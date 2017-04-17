Need to Know: Apr. 17, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The FCC auctioned off a chunk of public airwaves, bringing a windfall to public broadcasting that could have huge benefits for local media if proceeds are used in the right way (New York Times)

But did you know: The FCC spectrum auction is sending $10 billion to broadcasters, and stations plan to put the money toward endowments, educational programming, and technical upgrades (Nieman Lab)

“Most public media stations that participated in the auction seem to be putting it toward toward endowments, more educational programming, much-needed maintenance, and technical upgrades,” writes Shan Wang on how public broadcasting stations plan to use the $10 billion windfall headed their way from the FCC spectrum auction. The auction brought in a total of $19.8 billion, and $10.1 billion will be paid out to the 175 participating broadcasters, with another $7.3 billion dedicated to reducing the federal budget deficit. New Jersey public television station WNJN is receiving the largest payout in the auction at $194 million, while Boston’s WGBH will receive $218.7 million in total to move WGBH and WGBY to lower frequencies.

+ Noted: According to an analysis by the Duke Reporters’ Lab, 41 percent of Trump’s claims of “fake news” from Nov. 8 to April 7 were either direct or indirect responses to news coverage about Russia’s role in the presidential campaign (Poynter); NYT hires anti-Trump conservative Bret Stephens as part of its larger effort to “further widen” the range of views in its opinion section (Huffington Post); The Washington Post says its was disqualified from 12 regional Emmy categories because of an “unfair advantage” (Poynter); Layoffs of about 40 to 50 are expected to come at ESPN by May 9, “including staffers many viewers and readers will recognize” (Sports Illustrated); BuzzFeed changes its style guide and says it’s OK to use the word “millennial” (CJR); A team of researchers from Princeton and Stanford built an ad blocker that uses computer vision and can evade all known anti-ad blockers (Motherboard)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Building a bot doesn’t necessarily require a lot of resources: How the Fort Collins Coloradoan built an election bot with a free bot interface (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Jennifer Hefty, planning editor at the Fort Collins Coloradoan, used a free bot interface, research and the newsroom’s existing resources to build a bot before the election. The bot, called Elexi, shared information with users about the election, aimed to give them the info they need to be more informed voters. In a Q&A with the Reynolds Journalism Institute, Hefty explains the resources she used to launch the bot, what she learned from building the bot, and what lessons she’ll apply in the newsroom’s next bot experiment.

OFFSHORE

‘In China, the art of media censorship is becoming more sophisticated’ (Journalism.co.uk)

“The art of censorship [in China] is becoming more and more sophisticated,” says FTChinese.com’s senior duty editor and head of video content Fan Wang. “The mouse and cat game is still ongoing and social media plays a key role in it.” Wang explains that when she joined the FT Chinese team seven years ago, the Chinese government could only censor a news site by shutting it down. Now, the government has more options, making censorship more common: Wang explains that if a reader clicks on a story that’s considered “sensitive,” their IP address could be banned from accessing stories on a particular website for eight minutes. “Most people lose patience. The machine just makes your experience with a certain website very unpleasant and over time you give up visiting the website,” Wang says.

+ Ahead of the French election, Facebook is running full-page ads in newspapers against fake news as it has also done in Germany (TechCrunch) and Facebook also suspended 30,000 accounts in France as it tries to stop the spread of misinformation and “fake news” (Reuters)

OFFBEAT

You can train yourself to be more innovative, new research says (Fast Company)

Innovation doesn’t appear out of thin air, University of South Florida professor Victor Poirier says. Poirier just published a new research paper that argues innovation follows a series of steps, and while innovators tend to possess certain characteristics, you can train yourself to think more innovatively. Some lessons from Poirier’s research: Cultivate the innovative traits you already have (such as abstract thinking, curiosity or dissatisfaction with the status quo), put yourself in environments that are conducive to innovation, and have a little bit of ego (but not too much) as motivation to concentrate better and work harder.

UP FOR DEBATE

Publishers are abandoning Instant Articles, but Facebook retains as much power over publishers as ever (The Verge)

“After scrambling to rebuild their workflows around Instant Articles, large publishers were left with a system that failed to grow audiences or revenues,” Casey Newton writes on publishers abandoning Instant Articles. “Given Facebook’s other priorities, the future of Instant Articles is less certain than ever.” Those priorities, Newton writes, include video and redesigning the news feed. “Two years later, it’s increasingly clear that Instant Articles won’t resolve publishers’s anxieties about building sustainable businesses. But neither has it led to a cataclysm. Despite Instant Article’s middling results, Facebook’s power over publishers seems stronger than ever. Where Facebook leads, publishers follow — from articles, to Instant Articles, to video, to live video, to ephemeral stories and beyond,” Newton writes.

+ Analyzing Facebook’s news literacy efforts: “[Facebook’s advice] is indistinguishable, for the most part, from what you would have told students in 1995. And beyond the ineffectiveness of it, it has potential to do real harm. It was precisely these impulses — to judge resources by look and feel and what they say about themselves — that propagandists played on so expertly in 2016” (PoliticsMeansPolitics.com); “There’s actually no evidence that this approach works. And conversely, there’s quite a lot history that shows this model does not work,” Mike Caulfield writes on the “checklist” Facebook is giving users (Mike Caulfield, Medium)

SHAREABLE

A local news broadcast is dropping ‘Fox’ from its name, saying its viewers associate it with Fox News (Boston Globe)

Boston’s local “Fox 25 News” newscast will now be known as “Boston 25 News,” dropping “Fox” from its name. “The perception of what our TV news station does is not what we do. They perceive us to be part of the Fox News family,” says WFXT general manager Tom Raponi, noting that the “Fox 25 News” brand “wasn’t built for this environment. … It’s not that it’s a bad brand; it’s just that it’s not ours.” Though it’s dropping “Fox” from its name, WFXT will still be a Fox affiliate, and will continue to air Fox network shows and refer to itself as Fox 25 in most cases.