Need to Know: Apr. 13, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while. … The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States,” chief White House strategist Steve Bannon said in January (New York Times)

But did you know: At a Newseum event on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway strayed away from the White House’s critiques of the media, praising some print reporters (Politico)

Appearing at the Newseum for an event on Trump’s first 100 days, Kellyanne Conway offered praise for some print news outlets and veered away from the White House’s characterization of news organizations as the “opposition party.” Conway said she would give the media an “incomplete” grade for their coverage of Trump’s presidency, saying that it’s too early to judge. But she also noted some journalists who have shifted the way they cover President Trump from how they covered candidate Trump: “There are some print journalists particularly who have taken the time to try to get to know this president and how he operates and who he is and some of the senior administration officials, and they’re doing much better, in my view, of covering the White House,” she said, going on to praise NYT’s Maggie Haberman.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Meredith made a preliminary acquisition offer for Time Inc., offering less than Time Inc.’s desired price of $20/share (Reuters); NBCUniversal announced a deal with mobile ad company Cargo to launch what it calls “the world’s largest premium ecosystem for mobile advertising,” offering ads on 300 properties from 70 media companies (CNBC); Internet Association, a lobbying group representing Google, Facebook and other Silicon Valley companies, tells FCC chairman Ajit Pai to keep the Obama administration’s net neutrality rules: Pai’s plan would only require companies to promise in writing that they won’t block web pages or slow down their competitors’ traffic (Recode); Snapchat is launching new location-based tracking for its ads to let businesses track whether people go to their stores after seeing an ad (Adweek); Journalists at Gothamist and DNAinfo vote to unionize with the Writers Guild of America East (New York Times); New report from Chartbeat analyzes how news sites on the left and right politicize the news they report (Digiday)

API UPDATE

How young adults define ‘news’: 7 good questions with Data & Society’s Mary Madden

Teenagers and young adults are challenging long-held assumptions about news consumption patterns. A new report from Data & Society finds that young adults express low levels of trust in news media and use a variety of methods to verify and confirm the stories they care about. We talked to Mary Madden, a co-author of the report and researcher at Data & Society, about what news organizations can do to be seen as credible by young adults, how young adults define “news,” and why young adults don’t share as much news on social media.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tips for local newsrooms for collaborating on big projects (Poynter)

Poynter’s Kristen Hare asks, how can local newsrooms get in on big, collaborative projects like the Panama Papers? Hare talks to editors from International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Miami Herald about what they learned from coordinating a collaboration between hundreds of journalists and news organizations. Some of their tips: Pick your partners carefully, have an idea or story that these partners will be interested in, stop being competitive with your collaborators, be OK with the idea that you’ll lose some control, and establish ground rules for the relationship.

OFFSHORE

A French startup focused on native social video is looking to expand into the US (Nieman Lab)

Brut is a kind of French version of NowThis, Ingrid Cobben writes: The startup exclusively produces distributed content on social media and entirely in the form of video. Brut launched in November and has grown quickly: It has 257,000 likes and 114 million video views on Facebook, and received 44 million in March alone. France has 31 million active users on Facebook. Given its quick success in France, Cobben reports that Brut is now looking to expand into other countries — including the United States: “We’re going about it very carefully, we want to experiment and see what we could do in the U.S.,” Brut’s editor in chief Laurent Lucas says.

+ Northern Ireland newspaper group Observer Newspapers NI announced the closure of its 11 titles “after struggling with the decline in advertising and readership” (PressGazette)

OFFBEAT

‘Pepsi, United, and the speed of corporate shame’ (Harvard Business Review)

Recent corporate missteps by Pepsi and United highlight several themes about the reality companies operate in today, Andrew Winston writes. Those themes: The speed of shame is both as fast and as ruthless as the Internet, everyone expects a real apology from companies, and employees need to feel safe and empowered to speak up about problems before they go viral. “The big takeaway here is that expectations about how companies operate — and their very role in society — are rising fast,” Winston writes. “All companies now operate in a world that’s closely watching their policies, actions, and how they handle themselves when things go wrong.”

+ “As disturbing as is the now widely-discussed incident of the brute force removal of a 69 year old doctor from a United flight last week, equally troubling is the poor job the press has done on such a high profile and relatively simple story,” Yves Smith argues; Smith argues those errors include reporting the cause of the incident as “overbooking” and a lack of reporting on airline regulations (Naked Capitalism)

UP FOR DEBATE

The kind of news literacy we teach in schools is mismatched for evaluating claims online (Observer)

The kind of “news literacy” that students traditionally have been taught in schools isn’t useful for evaluating the veracity of claims online, Mike Caulfield argues. To evaluate claims online, Caulfield says you only need three steps: Check for previous fact-checking work, go upstream to the source, and read laterally. But students who learned “close reading” in schools would instead see a claim and judge things like whether the site has a lot of comments, whether the spelling and grammar is correct, and who owns the site. “If your real goal is to find out if this is true, none of this matters,” Caulfield writes on these tactics. Arguing in favor of his three steps for “web literacy,” Caulfield says the process is simple and has clearly defined goals to resolve questions, “because if you can’t get it down to something quick and directed then students just think endlessly about what’s in front of them. Or worse, they give up. They need intermediate goals, not checklists.”

+ On the SEC’s announcement that hundreds of articles on top financial news websites were written by individuals paid to promote certain biotech stocks: “The question editors in the financial news industry should be asking themselves today is this: How did the stories get onto their sites in the first place?,” writes Indira A.R. Lakshmanan (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

Here’s the strategy behind ProPublica’s tweetstorm after being called a ‘left-wing blog’ (Nieman Lab)

When Sean Spicer tried to delegitimize ProPublica by calling it a “left-wing blog,” ProPublica was ready to defend itself. Laura Hazard Owen explains that the string of tweets was all part of a larger strategy to revamp its social media engagement after the election. “The conversational vernacular, the no-bullshit-and-speaking-bluntly vernacular of social, is a very good way to tell stories nowadays. We’re in an age where there’s lots of misinformation, there’s lots of absurdity. To speak bluntly and accurately and fairly, but not mutedly — it’s perfectly appropriate for the time and the reality that we live in,” says managing editor Eric Umansky.

+ Former Politico managing editor Bill Nichols and Freedman Consulting senior fellow Matt James issue a call for foundations to support journalism: “One of the best ways foundations can help drive thoughtful decision making is through deeper investment in the news media and spinning off new communications outlets. The philanthropic world has a special opportunity to create new and better approaches to building news organizations that are nimble, make efficient use of precious resources, and can have outsized impact.” (Chronicle of Philanthropy)