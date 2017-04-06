Need to Know: Apr. 6, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Ad networks have come under fire lately, with brands boycotting Google’s YouTube for their ads appearing next to offensive content (The Verge), while JPMorgan Chase questioned the effectiveness of programmatic ads with an experiment that found it had the same results with ads on 5,000 websites as it did on 400,000 websites (New York Times)

But did you know: With its flaws, programmatic advertising is creating a more efficient ad market, and examination of that market will lead to better ads and better media (New York Times)

“Even though they are far from perfect, in many ways programmatic ads are creating a more efficient advertising market. And given that advertising pays for nearly the entirety of what we see and do online, the upside of all the hand-wringing is that we are now examining how all of that money gets spent — a process that should lead to better ads, and better media, too,” Farhad Manjoo writes. This model comes with some obvious downsides, Manjoo notes: It require profiling users, which can make some people uncomfortable, and it means that a lot of content that wouldn’t have been funded under old models can now make money. But given recent backlash against ad systems, Manjoo writes that the industry is undergoing some self-reflection: “It’s rare to talk to someone in advertising who will tell you that things are working perfectly. They admit that there are holes in the system: Computers aren’t yet great at figuring out what’s racist and what’s not, or what’s fake news and what isn’t. But they’re getting better, and the more activists push platforms like YouTube on this issue, the more incentive the platforms have to keep improving things.”

+ Noted: Adblock Plus owner Eyeo acquires Norwegian micropayments service Flattr, which it worked with last summer to create a service that allows users to "contribute cash in exchange for content they consume online" (VentureBeat); Bloomberg consolidates its Washington brands, bringing its government policy vertical Bloomberg Government into its legal and regulatory business vertical Bloomberg BNA (Axios); By bringing AOL and Yahoo together as Oath, Verizon is looking to compete with Google's ad business, "[extracting] more revenue from its network by increasingly owning the media that travels over it" (The Verge); New York magazine is growing its commerce revenue by turning a print feature, The Strategist, into an e-commerce brand (Digiday), while BuzzFeed is growing its commerce business by "grabbing an idea from a Facebook comment, turning it into a product ready to ship within two days, and moving thousands of units of said product in less than a week" (Digiday)

API UPDATE

General election news coverage: What engages audiences down the ballot

Today we’re releasing a white paper in partnership with the Engaging News Project that analyzes what was covered in reporting about down-ballot, non-presidential races for U.S. Congress, governor, and local offices in the lead-up to the 2016 general election. The report suggests a tough spot for news organizations: Issue coverage leads to lower page views and social referrals — but articles discussing social issues and corruption – two highly salient issues during the campaign – saw increased traffic.

+ Earlier: Prior to the election, we released a white paper with the Engaging News Project on what kinds of primary election coverage engaged readers

TRY THIS AT HOME

A new report from the AP covers best practices for bringing automation into the newsroom (Nieman Lab)

A report released by the AP on Wednesday details how artificial intelligence will impact newsrooms and covers the best practices for bringing automation into your newsroom. The report identifies three areas newsrooms should consider when starting to think about automation: “unchecked algorithms, workflow disruption, and the widening gap in skills needed among human reporters to produce this type of reporting.” The report also notes that automation can change the kind of work your newsroom’s journalists do: “With the freed-up time, AP journalists are able to engage with more user-generated content, develop multimedia reports, pursue investigative work and focus on more complex stories,” says AP’s global business editor Lisa Gibbs.

+ Martin Belam on three ways The Guardian is working with algorithms: Publishing into algorithms through networks like Facebook and Twitter, working with chatbots, and thinking about how algorithms can do some of the “grunt work” of writing a story (Martin Belam)

OFFSHORE

Germany’s cabinet approves plan to fine social networks for failing to remove hateful content promptly, raising concerns that free speech could be limited (Reuters)

Germany’s cabinet approved a plan to fine social networks up to €50 million (about $53 million) for failing to remove hateful content promptly, but Emma Thomasson reports that the plan is raising concerns that free speech could be limited. Thomasson explains that while Germany has some of the strongest laws against public incitement to commit crimes and threats of violence (denying the Holocaust or inciting hatred against minorities can lead to a prison sentence, for example), these laws have been rarely applied online. “There should be just as little tolerance for criminal rabble rousing on social networks as on the street,” Germany’s justice minister Heiko Maas said, adding that he would push for similar rules at the European level.

+ Competing Norwegian news outlets are partnering to launch a standalone fact-checking site, realizing that “we had to sit outside our own organizations” in order for the initiative to be effective (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT

How to retain young managers: Be creative with your incentives and offer flexible promotion paths (MIT Sloan Management Review)

Research shows that young managers are often looking ahead to the next, better opportunity, which is often a successful strategy in terms of salary: Those who stayed with the same employer over a period of five years received average annual pay increases of 11 percent, while those with two employers over that period received average annual pay increases of 13 percent and those with three or more had increases of 15 percent. But what can employers do to retain these young managers? The research suggests several strategies: Create flexible promotion paths that offer high-stakes assignments and support from senior management, be creative with your incentives if you can’t offer frequent promotions, invest in employee development, and understand if your company is rigid about promotion and salary increases, it will likely lose valuable employees.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Does Anyone Care About Journalism Research? (No, Really)’ (Nikki Usher, Medium)

“It’s become a tired and a frustrating refrain I get from the Twitterati engaged in news innovation ,” George Washington University assistant professor Nikki Usher writes, “ that academic journalism research can’t be shown to have any kind of impact on the professional field, that few journalists can even name a journalism researcher, and that the lack of motivation to do applied work limit our ability to make quality contributions to the field.” Usher addresses three common claims about journalism research from journalists and offers counterpoints. Those claims include that academic work doesn’t result in changes in the industry, journalists can’t engage with academics because academics don’t make their research accessible to journalists, and academics aren’t incentivized to do useful, public-facing research.

SHAREABLE

‘ProPublica shows how to tweet’ (CJR)

With a series of tweets responding to Sean Spicer’s description of ProPublica as a “left-wing blog,” David Uberti says ProPublica has created a good example of how journalists and journalistic organizations should balance “using conversational language without diminishing their institutional reputations.” Uberti explains: “ProPublica defended its journalism without resorting to pettiness; it elevated its past work in the context of today’s news; and it directed new readers to its products in the process. Each tweet was re-shared thousands of times. Collectively, they served to explain the nonprofit’s motives, and they did so in a conversational language that felt native to Twitter. Not only is that a useful model for other media outlets, but it’s also a reminder that social media is central to news organizations’ missions.”