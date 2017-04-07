Need to Know: Apr. 7, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook is working with third-party fact-checking organizations to flag “fake news” on the platform, and it’s also one of the funders of the News Integrity Initiative, a $14 million project “focused on helping people make informed judgments about the news they read and share online” (CUNY Graduate School of Journalism)

But did you know: Facebook users in 14 countries including the US will see a guide for spotting ‘false news’ on the top of their news feeds today (BuzzFeed)

Starting today, Facebook users in 14 countries will see a link to “tips for spotting false news” at the top of their news feeds, leading to a guide with 10 tips and related resources in the Facebook Help Center. Facebook is also working with news and media literacy organizations to produce additional resources, BuzzFeed News reports. In a blog post about the initiative, Facebook’s VP of news feed Adam Mosseri writes: “Improving news literacy is a global priority, and we need to do our part to help people understand how to make decisions about which sources to trust. False news runs counter to our mission to connect people with the stories they find meaningful. We will continue working on this, and we know we have more work to do.”

+ Users in these countries will see the warning: Germany, France, Italy, the UK, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Myanmar, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina, Canada and the United States. (Poynter)

+ Mosseri said in an interview with the Financial Times that Facebook could soon pay fact-checkers to flag fake news on the platform (Financial Times); It hasn’t been publicly stated whether Facebook’s fact-checking partners have any financial arrangement, but Jacob Kastrenakes writes that Mosseri’s comment “suggests that, if there isn’t already, there could be in the future” (The Verge)

+ More related news on “fake news” and fact-checking: Google is now highlighting fact-checks in its search results, adding a snippet for the “claim,” “claimed by,” and “fact-checked by” (Poynter); Snopes makes its fact-checks embeddable (Snopes)

+ Noted: YouTube is changing the rules for its partner program: Video creators will now be unable to make money until they reach 10,000 “lifetime views,” a threshold YouTube believes “will give them a chance to gather enough information on a channel to know if it’s legit” (The Verge); Twitter is suing the U.S. government for demanding records of an anti-Trump account, @ALT_USCIS (Mashable); The editor of the News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., resigns aheads of cuts of 10 employees to its staff of 65 (Seattle Times); Facebook’s head of video Fidji Simo says one in five videos on Facebook is live, and the daily watch time of live videos has quadrupled in the past year (TechCrunch)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes how fact-checking is making it into “Homeland,” the effects of the need for constant fact-checking of the White House, and thinking about where fact-checking goes from here.

+ Here’s how for-profit newsrooms can adapt API’s nonprofit funding guidelines

TRY THIS AT HOME

How LastPass can help prevent your newsroom from being hacked (Poynter)

“When it comes to online security, the best way to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself, the quickest way, is to make sure that your passwords are secure and you’re using different ones everywhere,” Poynter’s Ren LaForme says. LastPass is a tool that does just that, acting as a password storage and generator tool. “If you’re just a person on the internet, you could lose your credit card information, someone could steal your identity. That’s bad. But if you’re a journalist working on sensitive subjects and your sources are outed, you could ruin someone’s life. It’s not just you at that point. Also your organization. … If you’re the weakest link at your news organization, you’re also opening this up to all of your colleagues,” LaForme explains on why keeping your individual passwords secure can protect the entire newsroom.

OFFSHORE

The Times of London adopted an ‘editions’ strategy on mobile, and it’s attracting more users to its paid app as a result (Digiday)

When it comes its mobile strategy, the Times of London is adopting a strategy derived from print. A year ago, the Times moved away from updating stories as they happened to providing three editions per day: 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Since adopting this “edition” strategy, the Times has seen a major uptick in traffic: It has 30 percent more users for its paid app, and the average number of pageviews in the app are up by 300 percent. “At the time, some people thought we were crazy. But it’s working. Our guiding principles when we started were to be reader-first and mobile-first,” says head of digital Alan Hunter on the change.

+ More on taking inspiration from print for online: Vox redesigned its homepage for the first time since 2014 with a newspaper-inspired layout (Poynter)

+ Dutch startup Blendle, the “iTunes for news,” lands a new investment from Financial Times owner Nikkei (Poynter)

OFFBEAT

Social media presents a challenge for companies when activists demand that companies take a stand (New York Times)

Using the online backlash against Bill O’Reilly as an example, Michael M. Grynbaum and Sapna Maheshwari explain how activists are using social media as a way to reach out directly to advertisers. Activists are able to easily and quickly “[demand] that brands quickly take sides on divisive social and political issues,” which then presents a challenge to companies that would typically avoid taking a stand. “Americans are now demanding that their brands articulate their values and weigh in on political issues, and I think the degree to which they are expecting that is really quite new. What social media is doing is forcing companies to make these decisions much more rapidly,” explains Kara Alaimo, who teaches public relations at Hofstra University and worked in communications for the United Nations and the Treasury Department in the Obama administration.

UP FOR DEBATE

Fixing diversity in the news industry means fixing internships (MediaShift)

“Right now, a hunt for paid summer internships reflects that only some of the most competitive offer what approximates a living wage. To get these paid internships means that a young journalist has to have had previous internship experiences or significant demonstration of published work. ProPublica has chronicled the abuses of the internship economy, and journalism is no exception — and in today’s news environment, that’s unlikely to change at most publications,” George Washington University assistant professor Nikki Usher writes on how diversity in the news industry relates to internships. Usher explains that for students who have to work while in school, a stipend to help them focus on journalism would go a long way. And Usher argues that journalism schools have a role to play.

SHAREABLE

Reuters is launching a new feature designed to provide more transparency around its reporting (Reuters)

Reuters is adding a new feature to its website designed to offer its readers more information on how Reuters reports stories. Backstory is a statement of methodology or a Q&A with a reporter designed “to share more information about the way we work and the standards under which we operate.” The feature will be offered on stories “from time to time, when we think it might be useful to the reader,” says editor Stephen J. Adler. You can read the first Backstory here, which explains how Reuters reports on political polls.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Hamilton Nolan challenges the idea of “independent media,” questioning whether a news organization can be independent if it’s traded on the stock exchange, has predatory private equity or owned by a single wealthy owner: “The answer is no. True financial independence in the media is almost impossible to find. The closest model is probably enterprising do-gooder publications that beg their own readers and foundations for monetary support (Mother Jones, The Nation), although this model tends to reward more ponderous and self-conscious ‘WE DO PUBLIC SERVICE’ journalism, rather than outlets that leaven their do-gooderism with less noble but more enjoyable content. Unless you are a very rich person who self-publishes your own thoughts on your own fully owned platform, you are beholden to someone.” (Fusion)

+ “The internet so often feels like that joke from Annie Hall in which two old women complain about dinner: ‘This article is terrible.’ ‘I know — and so hard to read!’” Hanson O’Haver writes on how using the Internet has come to be a terrible experience for users (The Outline)

+ The co-authors of “A Field Guide to Fake News” offer four alternative ways to look at “fake news”: Fake news challenges “clear-cut, binary conceptions of fakeness,” challenges the distinctions between content and circulation, is made possible by the economic underpinnings of Internet platforms, and its responses (such as fact-checking) target different audiences (Nieman Lab)

+ “In New York City, Local Coverage Declines — and Takes Accountability With It”: The daily newspapers in NYC are increasingly retreating from covering the city itself, and “it’s questionable whether online newcomers will be able to fill the gap newspapers across the country are leaving in local news coverage” (Daily Beast)