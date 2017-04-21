Need to Know: Apr. 21, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google is planning to include an ad blocking feature in Chrome, stripping out ad types deemed unacceptable by the Coalition for Better Ads (Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: The Coalition for Better Ads is mapping out a plan to eradicate ‘digital ads that have been deemed as the absolute worst by consumers’ (Ad Age)

Members of the Coalition for Better Ads are working together to on a plan to kill off the forms of digital advertising that annoy consumers the most, including autoplay videos with sound and pop-ups. That plan will likely come in the form of technology that prevents browsers from displaying those types of ads, George Slefo reports. Members of the coalition include major advertisers like Microsoft and Procter & Gamble, publishers like The Washington Post and Thomson Reuters, and industry groups Interactive Advertising Bureau and the Association of National Advertisers, as well as ad giants Google and Facebook. “The end game here is to remove these types of ads which are undercutting the consumer internet experience. Truthfully, those ads can potentially and seriously undercut the broader internet ecosystem,” says Stu Ingis, counsel to the Coalition for Better Ads.

+ “The move smacks of hypocrisy. Here’s Google, vacuuming up the largest share of digital advertising, positioning itself as the arbiter of what ads constitute a poor user experience. Don’t expect a half page of ads at the top of a search results page to get dinged, no matter the third-party Google officially christens as the standard bearer,” Jessica Davies and Lucia Moses write on publishers’ reaction to Google’s plan to include an ad blocker in Chrome (Digiday)

+ Noted: Facebook is looking to hire a head of news products, a role the company has shaped around combating fake news, but it’s having trouble finding someone with the necessary skills in both news and technology to fill the role (Recode); Poynter selects 21 news organizations to participate in a local news innovation program: Participants of the Poynter Local News Innovation Project will receive guidance from Poynter “to help them transform their newsrooms into digital-first enterprises” (Poynter); Sinclair Broadcasting is looking to acquire Tribune Media Co. for a price in the range of $30/share (Bloomberg); Bloomberg launches a climate news site: ClimateChanged.com covers how rising global temperatures are affecting the planet and how that moves financial markets (Huffington Post)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes why people aren’t impressed with Facebook’s “Tips to Spot False News,” a new nonpartisan fact-checking site in the U.S. backed by a former Microsoft executive, and journalists getting tricked by fake news.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Creating video for social media: A free app to help create shareable videos for social media (Journalism.co.uk)

Clips is an app that’s useful for journalists and news organizations looking to create videos that can be consumed without sound on social media. Clips (which is available for free on iOS) lets users add animated text, graphics, emojis and music in real-time while recording a video. The app also automatically produces captions while the video is being recorded, which could be useful for journalists commenting on events or conducting interviews via video.

OFFSHORE

A French journalist is bringing his fact-checks to a wider audience using Facebook Live (Poynter)

After several years debunking viral stories for France 24’s Les Observateurs, Julien Pain started looking for ways to expand the reach of his fact checking. In september, Pain started broadcasting via Facebook Live: Pain goes out onto the streets of France and shows online hoaxes to pedestrians, asks for their thoughts, and eventually reveals the ways in which the viral story is false. Meanwhile, a community manager posts links to corresponding fact-checks in the comments of the live stream. “People can’t tell me ‘You’ve edited the video’ or ‘You didn’t show me everything,'” Pain says on why he thinks the format is working. “Through Facebook Live, I’m also reaching people who don’t necessarily agree with me, I’m reaching far beyond my community.”

OFFBEAT

How to determine a company’s culture while interviewing for a job: 7 better questions to ask interviewers (Fast Company)

If you’re trying to figure out what a company’s work culture is like while interviewing for a job, you don’t typically ask the interview, “How’s your work culture?” Asking specific questions about culture will likely lead to the interviewer giving you the answer you want to hear, Goldbeck Recruiting president Henry Goldbeck. Instead, it’s better to ask a few specific questions that uncover pieces of the culture that taken together provide a more complete picture. Those questions might include: How long have you been with the company? What was your biggest challenge last year, and what did you learn from it? How does your company measure success and over what time frame? How much time do the company’s leaders spend in the office? What do team members do for lunch each day?

