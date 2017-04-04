Need to Know: Apr. 4, 2017

You might have heard: BH Media Group is cutting a total of 289 jobs at its papers (Omaha World Herald): 33 jobs were cut at the Richmond Times-Dispatch (Richmond Times-Dispatch) and 36 were cut at the Greensboro News & Record (Greensboro News & Record)

But did you know: From January 2001 to September 2016, newspaper publishers lost more than half of their employment, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics shows (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

According to data released Monday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, newspaper publishers lost more than half of their employment between January 2001 and September 2016, going from 412,000 jobs in January 2001 to 174,000 in September 2016. In contrast, Internet publishing jobs grew from 67,000 in January 2007 to 206,000 in September 2016. BLS’ data also shows some notable disparities between newspaper publishers and Internet publishers: In 2015, the average pay in Internet publishing was $197,549, while it was just $48,403 for newspaper publishers. And, between 2001 and 2016, the number of newspaper publishing establishments decreased by 18.1 percent, while the number of Internet publishing establishments increased by more than 150 percent from 2007 to 2016.

+ Noted: After Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo is complete, Yahoo and AOL will merge and be renamed “Oath” (Business Insider) and Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer is not expected to have a role in the new company, which will be led by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong (Recode); Google says its problem with ads appearing next to offensive content on YouTube is “very very very small” (Recode), but it’s getting better at fixing that problem through software that can detect objectionable videos (New York Times); Facebook is testing a second news feed filled with content from sources you haven’t liked or followed (TechCrunch); Boston’s WGBH will open a news desk at the AIR headquarters, “in a neighborhood that has generally been neglected by local news organizations” and its third outpost outside of its headquarters (Current)

The Future of Fact-Checking: Moving ahead in political accountability journalism

Earlier this year, API, the Poynter Institute and Duke University’s Reporters Lab brought together 70 fact-checkers and other journalists, researchers, educators, librarians, and representatives from foundations and technology companies at a summit in Washington, D.C. Those participants talked about how fact-checking can reach a wider audience, where fact-checking has come up short, and how fact-checking can improve going forward. This white paper encapsulates those discussions, reflecting the broad consensus among practitioners that it’s time to formulate “fact-checking 2.0.”

Metrics for measuring the success of innovation projects (Nieman Lab)

Innovation projects are being started in newsrooms throughout the country, and in order for these projects to reach their full potential, Guardian Mobile Innovation Lab’s Sarah Schmalbach argues that we need a way to measure their success. To do that, The Guardian has started developing a set of qualitative and quantitative measures that Schmalbach says “help us gauge whether or not an experiment was valuable enough to make it worth offering again, or offer it to a wider audience.” Those metrics include net interaction rate (“it sets data, or user interactions, that we deem positive off of those we see as negative, divided by the total number of things shown”) and survey responses from users.

+ Mario Garcia’s three pillars of publishing: Digital storytelling, email newsletters, and sponsored content (Garcia Media)

As the Financial Times hits 650,000 digital subscribers, it says its digital revenue has now overtaken print (PressGazette)

Fueled by Brexit and the U.S. election, the Financial Times has now reached a record 650,000 digital subscribers. And in its “annual results,” FT also says that its digital revenue is now more than its print revenue. While FT did not release profit or loss numbers, it did say that its digital subscribers grew 14 percent year-over-year in 2016, while print circulation fell by about 6 percent. And in the weeks around Brexit, FT says its new subscriber numbers were up by 75 percent, while they were up 33 percent around the U.S. presidential election.

+ BBC World Service has developed an in-house tool called Stitch to speed up video production for social media (Journalism.co.uk)

Today is Equal Pay Day: Equal pay could add up to $4.3 trillion to the economy, but we’re not expected to get there until 2059 (Fast Company)

In honor of Equal Pay Day, Fast Company’s Lydia Dishman rounds up some numbers on what equal pay would mean for the U.S. economy. A report from the U.S. Treasury estimates that advancing women’s equality could add between $2.1 trillion and $4.3 trillion to the United States’ GDP in the next decade — and, if every state and city made progress toward gender parity, they could add at least 5 percent to their own economies. But another report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee estimates with the current rate of change, the U.S. won’t reach parity until 2059 with the current rate of change. In its most recent report on the wage gap, PayScale estimates that women’s salaries are $10,800 less than men’s.

‘Digital transformation means focusing on readers, not platforms’ (David Skok, Medium)

“By defining workflows and processes using catch phrases centered on preferred platforms, it sent a message that the journalism and storytelling was less important than the platforms they resided on,” David Skok writes. ”To be successful, any organization must create the possible conditions for success, for us in the news industry, the platform-centered structure made it almost impossible to create conditions ripe for new business models to surface. By focusing less on platforms and more on each individual story — on any platform — we can begin to see a long-term shift in how we approach the daily news flow.”

+ “My guess is that the next billion-dollar innovation in media will not come from a single company holding sway over a huge audience,” Storyful founder Mark Little predicts. “It will emerge from an ecosystem of innovators doing the unglamorous, purposeful work on building foundations, paving roads, and laying the pipes for journalism somebody can trust” (Nieman Reports)

The Virginian Pilot’s newsroom is sharing the reasons why they became journalists (Virginian Pilot)

The newsroom of the Virginian Pilot is sharing with the readers the reasons why they became journalists. Here’s some highlights from the widely varying reasons: General assignment reporter Joanne Kimberlin says that while people in newsrooms can be “cynical and irreverent,” they also believe they can make the world a better place; columnist Roger Chesley says he became a journalist to highlight the ways government can be better and showcase the community leaders who make progress; and online editor Nicole Alvarado says it combines things she’s good at (talking to people and storytelling) with her character flaws (being nosy and blunt).