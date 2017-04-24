Need to Know: Apr. 24, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “The science beat was one of the first beats to be eliminated from daily newspapers, but The Boston Globe’s … Stat is prioritizing science journalism once again”: Stat launched in November 2015 as a niche news site covering health and life sciences, part of the Globe’s strategy to grow national and international audiences

But did you know: The Boston Globe’s health and life sciences vertical Stat is launching a new print product and could possibly syndicate its print coverage to other papers around the country (Nieman Lab)

After launching in fall 2015, The Boston Globe’s health and life sciences vertical Stat is moving into print. Sunday Stat is a glossy, 12-page tabloid that will come in the Sunday edition of The Boston Globe. While this product is initially appearing in the Globe, Stat’s editor Rick Berke tells Nieman Lab that Stat is in talks with metro papers to sell a version of its print coverage to newspapers around the country, too: “There are a lot of cities around the country that have many people who work in science, medicine, and health, who would be interested in this coverage. It’d be cheaper to get our section than to hire a full-time reporter because we can draw on all our reporters around the country and have it all ready to go. All you have to do if you’re a local paper is to print it, which is not cheap, but it’s cheaper than having your own reporter,” Berke says.

+ Noted: Facebook is offering some publishers a monthly sum in exchange for a minimum amount of produced video each month: The videos also have to be long enough to include one mid-roll ad (Recode); Univision is looking to grow Gizmodo Media Group’s revenue through affiliate sales, and will migrate most of its digital properties to the Kinja CMS (Newsonomics); Companies including AOL and BuzzFeed have either pulled out of NewFronts or scaled back their plans, though some other companies (such as BBC and LittleThings) have signed on to take their place (Wall Street Journal); Interactive Advertising Bureau head Randall Rothenberg says the tool Google and the Coalition for Better Ads is building is not “ad-blocker that’s going into a browser” (Bloomberg); The New York Times is launching on Snapchat Discover today (New York Times)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Keeping your messages private: What you need to know about the messaging apps on your phone (Recode)

Data breaches are at an all-time high, and keeping your messages private is of particular interest for journalists trying to protect their sources. Recode analyzed the encryption methods of a dozen messaging apps. End-to-end encryption ensures that messages are not available to advertisers, law enforcement or hackers: “Messages sent with that level of encryption are only readable in two places: The sender’s and recipient’s devices — most likely their smartphones. These messages aren’t stored on company servers, and as a result, can’t be mined to help advertisers or read by law enforcement officials, even with a proper warrant,” Recode explains. Facebook Messenger, Allo, Telegram and Line all offer end-to-end encryption — but it’s not turned on by default.

OFFSHORE

The Guardian is no longer publishing to Instant Articles or Apple News (Digiday)

The Guardian has dropped out of both Facebook’s Instant Articles and Apple News after being one of the first publishers to adopt both formats, Jessica Davies reports. After adopting Instant Articles in spring 2015 and Apple News in October 2015, The Guardian was publishing all of its articles to both formats. “We have run extensive trials on Facebook Instant Articles and Apple News to assess how they fit with our editorial and commercial objectives. Having evaluated these trials, we have decided to stop publishing in those formats on both platforms,” a Guardian spokesperson told Digiday.

OFFBEAT

‘Anonymous harassment hotlines are hard to find and harder to trust’ (New York Times)

“When multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Bill O’Reilly were reported publicly this month, representatives for 21st Century Fox and Mr. O’Reilly pointed to the company’s anonymous hotline, saying no employee had ever used it to make a complaint about the Fox News host,” Noam Scheiber writes. Scheiber reports that experts in employment law say that companies’ hotlines are often obscure, and can even be a tool for suppressing harassment allegations. “[It’s] very common for companies to bury information about how employees can file confidential complaints and for employees to be completely unaware of the existence of hotlines,” says lawyer Debra Katz, who added that the hotlines are often not mentioned in employee training sessions.

+ CNN’s Alisyn Camerota says she was sexually harassed and then bullied by Roger Ailes when she worked at Fox News, claims that were denied by Ailes’ attorney (CNN Money); Gabriel Sherman reports that seven more Fox News employees are joining a racial discrimination suit filed last month (New York magazine) and two more lawsuits may be filed against Fox News this week (@gabrielsherman, Twitter)

UP FOR DEBATE

Trump, whose career was built on being media-friendly, is waging a fake war on ‘fake news’ (Politico Magazine)

“The great secret of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is that Trump’s war on the media is a phony one, a reality show that keeps his supporters fired up and distracted while he woos the constituency that really matters to him: journalists,” write Ben Schreckinger and Hadas Gold. “When he is not fulminating on stage or on Twitter, the president himself has mustered a number of cordial interactions with reporters since taking office, often showing them more courtesy than he grants his own staff. When White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is not labeling the media ‘the opposition party,’ he can be found sending crush notes to journalists to let them know they’ve nailed a story. And when Spicer is not popping off from his podium, he is often busy maintaining old relationships with journalists and building new ones.”

+ Trump’s anti-media tweets are a double-edged sword, Floyd Abrams (who defended NYT in the Pentagon Papers case) says: Abrams argues that Trump’s “Twitter trail” could give weight to legal arguments “that the investigations are less about prosecuting damaging leaks than they are about punishing journalists” (New York Times)

+ Trump will host a reception for members of conservative media outlets at the White House today (Politico); A look at how Trump’s presidency is changing the power dynamics at Fox, Breitbart and WSJ (Politico Magazine)

SHAREABLE

NPR ombud: ‘If the goal is to increase diversity in the newsroom, last year’s was a disappointing showing’ (NPR)

According to data from NPR’s human resources department, NPR made virtually no progress in increasing the the diversity of its staff in 2016: As of Oct. 31, 2016, NPR’s news division is 75.4 percent white, 8.3 percent Asian, 8 percent black or African American, and 5.4 percent Hispanic or Latino. “Essentially, [NPR’s diversity data] show that the numbers changed little, or at least they changed incrementally, in the past five years,” NPR’s Elizabeth Jensen writes on the diversity numbers. “There’s simply no way around it: If the goal is to increase diversity in the newsroom, last year’s was a disappointing showing. It also mirrors a national trend; newsroom diversity has ‘nearly flatlined’ for more than a decade.”