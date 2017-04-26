Need to Know: Apr. 26, 2017

You might have heard: In 2014, 1 out of every 5 reporting jobs was in Washington, D.C., New York City or Los Angeles; in 2004, that number was 1 out of every 8

But did you know: ‘The media bubble is worse than you think’: 73 percent of Internet publishing jobs are based in the Boston-NYC-DC or West Coast corridors (Politico Magazine)

Whereas newspaper jobs tend to be more equally spread around the country, there’s a big divide in the geographic areas of Internet publishing jobs, Jack Shafer and Tucker Doherty report: 73 percent of all Internet publishing jobs are based in the Boston-New York City-Washington-Richmond corridor or on the stretch of the West Coast from Seattle to San Diego and over to Phoenix. “Almost all the real growth of internet publishing is happening outside the heartland, in just a few urban counties, all places that voted for Clinton. So when your conservative friends use ‘media’ as a synonym for ‘coastal’ and ‘liberal,’ they’re not far off the mark,” Shafer and Doherty write.

+ Echelon Insights co-founder Patrick Ruffini: “A reminder that the dividing lines are never the same from year to year. In 2008 it was age, in 2016 whites x education. Diversity is a Rubik’s cube where all facets have to be aligned. When someone asks for diversity, along which dimension?” (@PatrickRuffini, Twitter)

+ Some criticisms in response to the Politico piece: “The divide isn’t simply ‘liberal bubble’ vs. ‘real America,’ it’s between those who believe in facts and reporting and those who don’t. Conservative and batshit crazy right-wing media is run from these same New York and DC ‘media bubbles’” (@daweiner, Twitter); “Majority of ~political press~ always DC/NYC clustered. What is tangible impact on 2016 coverage if, say, Rocky Mountain News still pubbing?” (@WesleyLowery, Twitter); “There’s a muddying of definitions here — much of the online content industry has more in common with ads/marketing than broadsheet journalism. Advertising has always been clustered in New York, and PR in NY & DC. Newspapers are being bypassed and supplanted by former paying clients” (@alexremington, Twitter); “The primary criticism of the @politico piece ought to be that it is silent on the relationship between journo location and ‘bias.’ … What the piece does do is quantify a real and thus-far anecdotal trend — the shift of media organizations (& platforms btw) to the coasts” (@chanders, Twitter)

+ Noted: Facebook is showing related articles and fact-checks before a user clicks on a link (TechCrunch); Facebook is testing new news discovery options, which could include grouping articles or video by topic (The Information); Google announces “Project Owl,” a three-part approach for fighting fake news that includes new feedback forms for search suggestions and “Featured Snippets” and an emphasis on authoritative content to improve quality of search results (Search Engine Land); Gannett’s Q1 earnings “forecast a bleak 2017 for newspaper companies” (Poynter); Breitbart is denied permanent Congressional press credentials by the standing committee of the U.S. Senate Daily Press Gallery (BuzzFeed); Twitter’s COO and CFO Anthony Noto says the platform wants to have live video content 24/7 (BuzzFeed); All Things Considered host Robert Siegel will step down in January 2018 (NPR)

Advice for journalists on working with traumatic imagery (MediaShift)

While traumatic images have always been a part of journalism, today’s news cycle makes exposure to such images inevitable. The Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma published a set of guidelines in 2014 for journalists who work with traumatic imagery, including tips like not focusing on victims’ faces in an image, avoiding looping videos, and taking frequent screen breaks. MediaShift talks to Dart Center Europe’s Gavin Rees about how newsrooms can help reporters who are exposed to traumatic images. Rees says it’s important for managers to stay aware of these issues, so they can both protect and help their employees who are exposed to such images: “The best managers we have come across lead by example. They are open to the issues and not afraid to acknowledge their own reactions when coming across intense material,” says Rees.

Committee to Protect Journalists: New censorship tactics combine old practices with new technology to create a troubling press climate worldwide (Poynter)

According to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists, governments worldwide are combining traditional censorship tactics to technology and social media to create a new, troubling press climate for journalists. CPB says that’s led to more arrests and killing of journalists than they’ve ever documented: At the end of 2016, 259 journalists were jailed, CPB reports. You can read the full report here, which includes essays with reports and responses to how this new press climate is playing out.

+ Highlights from the essays: Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger explains how the Kenyan government is conducting “fiscal blackmail,” BuzzFeed’s Jason Leopold writes on how government agencies keep the public and the press in the dark, and independent journalist Karen Coates explains what Facebook means to journalists in less developed countries (Committee to Protect Journalists)

+ The U.K. government is encouraging Facebook to step up its fight against fake news before the country’s general election: “The risk is what happened in America. The top 20 fake news stories in the last three months of the election were shared more than the top 20 most shared stories that were true. The danger is, if for many people the main source of news is Facebook and if the news they get on Facebook is mostly fake news, they could be voting based on lies,” member of parliament Damian Collins tells The Guardian (Guardian)

‘Rather than scale hastily, handful of tech firms focus on getting office culture right—the first time’ (Wall Street Journal)

In the wake of reports of culture problems at startups like Zenefits and Uber, Vanessa Fuhrmans reports that there’s a handful of startups that are putting an emphasis on getting culture right from the start. For example: CodeFights, which sets up online coding challenges for programmers, made its first hire a head of talent. “Even with five to 10 people, if you don’t get the right culture going early, it’s almost impossible to get right later,” says CodeFights chief executive Tigran Sloyan, adding that growing quickly without building the right team that hurt a new startup’s bottom line.

Journalists and concerned observers see ‘fake news’ as a serious problem, but it’s not clear that non-journalists feel the same (Fortune)

“Part of the problem is that while journalists — and concerned observers like [Jimmy] Wales — see the rise of ‘fake news’ as a serious social problem, and are committed to helping find ways to combat it, it’s not clear that non-journalists feel the same kind of impulse,” Mathew Ingram writes on the Wikipedia founder’s new project, Wikitribune. “It’s true that a number of media entities like The New York Times and The Guardian have seen a rush of digital subscriptions since the election of Donald Trump as president, which appears to be driven by a desire for journalism that will address a number of social and political issues. But can this impulse translate from being just a simple donation to an existing media entity, and become the kind of drive that convinces non-journalists to spend their time suggesting news stories, editing, and fact-checking them — all for little or no reward?”

+ “There’s certainly a model for non-profit news that can be successful if it’s done on a relatively small scale and produces a product that is unique enough. But I have a hard time seeing this scale up into becoming a massive news organization,” Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton tells the BBC on Wikitribune (BBC); London School of Economics’ Charlie Beckett asks, “Where is the need and demand for this particular project? Secondly, will it work: is this the most efficient way to deliver an antidote to misinformation?” (London School of Economics)

+ “The larger problem with Wikitribune is this: Someone who is paid for doing journalistic work cannot be considered ‘equals’ with someone who is unpaid. And promoting the idea that core journalistic work should be done for free, by volunteers, is harmful to professional journalism. The difference between a professional and a hobbyist isn’t always measurable in skill level, but it is quantifiable in time and other resources necessary to complete a job,” Adrienne LaFrance argues (The Atlantic)

‘Here’s a list of initiatives that hope to fix trust in journalism and tackle “fake news”’ (Fergus Bell, Medium)

First Draft News founding member Fergus Bell has rounded up a list of all the initiatives that at working on fixing trust in journalism, taking on “fake news” and initiatives around verification — and there’s a lot. And in addition to rounding up these efforts, Bell has included funding info where possible. The list is broken up into fact-checking & verification collaborations and coalitions, guides for journalists, initiatives on restoring trust, funding opportunities, projects, and events/conferences.