UP FOR DEBATE

Michael Wolff: The departures of Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes show that it’s now James Murdoch’s Fox News (Hollywood Reporter)

The ousters of Roger Ailes and now Bill O’Reilly signal some big changes coming to Fox News, Michael Wolff argues: Those departures show that Rupert Murdoch’s son James Murdoch now has more control, and James Murdoch is likely to upend Fox News as we know it. “If the expulsion of Ailes, and, even more dramatically, O’Reilly, mean anything, it means most of all that James is in charge. And, most immediately, this means that Fox News, that constant irritant in James’ view of himself as a progressive and visionary television executive, will begin to change,” Wolff writes. “In some sense, with the ouster of Ailes and now O’Reilly, James has overthrown his own network. With them there, both men possessing vast industry, institutional, political and corporate powers, it would have been impossible for the owner’s jejune son to have forced change. Now with them gone, it’s nearly a clean slate. Fox News must become something else.”

+ O’Reilly is receiving a payout of as much as $25 million, the equivalent of one year’s salary: 21st Century Fox has now paid a total of $85 million for sexual harassment allegations at Fox News (New York Times)

+ Ken Doctor on why we shouldn’t expect a dramatically changed Fox News: “Overall … Fox watchers have bought that old ‘fair and balanced’ positioning. Its alt-reality — a partisan, divisive import of Rupert’s from the U.K. where such news positioning has a long history — still seems incredibly strong among a good third of the country, from which Fox viewers are drawn” (The Street); “Bill O’Reilly scandal illustrates the price of toxic newsroom star culture” (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

‘The shift from advertising to subscription models is a revolutionary moment for our craft’ (David Skok, Medium)

“During the first quarter century of the commercial internet, digital journalism has already gone through three eras: the portal years, the search years, and the social years. Each era advanced storytelling and presented new revenue streams, but I would argue that digital journalism is now entering its most exciting period yet,” David Skok writes. “Think of this as the stories as a service era, where journalism will be paid for by readers, for readers. This period, for the first time in modern history, will be characterized by readers building and improving journalism. Organizations that recognize the opportunity of this new period can realize journalistic independence, produce quality reporting, and build reliable revenue streams, preparing them for whatever the next quarter century may hold.”

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Yahoo’s demise is a bad sign for digital news organizations, Adrienne LaFrance writes: “Yahoo’s troubles are likely to be replicated in a wave across the web, and soon, among businesses like news organizations that rely heavily on advertising revenue for their survival. Print newspapers will continue to fold, but Yahoo’s demise is a signal that web-native companies are next. If you run a business that relies on digital-advertising revenue for an outsized portion of your funding, you need to find new streams of revenue. Now. It may already be too late.” (The Atlantic)

+ Research on both education initiatives and cognitive biases suggest that news literacy is a difficult skill to teach: “No one is born with news literacy. They learn it. The question is, how can they learn it well and enough of it so that it helps them get the news they need to run their governments and their lives?,” Arizona State University professor Eric Newton says (Nieman Reports)

+ “Trump appears not to have considered the real cost of his ‘fake news’ accusations. When there is an international dispute — as there is between the United States and Russia over who was behind the chemical attack in Syria — it is in the president’s best interest for the reporting of U.S. news outlets to be regarded as legitimate on the world stage. Yet Trump claims constantly that The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN and others are not to be believed,” Callum Borchers writes on the implications of Trump’s “fake news” accusations (Washington Post)

+ After the Chicago Tribune’s deputy editor for digital Kurt Gessler outlined declines in reach on Facebook in a post on Medium, other news organizations came forward to say they had seen similar declines: Theories for what’s behind the declines include Facebook’s preference for video posts over text and using Instant Articles over regular links is putting some publishers at a disadvantage (Digiday)