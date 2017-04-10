Need to Know: Apr. 10, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In the months after the election, Facebook has taken several public-facing steps to improve its relationship with news on the platform, including launching the Facebook Journalism Project (Facebook Media), partnering with third-party fact-checkers to flag “fake news,” and funding the News Integrity Initiative (CUNY Graduate School of Journalism)

But did you know: Once known for avoiding questions about its power, Facebook’s relationship with the news industry is changing (BuzzFeed)

“Up until very recently, Facebook was known for keeping its product roadmaps, checkbook, and public comments close to its chest,” writes Craig Silverman. “The company is also sometimes seen as avoiding panels and public events where its people might face tough questions about the power it wields over digital news. On top of that, for a long time it steadfastly clung to the idea that it’s purely a technology company.” But since the election, we’ve started to see some changes in how Facebook interacts with the news industry: In addition to announcing projects dedicated to news, Facebook appeared at the International Journalism Festival in Perugia to explain how the news feed works and share details of projects it’s working on related to news discovery and “integrity.”

+ At the International Journalism Festival, Facebook’s VP of news feed Adam Mosseri acknowledged that “we haven’t always been the best at communicating” (Poynter)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Facebook adds new features to Instant Articles that allow publishers to include more calls-to-action in articles: The new features include widgets for email sign-ups and page likes (TechCrunch); News Corp CEO Robert Thomson argues that “digital giants [such as Facebook and Google] are trampling on the truth” (The Times of London); McClatchy is launching a series of podcasts aimed at breaking the “Beltway bubble” and “remedy the gulf between D.C. and the rest of America that was evident during the election” (Poynter); Mic raised $21 million in funding, which it plans to use to increase its video output and build its video verticals (Wall Street Journal)

TRY THIS AT HOME

First Draft News and Public Data Lab have a new guide for savvy reporting on fake news (CJR)

Public Data Lab and First Draft News partnered to release a “Field Guide to Fake News,” launched this weekend at the International Journalism Festival in Perugia. The guide is designed to help journalists understand the fake news phenomenon and start tracking how fake news stories have spread via social media. You can download a sample of the first three chapters of the guide via Public Data Lab, and the full guide is expected to be released in early May.

+ A tool to help smaller publishers launch their own mobile apps: Push is an open-source iOS and Android app that’s aimed at small- and mid-sized organizations, helping these kinds of organizations launch an app in just a few days (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE

Le Monde’s approach to Snapchat Discover: ‘Would a 14-year-old understand this?’ (Martin Belam)

At International Journalism Festival in Perugia this weekend, Le Monde’s Snapchat editor Jean-Guillaume Santi explained how the publication is reaching an almost entirely new audience via Snapchat. When launching on Snapchat, Le Monde surveyed its audience there, and found that just 2 out of 760 people said they had read Le Monde elsewhere — which Santi says presents a huge opportunity, but also a challenge in terms of tone. For its Snapchat team, Santi says the benchmark for balancing Le Monde’s brand with who it’s reaching on Snapchat is, “Would a 14-year-old understand this?”

OFFBEAT

What’s working in increasing workplace diversity: Managing biases during hiring and evaluations, but not diversity training (McKinsey & Company)

“The call for greater diversity in the boardroom and beyond hasn’t yet yielded significant change,” writes Rik Kirkland. “Most efforts progress by inches, but companies that take a new tack to address unconscious bias and build a more inclusive workforce could turn the tide on gender issues.” Kirkland talks to Harvard Kennedy School professor of public policy Iris Bohnet about what’s working and what’s not working in terms of workplace diversity. Some highlights from Bohnet’s ideas: Diversity training doesn’t actually lead to more diversity, but managing unconscious biases during the hiring and evaluation processes does help, and using data to inform decisions about people may be an opportunity in the future.

+ More on bias: “One thing that gets lost in conversations about unconscious bias is that it can run it any number of directions. It’s not just about a majority group holding implicit, negative beliefs about a minority group,” writes Liz Alexander (Fast Company)

UP FOR DEBATE

Public media’s editorial integrity is compromised by the organizations that hold their FCC licenses, but universally agreed-upon standards could help ensure their independence (CJR)

“Not enough public media outsiders seem worried about the constituency that, in my personal experience and according to my reporting, actually does compromise editorial integrity: the organizations that hold stations’ FCC licenses,” writes Mercer University visiting assistant professor Adam Ragusa on the firing of Jacqui Helbert from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s WUTC. “From my perspective, the ultimate solution to the problem isn’t organizational, but professional. Strong, universally agreed-upon professional standards for journalists are what enable The Washington Post to report on damning lawsuits against its owner’s company, or allow me to have my students report unflattering stories about my university.”

+ Helbert was fired in March from WUTC, with university officials citing an ethical breach: They say Helbert failed to announce herself as a reporter when interviewing students and lawmakers about Tennessee’s “bathroom bill” (Current); Helbert says she was “wearing a press credential around her neck and carrying bulky recording gear, including a 22-inch fuzzy microphone, headphones and a WUTC bag,” which she says made it obvious she was a journalist (Poynter)

+ NPR’s news director Michael Oreskes and standards editor Mark Memmott said that Helbert’s editors didn’t consider the offense to be a fireable one, and the decision should have been left to them, rather than the university: “Taking the decisions about enforcing ethics out of their hands did more to undermine the station’s credibility than the original infraction,” Oreskes and Memmott said (Associated Press)

SHAREABLE

‘The art and science of online media exit valuations’ (Rafat Ali, Medium)

As media companies have raised millions through venture capital, Dorian Benkoil and Rafat Ali argue that the question of how media companies are valued is crucial for publishers, their investors and potential buyers. Benkoil and Ali have identified a few factors that play a role in media valuations, including revenue, profitability and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, growth, type of revenue, type of advertising, and audience/community.