Need to Know: Apr. 12, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: After being one of Facebook’s launch partners for Instant Articles in 2015, a Tow Center report released in March said that NYT is no longer publishing content to Instant Articles (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: The New York Times stopped using Instant Articles because it found readers were more likely to subscribe if they came directly to NYT’s site (Digiday)

Though NYT was one of the first publishers to start using Instant Articles, VP of product and technology Kinsey Wilson says NYT stopped using the article format last fall after a test revealed that links on Facebook back to NYT’s site were better monetized than Instant Articles. That test also revealed that readers were more likely to subscribe if they came directly to NYT’s website, rather than to an Instant Article, meaning that Instant Articles isn’t worth it for NYT’s goals. Other publishers are coming to similar conclusions, Digiday reports: Hearst is no longer using Instant Articles after determining the monetization options weren’t paying off, while Forbes came to a similar conclusion after experimenting with the format last year.

+ Facebook is responding to these concerns by introducing new features: Last week, Facebook announced it was adding features for email sign-ups and page likes, which Facebook says were the result of feedback from news organizations (Nieman Lab)

+ Noted: Boston public radio station WBUR is launching a new investigative unit with a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Barr Foundation (Current); The White House’s “Skype seats” in press briefings have been used so far for “Trump-friendly non-reporters” (Washington Post); Rolling Stone settled a defamation lawsuit brought by UVa. administrator Nicole Eramo, who was featured in Rolling Stone’s retracted campus rape story (BuzzFeed); The Huffington Post is experimenting with Facebook page-based communities as a way to attract new audiences (Digiday); Applications for Journalism & Women Symposium fellowships will open on April 15: Opportunities include fellowships for young or minority journalists, mid-career journalists and journalists looking to move an innovative project forward (Journalism & Women Symposium)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Advice for newsrooms large and small on how to start debunking misinformation (Journalism.co.uk)

On a panel at the International Journalism Festival in Perugia last weekend, journalists from the BBC and Trinity Mirror offered their advice for how newsrooms big and small can start debunking false information. The first thing newsrooms need to do, BBC social media editor Mark Frankel says, is identify what kinds of content they’re debunking: That could be misleading or fabricated stories, or it might be manipulated stories or satirical stories. And across Trinity Mirror’s local news outlets, they’ve focused on establishing consistent methods for debunking false information, including searching for the claim on Google, aiming for three-point verification of claims, and using tools like WhoIs to gather information on the people behind the claims.

+ Business news sites are facing a fake news problem of their own: The SEC announced on Monday that “hundreds of articles published on top financial news sites were authored by individuals being paid to promote certain biotech stocks” (Axios)

OFFSHORE

Fighting back against the duopoly of Facebook and Google ignores the underlying issue for journalism: Traditional business models have been blown up by digital technology (TheMediaBriefing)

Earlier this week, the U.K.’s PressGazette launched a campaign to “stop Google and Facebook destroying journalism,” which includes a petition against the two companies’ duopoly and encourages Facebook and Google to take action against fake news. In his explanation of why he won’t be signing the petition, Peter Houston explains that the campaign addresses essentially the same problems journalism has been facing since the 1990s: “Instead of a print-digital standoff, we’ve got the media-duopoly smackdown. The danger with this new conflict is we finally have a couple of handy scapegoats to pin our problems on. Instead of a vague overarching concept like the ‘digital disruption,’ we now have The Duopoly, and the introduction of these bogeymen makes it easier to avoid the real issue: Publishing’s traditional business models have been blown up by digital technology.”

OFFBEAT

Data on the most engaged Facebook pages show the most engaged partisan pages are left-leaning or affiliated with Trump resistance movements (Axios)

Data from NewsWhip shows a growing trend on Facebook: A majority of the most engaged partisan Facebook pages are either left-leaning or affiliated with the Trump resistance movement. NewsWhip analyzed the engagement of these Facebook pages in terms of likes, shares and comments on their posts in Trump’s first full month as president. “Even more telling is that most of the left-leaning pages are out-performing some of the most trafficked news competitors in overall engagement,” writes Axios’ Sara Fischer on the findings. “The same Facebook tactics used by conservatives to fuel an anti-establishment movement during the election are now being used by the left to fuel an anti-Trump movement.”

+ How an ad boycott of Bill O’Reilly affects Fox News: “Since O’Reilly carries a larger audience than his colleagues, Fox would likely need to offer more commercial time when moving ads to other shows. That, in turn, reduces the amount of overall ad space that Fox can sell to advertisers in the scatter marketplace. In other words, a 30-second ad on O’Reilly doesn’t equal a 30-second ad elsewhere on Fox News, in terms of advertising value,” Steven Perlberg explains (BuzzFeed); O’Reilly is headed on a pre-planned vacation until April 24, but New York magazine reports that he may not return to Fox News after his vacation (New York)

UP FOR DEBATE

Louisville’s Courier-Journal is facing backlash for reporting on the United passenger’s background (CNN Money)

A day after the Internet reacted in horror to a video of United Airlines passenger David Dao being forcefully removed from an overbooked flight, Louisville’s Courier-Journal published a story on what it called Dao’s “troubled past.” That story then set off a debate about whether the story should have been reported in the first place: “Why are unrelated past facts about this private citizen’s life now newsworthy for digging up and publishing?” asked The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald on Twitter. In an interview with CNN Money, Courier-Journal executive editor Joel Christopher stood by the story, but said “We didn’t do a good enough job of explaining that context.”

+ “[Dao is] only accused of resisting — and resisting what? He wasn’t resisting arrest, and he wasn’t accused of a crime. He resisted being forced off a plane for which he had bought a ticket and had a confirmed seat,” says Poynter’s Indira Lakshmanan. “His past record may be interesting to his local paper, but I don’t see it as relevant to the larger story of whether an airline should be able to treat paying passengers this way.” (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

What web page structure reveals about news quality (Monday Note)

“A simple look at the components of an HTML page tells a lot about the reliability of its contents,” argues Frederic Filloux. For his News Quality Scoring Project for the Knight Fellowship, Filloux collected 64,000 articles from 500 of the largest U.S. websites and their 850 corresponding RSS feeds, which it’s now using to extract and analyze “relevant signals, assessing their relevancy, reliability and resistance to tampering.” Filloux writes that there’s a basic structure to news article pages, which includes signals for quality, but distribution platforms don’t pay attention to those signals. “Distribution platforms tend to relieve publishers of their obligation to abide by the design conventions stated [in the article] which, to some degree, warrant reliability. Maybe this is a step platforms should consider: forcing sources they host to display (and verify) basic signals of legitimacy.”