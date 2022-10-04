Need to Know: October 4, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Members of New York Times, NBC News digital unions defy return-to-office plans (The Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: Media employees face no consequences for ignoring return-to-office requests — yet (Digiday)

Last month, many news organizations issued return-to-office policies that ranged “from encouragement to straight-up mandates,” writes Sara Guaglione. But, she reports, there don’t appear to be any consequences for the many union employees who have refused to return to the office. Many organizations have left it up to managers to develop hybrid schedules that work for their teams, but that has resulted in discrepancies in requirements and enforcement. The strong job market may be discouraging employers from being too strict and potentially losing talent. But some think that those who do not return to the office could suffer in the future from slower career advancement.

+ Noted: Russian journalist who protested Ukraine war on air escapes house arrest (The Washington Post); Trump sues CNN for defamation, saying network fears he’ll run in 2024 (Bloomberg) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

Join Joy Mayer and Lynn Walsh to learn how any journalist can earn trust (International Journalism Week)

This year, iMedD’s International Journalism Week is focused on A Matter of Trust. Joy Mayer and Lynn Walsh of Trusting News will be holding a three-part session on “How any journalist can earn trust.” This workshop will help you understand the common mistrust of media and gain a better understanding of what trust in news looks like around the world. It will also provide you with tips and tools to be more transparent, more engaged, and more open with your users. Learn more about the sessions here, here and here, and connect with Mayer and Walsh on Twitter at @mayerjoy and @lwalsh.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Utah lawyers volunteer to help Salt Lake Tribune journalists get public records (The Salt Lake Tribune)

Journalists at the Salt Lake Tribune say that they’ve been denied public records requests more frequently, writes Jessica Miller. Lawyers from five local law firms in Utah have volunteered to help the nonprofit news organization appeal records request denials. This levels the playing field between the journalists and the various government entities, all of whom have access to government attorneys. One of the pro bono lawyers said that he’s seen an “increase in records disputes and government entities ‘dragging their feet’ to give up records that are public under the law,” writes Miller.

OFFSHORE

Staff at left-wing British news site ‘overthrow directors’ to establish a co-op (Press Gazette)

The staff at The Canary, a liberal news site, say they have “overthrown” their management and are now running the site as a co-operative, reports Bron Maher. The staff announced the new structure on Monday, but one reporter wrote that the outlet has been run by staff since June. According to one article, employees at the site were given access to “previously restricted systems” after a management switch and learned that “gross inequalities and gross mismanagement” were rampant. Now, the 15-member staff has a horizontal decision-making structure, and all staff earn 12 pounds ($13.50) an hour.

+ A new ‘Great War of Africa’ is raging under the cover of a media blackout (The Telegraph)

OFFBEAT

Mystery solved: ‘Dateline’ finds path from TV to podcast stardom (The New York Times)

Dateline, the long-running NBC newsmagazine, has successfully transitioned to podcasts, writes John Koblin. The show produces several original series every year, as well as turning old television segments into podcasts. Dateline’s true-crime reporting is a perfect match for this new medium, which favors tightly told, suspenseful narratives. This is bringing the brand to a new audience; the average Dateline TV viewer is 63, but its average podcast listener is 41. The podcasts are also bringing in a new revenue stream for NBC News.

UP FOR DEBATE

Journalists are making the same mistake with dietary change they made with climate change (Forbes)

New research has found that people in developed nations need to move to a more plant-based diet, but Jeff McMahon argues that news outlets are covering the topic as an “open debate” rather than settled science. Much as the media took a “both sides” approach to climate change for many years, news outlets regularly quote industry groups tied to meat producers and discuss the diet shift as a personal choice subject to competing views, writes McMahon. He argues that journalists should instead focus on the larger societal shifts that influence behavior and that could encourage this transition.

SHAREABLE

A bakery, a brewery, and a local news site: There’s a new type of collective growing in Spokane, Washington (Nieman Lab)

In Spokane, Range Media is one of several businesses owned by the Spokane Workers Coop; other entities include a brewery, a bakery and a podcast studio. Profits are shared by owner-employees, and Range is part of a LION revenue fellowship that gives the outlet two years to find an audience and business model. So far, the outlet has distinguished itself by its in-depth coverage of issues like the local unhoused community. In a Reddit AMA, Range’s founder said his goal is to “bring the needs and perspectives of normal people into conversation with our city’s elites, and then let you decide if those elites are doing enough to help the rest of us.”