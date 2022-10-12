Need to Know: October 12, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Time’s almost up to apply for bigger student loan forgiveness (Yahoo!)

But did you know: Nonprofit news employees may be eligible for loan forgiveness (Columbia Journalism Review)

Employees of nonprofit news organizations may be eligible to have their federal student loan balance forgiven. Eligible staffers should apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness by the end of the month to qualify. Using the government’s employer eligibility search, CJR discovered the employees at organizations like ProPublica, The Texas Tribune, The Marshall Project and Center for Public Integrity could potentially qualify. Eligible employees must work full-time for a not-for-profit, tax-exempt news outlet and have made at least 120 monthly payments toward their loan balance.

+ Noted: Prosecutor drops charges against Adnan Syed in 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee (NBC News)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Be inspired to build trust using product and technology (Trusting News)

Through the Leap innovation training program, The International Center for Journalists and Trusting News challenged journalists to answer this question: What can we build to increase trust in journalism now — and ensure misinformation and polarization do not find a foothold in future spaces? Their answers resulted in potential products newsrooms can use and primarily fall into three main themes: Finding better and more efficient ways to engage with communities; reach communities where they are; and transparency as a default instead of an afterthought.

How to reach younger, more diverse audiences

Newsrooms across the country are working on connecting with younger audiences, and at the ONA 2022 Conference, four journalists shared what’s worked for them. Najja Parker of Unapologetically ATL shared that she found success in making newsletters easy to sign up for and gathering reader feedback with giveaways. Allison Shirk with the Chattanooga Times Free-Press noted that “you can’t expect to start serving an audience after years of not serving them, and expect them to find you immediately.” Florida Times-Union editor Mary Kelli Palka detailed how they optimized well-rounded reporting for Instagram Stories and Reels, and Felicia Mello said Cal Matters’ College Network created dedicated spaces for students to discuss the challenges they face.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How Tortoise podcasts became the most profitable part of the ‘slow news’ start-up (Press Gazette)

British “slow news” start-up Tortoise News is still not profitable overall, but in under a year, its audio division is already turning a profit, writes Charlotte Tobitt. The outlet pivoted to audio after realizing that many of its users weren’t spending the time reading its long-form articles, and preferred instead to listen to them. Podcasts are now Tortoise’s primary way of distributing its investigative journalism, and they are the main acquisition funnel for new members. While non-members can listen to the podcasts, paying members are given early and ad-free access to podcasts.

OFFSHORE

Greeks don’t trust their media. Fact-checkers are trying to help (Poynter)

According to a recent study, 74% of Greeks have little to no trust in Greek journalists, and fewer than a third thought that members of the public should pay for news. Many say that journalists are too closely aligned with the government, both because media barons are often closely connected with political leaders and because newspapers are heavily reliant on government advertising to pay the bills. And many journalists in the country don’t disagree with this assessment of their peers. Fact-checking sites like Ellinika-Hoaxes and Check4Facts.gr are seeking to combat misinformation and restore trust in the media.

+ Court of Appeals in Philippines denies Maria Ressa’s appeal in cyber libel case (Rappler)

OFFBEAT

CNN accused of rug pull as it abandons its NFT project (The Verge)

CNN has ended its NFT project Vault by CNN, which was launched in the summer of 2021. The marketplace sold NFTs from CNN’s archives; in April, the network was reported to have made $300,000 from the sales. Users of the vault were told that owners would be able to still view their purchases and trade with each other, and Richard Lawler reports that CNN will compensate collectors “based on the purchase price of each wallet’s NFTs,” which is expected to be 20% of the original price of the NFTs.

UP FOR DEBATE

How much of right-wing opposition to vaccination was Fox News’s fault? (The Washington Post)

Republicans are less likely to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and more likely to die of the disease, writes Philip Bump. Now, new research shows that Fox News viewership is correlated with lower vaccination uptake. A new paper from ETH Zurich found that “media emphasis on minority viewpoints against scientific consensus is linked to vaccination hesitancy.” Even removing partisan preference or local health information, Fox News viewers were less likely to get vaccinated in 2021 when the vaccine became available to everyone. Overall, between March and June 2021, Fox News was less likely to mention the vaccine, and when it did, it was to push false anti-vaccine narratives.

+ Related: Kanye West’s statement that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 was edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson (Vice)

SHAREABLE

That fake newspaper in your mailbox was paid for by Peter Thiel (The Daily Beast)