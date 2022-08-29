Need to Know: August 29, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Trolling is taking a toll on science journalism (Undark)

But did you know: Climate reporters navigate truth, stress, hate mail and hope (Arizona Republic)

For the past six months, The Arizona Republic’s Joan Meiners has been publishing a story a week about how climate change is affecting the Southwest. And she gets hate mail as a result — from people calling her names, denying that climate change exists and accusing her of “fake science.” So Meiners checked in with other climate reporters around the country and found she’s not alone. Many say it comes with the job. Some say the letters are probably cathartic for their writers. Meiners sees hope that maybe the hate mail “serves its own purpose for readers and is all a part of educating people about the distressing realities of climate change.”

+ Related: San Francisco Chronicle launches weather science initiative (San Francisco Chronicle)

+ Noted: NBC considers cutting back programming hours in prime time and giving the 10 p.m. hour to local stations (The Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

Take API’s one-question survey on your newsroom’s election coverage needs

What do you need to cover election- and democracy-related issues in a more effective way? API is surveying newsrooms about their election coverage needs, and will use the findings to inform projects and assistance to newsrooms during the coming election season. Take the survey here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Covering student loan forgiveness: 5 tips from a higher education reporter (The Journalist’s Resource)

The Biden administration’s new student loan forgiveness program was announced last week but more details will come out in the coming months from the Department of Education. To help journalists report on the program, Denise-Marie Ordway spoke with Washington Post reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, who covers the economics of higher education. She has five tips for reporters covering student debt forgiveness. One involves how to tell the stories of borrowers. Focusing just on young borrowers, she says, does not give a complete picture of the problem.

OFFSHORE

Inside Somalia’s all-female newsroom (Fair Planet)

Amid an increase in harassment of women in Somalia, Bilan, an all-female media outlet, has been launched in Mogadishu, with one editor and five journalists to produce TV, radio and online content. The outlet is funded by the United Nations Development Program, whose resident representative in Mogadishu says she hopes the newsroom will open up new opportunities for female journalists and cover subjects important to women, including topics that have been largely ignored. Said Fathi Mohamed Ahmed, Bilan’s deputy editor: “Our sisters, mothers and grandmothers will talk to us about issues they never dare speak about with men.”

OFFBEAT

They were some of the last journalists at their papers. Then came the layoffs. (The Washington Post)

The Daily Jeffersonian in Guernsey County, Ohio has been around since 1824. Last week, it laid off its only full-time news reporter, part of the chain-wide layoffs by Gannett. “When you’re the paper’s only reporter, you don’t consider yourself nonessential,” Kristi Garabrandt told Elahe Izadi. The paper has one sports reporter remaining. At the Columbus Dispatch, reporter and editor Darrel Rowland, who lost his job after 31 years at the paper, says he’s worried about the disappearance of reporting that holds public officials to account. “I can point to laws that were changed because of our reporting,” he said.

UP FOR DEBATE

Where should reporters draw the line in covering wildfires? (Christian Science Monitor)

Journalists covering wildfires often have to balance getting the story with respecting the boundaries of both the residents and law enforcement, writes Grant Stringer. He cites the story of an ABC reporter whose crew transported a local resident to the wreckage of a fire in California to look for her missing uncle. The report drew wide condemnation. A local sheriff is investigating potential tampering with crime scenes by the media. Journalists in California have wide legal latitude to cross into cordoned-off burn zones, but “those privileges also carry considerable responsibility, and sometimes the presence of journalists has caused tensions with local residents and interfered with first responders,” Stringer writes.

SHAREABLE

Jelani Cobb, the new dean of Columbia J-School, wrestles with its place in the industry (Politico)

As he takes on the big questions in journalism education as the new dean of Columbia Journalism School, Jelani Cobb is “laser-focused on historical context,” writes Calder McHugh. Aside from helping journalists learn how to interview, report and write, he also wants them to have historical context. Young journalists should have “at least 50 years of working knowledge” in major topics like foreign policy and criminal justice, he said. “I want us to be a pipeline that helps make the [journalism] field itself more democratic. I don’t have any illusions about how complicated that undertaking will be,” Cobb said.