist groups that need to be pushed out of the public debate entirely and discredited for the hate groups and dangerous fringe groups that they are.” Pence went on to say, “These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

+ Tips from Poynter’s Kelly McBride and Al Tompkins on covering Charlottesville: Avoid imprecise labels such as “alt-right,” include context with the photos and videos you use, and put the events in Charlottesville into context (Poynter); Earlier related insights: “If the primary purpose of the alt-right is to provoke, then attention is their life force, and media attention their fuel. Which means that simply by reporting on the alt-right, the media itself may not only legitimize them, but play right into their hands” (CJR); Bureaucratic language (such as “officer-involved shooting”) “removes the actors from their actions, thereby obscuring attributions of responsibility and leaving the reader with little information about cause and effect … If one of the roles of journalism is to promote accountability, then our reporting must not shield responsible actors through our syntactic structure,” Melody Kramer writes (Poynter)

+ Daily Progress photographer Ryan Kelly on capturing the graphic image of the Dodge Challenger crashing into a crowd of protesters: “Right before the guy drove his car down the road, it felt like any other day I would be downtown. Because of that, I didn’t feel like I was in danger. Frankly, it was dumb luck that I was on the sidewalk instead of the middle of the road when I was. … If that car had come through 20 seconds earlier, I would have been in the middle of the road, and I would have had my back to him. I wouldn’t have seen him coming at all.” (CJR)

+ Noted: Alaska Dispatch News filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Saturday, and a local buyer is already lined up (Alaska Dispatch News); Kansas’ Shawnee Mission Post launched a paywall in April, surpassing its subscription goal for the first year within three months (Nieman Lab); After publishing a headline claiming that Charlemagne made “transphobic comments,” Rolling Stone apologizes but declines to retract the story: “Rolling Stone mischaracterized Charlemagne’s position in its original search headline, conflating comments by Lil Duval, a guest on his show, with his own. We sincerely apologize to Charlamagne the God for the error” (Rolling Stone); Scribd announces a partnership with Zinio to add 30 magazine titles to Scribd’s portfolio, which it’s charging subscribers $8.99/month for (Poynter)

New guides from the Coral Project with instructions and ideas for better community engagement (Coral Project)

The Coral Project released its first non-software tool last week, guides for community journalism. These guides include about 70 case studies, how-tos and and resources for helping newsrooms do everything from understanding metrics better to moderating comments to building an engagement team. To create the guides, the Coral Project talked to 350 people in more than 150 newsrooms across 30 countries about how they think about creating engaging online communities.

+ Jeff Jarvis on how newsrooms should use design thinking: “Nevermind the hype or the particulars of the methodology; Post It Notes are not mandatory. Simply pay heed to the fundamental idea that whether you are making a widget or a news service, whether you are serving what you think of as a market or a community, it is wise to observe and listen before building” (Whither News)

Norway’s NRKbeta tested requiring users to take a quiz before posting a comment, but more people seemed to use the quiz as a reading comprehension game (Nieman Lab)

Earlier this year, Nieman Lab wrote about a news site in Norway that was requiring its users to pass a quiz before allowing them to comment. Christine Schmidt has an update on how that’s working: NRKbeta says that it appears that more people used the quiz as a tool for reading comprehension than as a gateway to the comment section, and there’s a high error rate (72 percent) on the quiz, which could possibly be due to language barriers after English-speakers heard about the feature. “The numbers seem to show that the quiz has worked like a little game for many readers. They like to take the quiz, but not to leave a comment,” NRKbeta’s Ståle Grut writes.

+ In China, Facebook approved the release of an app that looks similar to Facebook’s Moments app but doesn’t carry the Facebook name, showing “the desperation — and frustration — of global tech companies as they try to break into the world’s largest online market … [and underscoring] the lengths they are willing to go, and their increasing acceptance of the idea that standards for operating in China are different from elsewhere” (New York Times)

+ Numbers from U.K.’s ABC show that news magazines saw a boost in circulation in the first half of 2016 while circulation at women’s weekly and celebrity-focused magazines took a hit, suggesting “readers are continuing to turn to news and current affairs titles as they look to digest Brexit preparations and the presidency of Donald Trump” (Guardian)

‘Democrats and Republicans speak different languages — and it helps explain why we’re so divided’ (Business Insider)

Turn on Fox News and MSNBC, and you’ll likely hear them talking about the same issues, but using wildly different language. Mark Abadi writes that “conservatives and liberals [struggle] over how to label just about every issue in politics,” with experts from both parties trying to frame issues in ways that will pull more voters to their side. “Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can’t even agree on the terminology,” University of Wisconsin communications professor Dietram Scheufele says.

Artificial intelligence is changing. What does that mean for digital publishing? (MediaShift)

While some are worried that artificial intelligence could replace journalists with “soulless, data-scraping machines,” others in journalism are embracing artificial intelligence, especially as AI itself evolves to create more opportunities in journalism. “Innovative implementation of AI can free newsroom resources to focus on the vital journalistic tasks — like reporting and editing — that humans do best,” writes Arkadium CEO and co-founder Jessica Rovello. “When used the right way, artificial intelligence can help maximize output in newsrooms — especially as editorial teams are challenged with downsizing and smaller budgets.”

+ Here’s how AI is being used to fact-check audio and video content: With $50,000 from the Knight Foundation, a new tool called Who Said What will use AI to identify quotes in audio and video segments (Journalism.co.uk)

Why journalism school curriculums should include teaching students engagement (Let’s GATHER)

“If engaged journalism is a way to increase trust in media and generally improve democracy — and we believe it is — then journalism schools need to be a part of the process,” argues University of Oregon journalism instructor Lori Shontz. “We need the energy and the fresh perspectives of student journalists as we work to rebuild trust. And hey — perhaps we could talk to our students’ sources and our neighbors, too. I bet they’ve got perspectives that will shake us up, that will make us think. As the students [at Elevate Engagement conference] pointed out, if we can introduce engagement concepts early, and figure out assignments that drive home how to do the work, those lessons will affect every story the students report during their j-school years.”

+ Jim VandeHei’s lessons learned from building Axios and Politico: Be obsessive about your audience, make tech and design just as important as your content or sales, and “not all talent is created equal” (Axios)