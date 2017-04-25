Need to Know: Apr. 25, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “If there is any kryptonite to false information, it’s transparency. Technology platforms can choose to expose more information about the content people are seeing, and why they’re seeing it. We need this visibility because it sheds light on the process and origins of information and creates a structure for accountability,” Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wrote for The Guardian in February (Guardian)

But did you know: Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales is launching Wikitribune, an independent news site ‘that brings journalists and a community of volunteers together’ (Nieman Lab)

On Monday night, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launched an independent news site, Wikitribune. Wikitribune “brings journalists and a community

of volunteers together” in a way that Wales hopes will combat fake news online: Professional journalists will be paid to write “global news stories,” while volunteer contributors will “vet the facts, helps make sure the language is factual and neutral, and will to the maximum extent possible be transparent about the source of news posting full transcripts, video, and audio of interviews. In this way Wikitribune aims to combat the increasing proliferation of online fake news.”

+ “We want to bring some of that fact-based, fact-checking mentality that we know from Wikipedia to news,” Wales said in an interview with Wired. “What’s fundamentally interesting is to get money to journalists to go out and research news stories. One of the things that community guidance can do is to help figure out what do we not know? What are the things we need to know? Then you’ve got a lot of minds thinking about and discussing that this is the piece of the puzzle that needs more research.” (Wired)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: The Washington Post is guaranteeing that all of its online ads will load in under 2 seconds and pitching its ad tech product Zeus to other publishers (Adweek); Amazon launches a self-serve marketplace for subscription-based sellers with partners including WSJ and Chicago Tribune, with Amazon taking a cut of 25 to 35 percent of sales in exchange for visibility on Amazon (Marketing Land); A grant from Stanford University will fund a study on the impact of driverless cars on public media: “When you think about rideshare today, we already through Uber and Lyft and other rideshare services willingly get into a car with strangers. Imagine getting into a car that had been designated the Morning Edition car,” says KPCC’s Kristen Muller (Current)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Before and after examples of more engaging headlines from the Chicago Tribune (MediaShift)

The Chicago Tribune’s deputy editor for digital news Kurt Gessler shares 13 before-and-after examples of “digitally deficient headlines” turning into engaging headlines that drove traffic. In each example, Gessler says the Tribune doubled real-time engagement on its homepage (i.e., if 50 people were clicking on the headline before, 100 people were clicking after the edits), plus the stories became more shareable on social media. Some examples: “Chicago’s bridges are falling down” became “Some of the Chicago area’s most-traveled bridges are ‘structurally deficient,’ study says”; “Grubhub CEO’s compensation falls as equity grants delayed” became “Here’s why Grubhub gave its CEO $7 million less last year”; and “Hints about Obama Presidential Center dropped at New York event” became “Obama’s reaction to architects’ first design for his library: ‘He said it was too unflashy.’”

+ A new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism finds that despite some early efforts and promise for newsrooms, adoption of virtual reality remains slow (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

OFFSHORE

Huffington Post South Africa’s editor resigns after publishing fake blog post (Quartz)

Huffington Post South Africa’s editor in chief Verashni Pillay resigned on Saturday after the site published a blog post a week earlier with the title, “Could it be time to deny white men the franchise?” The post proposed that white men should not be allowed to vote for at least a generation with “flawed analysis and erroneous facts.” Local journalists uncovered that the post’s author Shelly Garland did not exist, and the post was actually authored by a white man named Marius Roodt. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Roodt said he wrote the post to expose how poor fact-checking is in South African newsrooms: “I just thought you can say almost anything you want . . . not necessarily attacking white men. I think there is a lack of fact-checking in South African journalism. I thought, would it work? And it worked. In hindsight I wouldn’t have done it, I didn’t think it would get this big.”

+ “There isn’t competition between the fact-checkers. There is so much work to do that there is still plenty of market left over,” says Lupa founder Cristina Tardáguila on the rapid growth of fact-checking in Brazil (Poynter)

OFFBEAT

Instagram’s algorithm rewards publishing high-quality posts not publishing a large quantity of posts (Buffer Social)

“The Instagram algorithm, just like the Facebook News Feed algorithm, is so mysterious yet ingenious and brilliant in showing the best content to the most people,” writes Alfred Lua. “If you are creating great content, more followers — and non-followers — are going to see it.” But to capitalize upon the Instagram algorithm, you need to understand how it works. Lua explains that there’s seven key factors in the Instagram algorithm: engagement, relevancy, relationships, timeliness, profile searches, direct shares, and time spent. “Without this algorithm, one quick way to get your Instagram followers’ attention would be to post many times a day. If most brands follow this strategy, the number of Instagram posts would increase dramatically, and the organic reach of each post would fall proportionally — even if it’s a quality post. With this algorithm, brands are encouraged to post only their best content, and the quality of their content will determine their reach,” Lua explains.

UP FOR DEBATE

A former Facebook executive says the company approached ‘fake news’ as ‘an interesting intellectual question but not something that we’re going to go focus on’ (New York Times)

In Facebook’s response to criticisms on fake news, Farhad Manjoo reports that Mark Zuckerberg was particularly interested in a finding from an in-house study that he thought “let Facebook off the hook”: When the news feed shows people views contrary to their own, they tend not to click on it. A former Facebook executive tells Manjoo: “When Facebook cares about something, they spin up teams to address it, and [Zuckerberg] will come out and talk about it all the time. I have never heard of anything close to that on the filter bubble. I never sensed that this was a problem he wanted us to tackle. It was always positioned as an interesting intellectual question but not something that we’re going to go focus on.”

+ “If [Instant Articles] monetization doesn’t dramatically improve, high quality publishers will continue to pull out. There’s just no reason for publishers to continue to lose money on IA this far after launch,” Slate vice chairman Dan Check says (Digiday)

SHAREABLE

The Huffington Post reveals a redesign of its website and a rebrand as simply ‘HuffPost’ (Poynter)

As of this morning, The Huffington Post has a redesigned website and has changed its name to “HuffPost.” The redesign is the first total overhaul in the site’s 12-year history, and reflects a shifting of editorial direction under editor in chief Lydia Polgreen. “We’re doubling down on our bold, splashy style, and serving up the news with a sense of humor, outrage and empathy,” Polgreen writes in an editor’s note on the redesign. Some key elements of the redesign: HuffPost’s “splash” headlines will now also appear when readers share a story on social media, the rebranding as “HuffPost” lets its name appear bigger and bolder on the website, and the website now has redesigned social icons that correspond with each of HuffPost’s sections.

+ Polgreen says in a Q&A with Ken Doctor: “The conversation about the metrics that matter has really shifted over the last couple of years. When I worked for The New York Times, we were super focused on engagement. There was a brief period when everyone after the Innovation Report where everyone was fretting about our traffic being cannibalized by people who were smarter at racking up pageviews. Look, pageviews are important, having a big audience is great, and it’s important in and of itself. But I think that as the business model’s evolved, news organizations are taking a hard look at what analytics and metrics are telling them — what analytics are telling them and what metrics really matter. So I think for me it’s less about the gross size of the audience and really focusing on getting people to be more loyal and engaged, and to deepen their relationship with us. Part of the goal of this redesign is to really try and get people to be more engaged, so it’s not just one splash — you’ve got a few different splash stories and it’s more visual.” (Nieman Lab)