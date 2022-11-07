Election Edition: Last-minute preparations and staying safe

Note from the editor: Tomorrow’s the big day! Review previous Election Editions here, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of this series. We’ll send you one more installment next Monday with tools on assessing your coverage.

Last-minute preparations and staying safe

Ahead of tomorrow’s elections, take a moment to assess your coverage so far and look at what’s to come in the days following the midterm elections. Most importantly, have a plan for taking care of yourself physically — election night pizza is a newsroom trope for a reason — and mentally during what will likely be a taxing day after weeks of planning and reporting.

Be aware that whatever happens this year will give you a sense of what will be needed for the general election in 2024, which is likely to require even more resources and effort.

“The scope of political coverage is growing,” said Steven Sloan, the AP’s deputy Washington bureau chief. “And it’s only going to get harder heading into 2024 when you throw a presidential contest into the mix.”

Below are some last-minute resources for day-of reporting, and how to keep yourself and your newsroom safe.

TRY IT OUT NOW



✅ Review and share what to expect on election night in your state. This shareable guide includes details about advance voting, poll closing times and more in every state.

✅ Have a plan in place for covering violence at the polls, along with an understanding of the preparedness of local law enforcement for any kind of conflict at voting places.

✅ Scenario plan with your newsroom about violence, harassment and safety of journalists covering the elections. Make sure people are comfortable and safe in covering the elections — and offer that support to freelancers, too. Talk to staff about whether they should identify themselves as press, as that’s not always advisable. Download the Election SOS Scenario Planning Guide for more resources and consider conducting an online risk assessment.

✅ Gather resources to advocate for yourself during on-the-ground reporting, such as this guide about your legal rights to covering elections and the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press free legal hotline. Consider safety preparations and ways to protect your mental health.

✅ Have an understanding of how races are called. Many newsrooms rely on the AP’s race calls, which are based on a rigorous standard. Think through how you’ll cover candidates who declare victory even when their race hasn’t been called.

✅ Be transparent about what you know — and don’t know. Be clear about what you know, the source of that information, and what questions you — and your audience — still have. This is easier in broadcast but is necessary on other platforms too.

DIG DEEPER

+ Brush up on AP style guidelines for writing about the election.

+ Arizona journalists will face strict rules when covering the Republican Party’s election night event.

+ Will Republicans shut out the press in 2024?



WHAT OTHERS ARE DOING

+ WBUR commissioned a bilingual mural encouraging people to vote, including a QR code to access the newsroom’s elections coverage.

+ NPR compiled its network’s state and local reporting on the midterms.