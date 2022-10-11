Need to Know Election Edition: Defining democracy in your newsroom and your community

Note from the editor: Hi there, Lilly Chapa here — I’m the editorial manager behind API’s Need to Know newsletter. I’m excited to share the first installment of our special edition newsletter aimed to help you with your 2022 midterms coverage. Every Monday for the next six weeks, we’ll offer actionable tips and tools you can put into practice immediately. If you are looking for specific resources or have feedback for us, please let us know by taking this one-minute survey.

Defining democracy in your newsroom and your community

How are newsrooms supposed to cover elections at a time when democratic principles are under attack, basic voting procedures are questioned and many people fear the future of personal rights — especially when we can’t even agree on what the term democracy means?

With another unusual and significant campaign cycle underway, a growing number of journalism organizations are responding by experimenting and finding better ways to cover elections. For many newsrooms, this means taking it back to the basics: democracy-eroding rhetoric and actions aren’t politics as usual, and shouldn’t be covered that way.

“American democracy is at a dangerous inflection point. The moment requires a step-change in strategy and support,” writes Rachel Kleinfeld in a new report on U.S. democracy from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Below are some ways to solidify your newsroom’s approach to election coverage and how to best communicate that with your community, especially those that aren’t your regular readers.

Providing people the news and information they need to fully participate in our society is not a seasonal endeavor, but its importance increases whenever we need to come together to collectively make decisions about our lives, whether it’s voting on new laws or deciding who will lead our communities. Our democracy depends on it. — Michael D. Bolden, API Executive Director and CEO

TRY IT OUT NOW



✅ Brush up on the basics. Can you adequately define democracy for all readers? Can you explain what happens in a non-democratic society? Check out former high school government teacher Sharon McMahon’s Instagram for a refresher. And don’t forget to be clear with readers about your intentions — here’s how the Texas Tribune defined its election coverage.

✅ Share basic voting information in multiple formats, such as running your election guide as a Facebook ad or creating videos intended to be shared on social media. And consider translating voter guides to other languages, like VTDigger did here.

​​✅ Tailor election coverage so audiences can quickly decide if it’s relevant. Consider dividing your election guide geographically, or ask subscribers to identify their voter registration status to tailor content to their needs. Tagging is also a simple way to achieve this.

✅ Consider the diversity of the pool of experts you’ll be reaching out to throughout the election season, and update your roster. The Trusted Elections Expert Network database is a great place to start.

✅ Get to know your local polling officials and share polling information — and check in often for changes.

DIG DEEPER

+ Attend a free webinar on October 20: “Finishing Touches: Fine tune your midterm election coverage plans with The Associated Press and the American Press Institute.”

+ API’s Michael D. Bolden, Hearken’s Jennifer Brandel and Lenfest Institute’s Amy Kovac-Ashley share 24 lessons for the 2022 elections — or if you need a TL;DR, check out our Twitter thread.

+ What local newsrooms can do now to prepare for a series of historic elections.

+ Here’s how back-to-basics reporting became essential in 2020 election coverage.





WHAT OTHERS ARE DOING

+ Carolina Public Press built a quiz for readers to test their knowledge of democracy and voting in North Carolina.

+ The Washington Post offers readers the ability to create a personalized election guide using its Democracy Toolkit.

+ The New York Times outlines top challenges to democracy.

+ The Nevada Independent defines what “independent” means in its Election 2022 Coverage Mission Statement.

Trusted local media appears to serve as a bulwark against rabbit holes, democracy-eroding corruption, and polarization. Local media is also correlated with a host of prodemocratic habits from voting and split-ticket voting to civic participation. Local media appears to amplify the effects of countermeasures that help fight disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation. — Rachel Kleinfeld, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace