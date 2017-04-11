Need to Know: Apr. 11, 2017

You might have heard: The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced on Monday, with The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold winning the prize in national reporting and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald winning in explanatory reporting for the Panama Papers (Pulitzer Prizes)

But did you know: The Storm Lake Times won its first Pulitzer Prize for its editorial page writing on Iowa’s powerful agricultural interests (Poynter)

Among the Pulitzer Prize winners announced on Monday was the Storm Lake Times, a small, family-run newspaper in Iowa whose editor Art Cullen won the prize for editorial writing. Cullen has written editorials that take on Iowa’s “powerful agricultural interests, which include the Koch Brothers, Cargill and Monsanto, and their secret funding of the government defense of a big environmental lawsuit.” “[Cullen] has attacked local farmers, lawyers, county supervisors, Monsanto, the Koch Brothers, agribusiness and the Republican Party — all icons in northwest Iowa,” says former Chicago Tribune reporter Richard Longworth, who now covers the Midwest economy for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “He called Sen. (Charles) Grassley, an Iowa institution, ‘nothing more than a lapdog for the Republican establishment,’ and the other Iowa senator, Joni Ernst, ‘the only woman as vulgar as Donald Trump.’ … Art’s Pulitzer is virtue rewarded. Sometimes the good guys really do win.”

+ Noted: Journalists and other observers who were arrested during the Inauguration Day protests in D.C. are concerned their phones and other devices may have been searched by law enforcement (BuzzFeed); Reporters at Breitbart are reportedly instructed by senior editors to “refrain from writing stories critical of Jared Kushner” (Business Insider); Twitter drops its lawsuit against the U.S. government after the Department of Homeland Security dropped its demand that Twitter reveal the identity of an anti-Trump Twitter account (Adweek); Atlantic is askingusers with ad blockers to pay for an ad-free subscription or whitelist the site (Digiday); Facebook is rolling out new tools for marketers to help measure and predict campaign performance (Adweek); A new role is emerging in media companies: Influencer managers forge relationships between publishers and “influencers,” as well as monitor and track mentions by “influencers” (Digiday)

How Axel Springer’s Bild made it easier to sign up for a subscription through Instant Articles (Digiday)

Axel Springer’s Bild was one of the first publishers to start using Facebook’s Instant Articles, and it’s now using the format to drive subscriptions. Bild has reduced the number of steps a user has to take to sign up for a subscription through Instant Articles from nine to three: By connecting to Facebook’s API, the reader’s email address is sent directly to Bild’s database, their account is pre-activated, and an email from Bild is sent to the reader. By reducing the number of steps a reader has to take to sign up for a subscription, Bild’s managing director Stephen Betzold says they’re now seeing more subscriptions: “By that point, we had lost most of the interested users. Only a very small number would make it through the whole nine steps.”

News Corp Australia is eliminating most of its photographers and subeditors, replacing some with freelancers (The Guardian)

In Australia, News Corp says it’s retiring the old model of staff photographers for a “hybrid model, consisting of a core team of photographic specialists, complemented by freelance and agency talent.” While the company isn’t revealing the total number of job losses, the Courier Mail in Queensland will cut 45, while the Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun will lose dozens as well. These cuts come just months after 42 journalists, artists and photographers’ jobs were eliminated in December as News Corp tried to cut $40 million in costs.

+ One of France’s most influential newspapers is a satirical weekly newspaper: Le Canard Enchaîné (“The Chained Duck”) has satirical stories, irreverent cartoons — but it’s also developing a reputation for hard-hitting political scoops (Bloomberg)

Lessons from Facebook and Wharton in motivating employees: Pride in the company may be more important than work-life balance (Fast Company)

To better understand what motivates employees, Facebook’s HR team partnered with Wharton professor Adam Grant. Through their research, which included surveys of Facebook employees, Facebook and Grant identified several factors that are most likely to motivate employees. Those factors include believing in the company’s future, believing in the company’s vision and believing that the company is a force for social good — but notably, those factors didn’t include autonomy, having good friends at work or work-life balance.

We don’t need a new and improved version of Facebook, but better alternatives to Facebook (MIT Technology Review)

“The problem is not that we need a slightly better Facebook. It’s that Facebook — a company worth $400 billion because it vacuums up information about our tastes, our shopping habits, our political beliefs, and just about anything else you might think of — is too powerful in the first place. What we need is to spend less time on Facebook,” argues Brian Bergstein. Bergstein explains that Facebook is inherently designed for homogeneity of thought because we connect with people we already know there. An alternative, Bergstein proposes, might be noncommercial, niche competitors to Facebook, collecting people around common interests and making it “likelier to experiment with new ways of stimulating interactions between people.”

Here’s why ‘stories’ are important: They’re mobile-friendly version of the news feed (Buffer)

“The news feed was designed for desktop and was a wonderful place to share text-based statuses and links to your favorite blog posts, the funniest YouTube videos and full albums of your holiday photos. But social media has now moved on,” writes Ash Read. “Stories,” like you see on Instagram, Snapchat and now Facebook, are a mobile-friendly version: Stories are image-based and often appear in a vertical format, and they’re designed to include multiple, progressing updates throughout the day — ideal for storytelling.