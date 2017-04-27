Need to Know: Apr. 27, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: According to a new report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau, more than half of all digital advertising is now mobile and digital ad spending grew by 22 percent in 2016 to $72.5 billion (Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: The idea that the ‘duopoly’ is driving digital ad growth is incorrect, IAB says (Ad Age)

IAB’s executive VP and CMO David Doty says there’s been a lot of “misreporting” by media organizations on the idea that Facebook and Google alone were driving growth in digital ad revenue. “Some of the outside calculations we’ve seen being used by the media include revenues that go beyond the U.S., for example, and that’s one place they go wrong. Another thing they don’t understand is traffic acquisition costs. And another thing they don’t seem to take into account is losses from some within the industry are actually hiding gains from a broader base,” Doty explains. Doty says that 73 percent of revenue in Q4 of 2016 across IAB member companies came from the top 10 digital companies, but those same companies only contributed 69 percent of the growth. “That means 31 percent of the growth came from companies outside the top 10. So the media is mistaken,” Doty concludes.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: FCC chairman Ajit Pai announces a plan to eliminate Title II net neutrality rules: The FCC will vote next month to start the process of reversing the 2015 net neutrality order (Ars Technica) and “Pai said high-speed internet service should no longer be treated like a public utility with strict rules, as it is now. The move would, in effect, largely leave the industry to police itself” (New York Times); The Engaging News Project talked to 11 digital leaders about making political coverage more engaging, finding that an important part of engagement is representing audience’s interests in news stories and what counts as engagement varies by newsroom (Engaging News Project); Two weeks after winning a Pulitzer Prize, layoffs are coming to the East Bay Times in Oakland, Calif. (Poynter); CNN president Jeff Zucker says the company is reaching younger audiences by avoiding using the name “CNN” on projects such as Great Big Story (The Information)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Navigating ‘metrics of outrage’: How to help readers manage their outrage with information (MediaShift)

Looking at the top searches via Google Trends can be predictable, MediaShift’s Tim Cigelske writes: TV shows, sports, celebrity deaths, and outrage. Cigelske explains that when we see something from past experience, we already associate with emotions such as pride, fear or even outrage. “The implications for news are important. We don’t even have to read an article to feel outrage. A headline on Facebook or even the thumbnail image of a link can instantaneously prompt anger. The brain sees an image and guesses how to react,” Cigelske writes. “Outrage will consistently produce reliable metrics for publishers as long as traffic arbitrage sites can turn a profit from manufacturing outrage, or actual outrageous actions continue in the world. … [But] publishers may also have another option to navigate the sea of outrage on the internet by helping their audience make sense of informative versus inflammatory.”

OFFSHORE

Snapchat Discover launches in Germany with Spiegel Online and Bild as publishing partners (The Drum)

Snapchat Discover has arrived in Germany. Its first group of publishing partners include Spiegel Online, Bild, Vice and Sky Sports. Snapchat is promoting the launch of Discover in Germany with Snapchat lenses featuring the news outlets’ mastheads and logos. The Drum’s Rebecca Stewart explains that Germany is a potentially important market for Snapchat Discover: “Following stiff competition from Instagram and Facebook in its key markets, the company appears to have earmarked Germany as hotbed for growth, with plans to launch an office in the country in the next few months. There is already a small sales team working in the region and, while there’s no specific German user figures from Snap, the company said in its IPO filing that 53 million people across Europe used the app daily.”

+ The winners of the European Digital Media Awards: Axel Springer Akademie won in best social media engagement for its series of 10-second videos of interviews with Holocaust survivors, Guardian News & Media won in best online video for its immersive video project on solitary confinement, and BBC News won best data visualization for its project “Life and death in Syria” (WAN-IFRA)

OFFBEAT

On Unroll.me selling user data to Uber: ‘We value conversion more than we value trust’ (Hunter Walk)

“It seems that somewhere along the way Unroll.me evolved how they were monetizing their understanding of your inbox. At first it was to serve you targeted ads in their notification emails to you, but then it became about aggregating and anonymizing data to sell to third parties,” Hunter Walk writes on the NYT story about Unroll.me selling user data to Uber. “There was a toxic shock reaction to the idea of one’s data being decoupled from their use of the service and sold. It’s why a company using your data to improve your experience (and their monetization) inside of their product is perceived differently than your data being used by that same company to inform a 3rd party. … From an outsider perspective Unroll.me did nothing illegal … but Unroll.me did fall short of best practices and potentially even crossed into a gray area ethically depending on the nature of any internal conversations around the level of consumer disclosure they should make once their business model changed.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Glenn Thrush: President Trump’s press conferences are ‘more democratic’ than Obama’s (Mediaite)

“One of the things that I think [Trump is] doing better than Barack Obama are these press conferences and his outreach to individual reporters — even for organizations, like my own, that he criticizes,” NYT White House correspondent Glenn Thrush said during an appearance on NPR show 1A. “When Obama had press conferences, he had a single piece of white paper, and he had six or seven organizations that he had pre-selected to call upon — and a lot of them were pretty favorable to him, too. … [Trump has] free-ranging press conferences, [which] I think, are a lot more democratic than the way that Obama conducted them.”

SHAREABLE

The short explanation behind ESPN’s mass layoffs: Rising costs and falling subscribers (Recode)

“ESPN’s business, once the envy of the media world, is on more wobbly footing these days,” Peter Kafka and Rani Molla write on ESPN’s layoffs of more than 100 writers, reporters and on-air staff. “Its content costs are rising as it pays ever-increasing fees for rights to show college and pro sports. But its subscriber base is shrinking as pay TV customers cut the cord or never sign up for it in the first place. … ESPN thinks it will continue to grow its subscriber revenue by charging its remaining subscribers (via pay TV distributors) more for the service, and that it can keep growing ad rates, too. But ESPN can’t simply grow its way out of this problem. It will have to cut costs, too.”

+ Deadspin’s Kevin Draper is keeping a running list of the ESPN layoffs as they’re announced (Deadspin); ESPN president John Skipper’s message to staff: “Our content strategy … still needs to go further, faster…and as always, must be efficient and nimble. Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent … necessary to meet those demands” (ESPN Media Zone)

+ Here’s ESPN’s content evolution strategy, with a focus on “providing high-quality, distinctive content at any minute of the day on any screen”: The ESPN app will include more live video, more SportsCenter-related content will be available digitally, and ESPN will plan more “multi-screen” coverage around big sports events like the women’s Final Four and big NBA games (ESPN Front Row)