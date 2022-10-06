Need to Know: October 6, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The challenges of figuring out how to cover the recession (Poynter)

But did you know: When journalists use terms like GDP, 60% of readers don’t know what they mean (Press Gazette)

The cost of living has been a big news story in the UK over the last year, writes Sophie Knowles, but many audience members aren’t familiar with the basic financial terminology to understand coverage of economics issues. A new survey found that 60% of Britons couldn’t choose the correct definition of GDP from a list of five options, and half couldn’t pick the definition of the government’s budget deficit in a multi-choice question. Journalists covering these issues are likely not explaining the problems clearly; another survey found that only 23% of people thought that journalists did a good job of explaining policy.

+ Noted: Guardian US expands democracy coverage with the appointment of a democracy correspondent (The Guardian); These 16 news businesses will join the 2022 GNI Startups Labs on Building and Managing a Team (LION Publishers)

API UPDATE

How the San Antonio Express-News uses a streamlined process to offer numerous newsletters with room for experimentation (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Simplify your newsletter format and workflow so that one person can realistically own the products and experiment. At the San Antonio Express-News, everything is based on the premise that they have a dedicated staff member who is focused solely on newsletters and accountable for their success. Having one person curate everything, with some targeted help from newsroom departments on various niche newsletters, ensures that their tone and execution remain consistent.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A guide for journalists who want to use the FBI’s new crime statistics (Poynter)

The FBI has released its latest crime data based on its new National Incident-Based Reporting System. But, writes Kelly McBride, data about crime is inconsistent. “As a nation, we keep horrible, incomplete data that makes it impossible to get an accurate sense of the scope or impact of crime,” she writes. This can often lead to sensational coverage that focuses on splashy numbers without an appropriate context. Because data is collected in a different way under the new system, it may appear that crime numbers have gone way up when they actually have not. Other issues include gaps in the data, old information, a narrow definition that doesn’t include crimes committed by law enforcement and a lack of oversight into crime data.

OFFSHORE

The Russian language news startup Helpdesk offers service journalism for times of war (Nieman Lab)

In the last two weeks, the Russian-language startup Helpdesk.media has received tens of thousands of questions from people in Russia and Ukraine. It acts as a service journalism outlet for anyone caught up in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as publishing stories via Telegram and Instagram about the war. Founder Ilia Krasilshchik says that the platform reaches 3 million people every day on Telegram, one of the few sites still allowed in Russia. Krasilshchik calls the project a mix of journalism and activism. The most commonly asked questions are from Russians hoping to avoid conscription in the army.

OFFBEAT

9 tips to debunk false claims made by friends and family (The Washington Post)

It can be difficult to correct misinformation spreading in your own social circles, but research shows that people are most receptive to changing their point of view if they’re approached by a loved one. Teddy Amenabar offers nine tips for approaching misinformation, including focusing on your relationship, not becoming emotional, asking questions, and avoiding public gatherings. Online, he advises keeping messages short and correcting information as soon as it pops up, before it has a chance to spread to others in your group. He also recommends discussing who benefits from misinformation and how.

UP FOR DEBATE

“Every four years we shoot ourselves in the foot”: Should news outlets still endorse political candidates? (Nieman Lab)

Journalists are increasingly seeing political endorsements as a liability, according to new research from Journalism and Mass Communication Quarterly. While journalists understand the firewall between the newsroom and the editorial page, they find that most people do not, write Gregory P. Perreault and Volha Kananovich. They write that most journalists saw endorsements as archaic and said that it can impede their work as reporters; even those that defended the use of endorsements suggested only doing them at a community level. One journalist said that endorsements “affect the public’s perception of newspapers more than their perception of candidates.”

SHAREABLE

How we organized a nationwide pro-democracy reporting collaborative (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

In early 2022, after Margaret Sullivan wrote that the media must take a dramatic, pro-Democracy stance, several journalists banded together to create the Democracy Day collaborative. The team behind the project — Rachel Glickhouse, Bridget Thoreson, Stefanie Murray, Jenn Brandel and Joe Amditis — began reaching out to potential participants and funders. The process involved reaching out to organizations across the country, including public figures who could spread word of the event, and creating a dashboard that partners could use to access all the relevant information in one place. Amditis details the various tools and approaches that the team used to organize the event, as well as how they hope to improve on it in the future.