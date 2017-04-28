Need to Know: Apr. 28, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: After criticism for the influence of “fake news” on the U.S. presidential election, Facebook unveiled a plan to partner with fact-checkers to identify and flag false stories

But did you know: In a case study of the 2016 election, Facebook says it found several instances of groups using the platform to spread misinformation and sway the election (Guardian)

Facebook says it found evidence of “information operations” around elections in the U.S. and France where groups used the platform to spread misinformation and influence elections — a phenomenon that Facebook says goes much further than just “fake news.” These “operations” include targeted data collection, fake accounts that amplify a particular view, and seeding content to journalists and other third parties, Facebook says. “We have had to expand our security focus from traditional abusive behavior, such as account hacking, malware, spam and financial scams, to include more subtle and insidious forms of misuse, including attempts to manipulate civic discourse and deceive people,” Facebook says.

+ Facebook says it will respond by identifying fake accounts using machine learning and intelligence agency-level analysis, and then suspending or deleting the accounts (Reuters); Facebook says its own findings do “not contradict” the U.S. Director of National Intelligence report on Jan. 6., which said Russian president Vladimir Putin was behind a campaign to get Trump into the White House (CNBC)

+ You can read Facebook’s full report here (Facebook Newsroom)

+ Noted: Through a partnership with the Knight Foundation, Facebook will start offering training to local newsrooms (Facebook Media); Brian Stelter reports that the Department of Justice investigation into Fox News has expanded: The investigation now includes the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which oversees mail fraud and wire fraud cases (CNN Media); BuzzFeed News has a new slogan: “Reporting to You” (Axios); Josh Topolsky says The Outline’s ad business is working: “Not only is our interaction rate 13x industry average, our clickthrough is 25x what a normal ad does (to be clear: the goal of our units isn’t even clicks, it’s engagement and interaction)” (The Outline); Gannett is closing its design facility in Asbury Park, N.J. (NJ.com)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a breakdown of how satirical stories can lead to real misperceptions, a recap of fact-checking the French election, and how much of the new show “GirlBoss” is true to reality.

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘Stop killing your social stories with bad headlines and images’: Choose your headline and images based on why people will care about your story (CJR)

“No matter how great your content is, if you don’t package it properly, few will read or share it,” Ryan Craggs writes. “Writing a great headline and choosing a dynamic main image for every article matters more now than ever — on a crowded Facebook feed that’s already tuning out link posts for video, you’re playing a zero-sum game for your audience’s attention. That headline and image are frequently all anybody’s going to look at.” Cragg shares some tips for choosing compelling images and writing interesting headlines, including: Ask yourself what’s in it for the reader and consider the relative value to the average person, and craft your headline and image around why people will care.

OFFSHORE

The tech challenges of reporting in China: ‘All stories are a challenge [because] the Great Firewall blocks so much’ (New York Times)

“Surveillance in China is all-encompassing,” NYT Beijing bureau chief Jane Perlez says on the tech challenges of reporting in China. “There is no foolproof way to elude it. We are just reporters, and we don’t have anything to hide. … All stories are a challenge. Everything. That’s the point — the Great Firewall blocks so much.” Perlez shares the way NYT’s reporters in China protect themselves, including the use of VPNs and secure messaging apps like WeChat and WhatsApp.

OFFBEAT

Facebook is letting content owners claim ad earnings on stolen videos (TechCrunch)

Two years ago, we shared a story with you about how the most popular videos on Facebook were often stolen from YouTube, a practice called “freebooting.” Now, Facebook has announced its answer to “freebooting”: Facebook updated its Rights Manager on Thursday to include the option to “claim ad earnings” on other people’s uploads of a video you own. Josh Constine writes: “Previously, the only course of action for rights holders was to allow or block and take down infringing videos. Both removed the opportunity for content owners and pirates to share in the benefits of compelling content — the owner getting the money and the pirate getting the engagement.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Mathew Ingram: IAB report downplayed the influence of the Facebook and Google duopoly (Fortune)

According to a new report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau, digital ad revenue in the U.S. grew by more than 20% last year — but Mathew Ingram argues that IAB’s claim that there’s “misreporting” by the media on Facebook and Google’s growth is misguided. IAB claims that Facebook and Google accounted for 69 percent of growth, with smaller companies accounting for 31 percent. But Digital Content Next’s Jason Kint estimates that Facebook and Google accounted for about 89 percent of ad growth last year, while Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser says Google and Facebook accounted for almost 100 percent of digital ad growth in the U.S. last year. “The big point is that if Google and Facebook are the primary interfaces to buyers, over the long-run they own the relationships and the related data. Every partner they work with is subservient,” Wieser said.

SHAREABLE

Readers are starting to see the value of high-quality news, and starting to pay for it too (CJR)

“People recognize that if they don’t pay for quality journalism, they are not going to get it,” Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron said at The Information’s “Subscriber Summit” on Tuesday. The Information’s Jessica Lessin said she believes people will pay for high-quality information and commentary. That’s reflected in The Information’s business model: A yearly subscription costs $399. “Great journalism is a great business,” Lessin said.

+ Earlier: “The shift from advertising to subscription models is a revolutionary moment for our craft,” David Skok wrote last week (David Skok, Medium)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ After Bill O’Reilly told NYT reporter Emily Steel two years ago, “I am coming after you with everything I have,” Steel was the one who broke the story on O’Reilly’s sexual harassment allegations (Bustle): “We did not do this story to be vindictive, or even to take him down. That wasn’t our purpose. Our purpose was to tell these women’s stories, to expose his history, and to show how the company had protected him,” Steel says in an interview with Marie Claire (Marie Claire)

+ On the ESPN layoffs: “It’s possible that the money the network decided it had to cut is so big that it couldn’t just prune people from fading properties like SportsCenter, or more fully abandon its plan to colonize local sports pages, which had been evident for some time,” writes Bryan Curtis on the layoffs, which include Golden State Warriors writer Ethan Strauss. “Here is ESPN cutting a digital reporter covering its biggest growth sport — one of two writers it attached to maybe the most popular sports team on the planet right now.” (The Ringer)

+ A new study from the Pew Research Center finds that Flint, Mich., residents were searching for information about the city’s water supply and water quality before the government and local media recognized there was a problem (Pew Research Center); Some takeaways from the study: Residents were searching for info before the crisis unfolded and searched for more information once news broke, but media coverage didn’t always lead to heightened search activity on the subject (CJR)

+ “The digital revolution began in earnest 25 years ago. But if you broaden the aperture and broaden your perspective on time and space, it is still very early days in this significant transformation of media,” Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith says. “It’s important not to forget that fact, because the more aware you are of that reality and the broader perspective that things are, relatively speaking, in their early phases, the more you can compel yourself to innovate, to shape, to believe that the future can be transformed by your ideas and strategies.” (WWD)