Need to Know: Apr. 5, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Trump administration and news organizations have had a contentious relationship, with Trump threatening to change libel laws as a way to punish news organizations (Poynter) and taking shots at the “failing” NYT (Deadline Hollywood)

But did you know: Americans on both sides of the political spectrum say that the relationship between Trump and news media hinders access to political news, new research from Pew finds (Pew Research Center)

In a contentious political climate, a new survey from Pew finds that Republicans and Democrats alike agree on one thing: Trump’s relationship with the news media impedes Americans’ access to political news. According to the survey, 94 percent of Americans say they’ve heard about the state of the relationship between the Trump administration and news media, and 83 percent say that relationship is unhealthy, while 73 percent say that relationship gets in the way of access to national news and information. Notably, these sentiments are consistent across party lines: 88 percent of Democrats say the relationship is unhealthy, as do 78 percent of Republicans. And about 70 percent of members of both parties say access to political news is impeded.

+ “I suspect that most journalists would say, at least privately that Trump’s ‘enemy of the people’ crusade against critical reporting may be bad for the country but has generated a fountain of gripping political news,” Rick Edmonds writes on the findings. “Those on the middle and left may see the President’s combative tweets as a smoke screen to cover the meager results and sketchy policies emanating from the White House. And I wouldn’t be surprised if some who deplore continued partisan bickering and finger pointing are dissatisfied with what seems not to be working in the political and legislative arenas.” (Poynter)

+ Noted: Pierre Omidyar’s philanthropy network Omidyar Network will contribute $100 million “to support investigative journalism, fight misinformation and counteract hate speech around the world” (Washington Post); A new clause in Condé Nast’s vendor and freelance contracts says contractors can pay a fee to receive their payment faster (Fashionista), an addition that Condé Nast says was meant for larger vendors like FedEx and “does not apply to our independent contractors/contributors” (CJR); Corporation for Public Broadcasting board members “excoriate” a colleague who argued in favor of defunding the corporation (Current); ESPN issues new guidelines for employees that acknowledge the connection between sports and politics: The guidelines, “while allowing for political discussion on the network’s platforms, recommend connecting those comments to sports whenever possible” (ESPN); NABJ releases its new three-year strategic plan, which includes “expanding its resources and diversifying its activities [to] remain relevant, focused and flexible” (NABJ); Publishers of “fake news” are still receiving money from major ad networks such as Google AdSense, BuzzFeed News finds (BuzzFeed); Tronc’s newspapers are expanding their use of points-based reader comment platform SolidOpinion (Adweek)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Bringing advertisers into a product launch: How Quartz brought its sponsor into the relaunch of Index (Digiday)

Even if a product is editorially independent, sometimes advertisers need to be involved in the launch of new products, Max Willens writes. That’s what Quartz did with their relaunch of Index, an editorial product with card-style stories about data on the global economy. When Index launched in 2015, BlackRock was a sponsor — but after renewing its sponsorship, BlackRock told Quartz it saw some room for improvement in the product, leading to this week’s relaunch. And as Quartz’s Zach Seward explains, bringing the advertiser into the product creation was a worthy venture, given it’s secured BlackRock’s investment and provided lessons for how to do this elsewhere: “Great products create great ad products,” he says.

OFFSHORE

The Panama Papers brought success for some of the journalists involved, but for others, they brought legal action and job losses (Süddeutsche Zeitung)

Since the first stories on the Panama Papers were released a year ago, some of the journalists involved have won awards and found “fame” through the project. But Elisabeth Gamperl reports that for some of the other journalists involved, the Panama Papers have had less positive effects: A Ukrainian reporter left his country and didn’t return until after publication, several reporters were denounced publicly and received threatening phone calls, a Tunisian news site was hacked, a journalist in Hong Kong lost his job hours after publishing a story on the Panama Papers, and some of the journalists involved were attacked by their own governments.

OFFBEAT

You’re focusing on the wrong metrics: ‘Vanity’ metrics make your company look good, but ‘clarity’ metrics will help you grow (First Round Review)

Companies tend to focus on “vanity metrics,” analytics company Looker founder and CTO Lloyd Tabb says. These metrics, Tabb argues, have little meaning but make companies look good, particularly for investors or other interested parties. In a Q&A with First Round Review, Tabb explains how companies can look past “vanity metrics” to “clarity metrics” — metrics that show how your organization can create value and will drive growth. Vanity metrics often include metrics such as number of downloads or daily active users, while clarity metrics are metrics like number of minutes per day your product is used or how long it takes a user to receive service.

UP FOR DEBATE

Sky-high valuations of digital media companies like BuzzFeed and Vox raise questions about their future value (The Information)

When evaluating the expectations for a company’s future value, investors look at revenue multiples, the ratio of a company’s valuation divided by its revenue. “Within the category of digital media companies there is a relatively wide discrepancy between the firms with larger revenue multiples and those on the lower end,” Tom Dotan writes on the valuations in digital media. “A striking example here is between Refinery29 and Vox. Both pulled in a similar amount of revenue last year — about $120 million for Refinery29 and about $135 million for Vox. Yet Vox is commanding double its valuation. It’s a point that has led several investors and executives in the digital media industry to speculate that the publisher, which owns sites like SB Nation, The Verge and Recode, could struggle once it looks to exit.”

+ Jim VandeHei tells Digiday about publishers that based their business models on scale: “The jig’s up, they didn’t make more money off of it. Because guess what? Everyone else did it. Laws of supply and demand kicked in, and everyone had tons of inventory, and you’re throwing it through these third parties, that are giving you a penny an ad, and it doesn’t really add up unless you get more and more pageviews. So then you want to do more. the next thing you know, you have something that has no value to the consumer, and so, of not much value as a brand.” (Digiday)

SHAREABLE

An update eight months into the reinvention of a college newspaper: The Daily Tar Heel has cut its losses in half (Poynter)

Eight months ago, incoming general manager of UNC-Chapel Hill’s The Daily Tar Heel Betsy O’Donovan outlined the dire financial situation at the paper and laid out a two-year plan for turning things around. As the paper nears the one-year mark in its experiment, Melody Kramer talks to O’Donovan about how the plan is going, what they’re learned so far, and what other newsrooms can learn from them. Among the highlights: The paper has added an in-house agency for creative consulting and launched a membership program inspired by public media, and learned that engaging with advertisers is similar to engaging with readers — they’ll give you their opinions, but you have to ask. Talking about the financial situation with staff has changed the environment of the newsroom: “When I got here, neither the community nor most of the organization was aware of our financial position. … Giving people those questions, and then giving them the tools to address them, is moving us forward,” O’Donovan says.

+ A high school newspaper in Kansas investigated their incoming principal and found questionable credentials, including questions around the legitimacy of the university where the principal claimed to have received her master’s and doctorate degrees: After the investigation, the principal resigned (Kansas City Star)