April 20, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Fox News, Dominion settle defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million (Washington Post)

But did you know: Fox’s historic defamation settlement is just the beginning (Axios)

By settling for a record-setting $787 million, Fox News avoided putting its executives and hosts on the witness stand — and set a benchmark of how much they are willing to pay to avoid similar suits in the future. Fox still faces several other defamation lawsuits stemming from its coverage of the 2020 election. As a part of its settlement against Dominion Voting Systems, the network acknowledged the court found that it had aired falsehoods about Dominion, but it will not be required to make any apologies or retractions.

+ Noted: Architects of Necessity: BIPOC news startups’ critique of philanthropic interventions (ISOJ)

API UPDATE

Journalism managers are burned out. Is it time for a work redesign?

Journalism has a long history of inducing stress and burnout in workers. Here are several suggestions for improving newsroom workflows and workloads so that the jobs are more sustainable — and the people in them healthier and happier. “Local journalism can’t be saved on the backs of overworked leaders whose careers are breaking them,” writes Jane Elizabeth. “It’s time to create a change in the bad bones in journalism’s historic work structure.” Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

REVENUE ROUNDUP

How The CT Mirror raised more than $36,000 in 36 hours (The Membership Puzzle Project)

The Membership Puzzle Project has issued one last update to its Membership Guide with recent research and updates, including an overview of how The Connecticut Mirror uses a yearly spike in audience interest as a fundraising opportunity. Dubbed The Gavel Give, the fundraising effort takes advantage of increased traffic during the last days of the session — the site gets almost twice as many visitors as normal. Because the fundraiser occurs over email, the newsroom preps months in advance by focusing on growing its email subscribers, and creates a sense of urgency by updating on the fundraiser’s progress across platforms.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Covering violence and policing in a preventative (not reactive) way (Editor & Publisher)

Weeks after George Floyd’s death in 2020, Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy’s parking lot. Leroy Chapman Jr., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editor in chief, shared how the newsroom has changed its approach to covering police violence over the past two years. By understanding policing — how it works and who’s who in your city — reporters will better know which questions to ask and what to look for in a growing investigation. Taking a preventative reporting approach by identifying indicators of dysfunction or violence in a police force can keep those problems from festering.

OFFSHORE

Results of assassinated Colombian journalist Rafael Moreno’s investigations revealed (FRANCE 24)

Colombian journalist Rafael Moreno was investigating the use of a senator’s mine for public construction projects when he was killed last fall. Days before his death, Moreno reached out to Forbidden Stories, a consortium of journalists that protect the work of those under threat, and asked them to pursue his investigations if anything happened. A 30-person team from FRANCE 24 formed The Rafael Project and spent six months continuing Moreno’s reporting, ultimately uncovering systemic corruption in Columbia. The results of the investigation were published earlier this week on more than 30 media outlets.

OFFBEAT

Meet Aric Toler, the Bellingcat sleuth who helped The New York Times find suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira (Vanity Fair)

Aric Toler, a researcher with open-source news platform Bellingcat, broke the news earlier this month that the leak of classified Pentagon documents originated on an obscure Discord channel. Both the FBI and the New York Times’ Visual Investigations team reached out to Toler for help finding the person who leaked the documents — and he agreed to work with the Times. Toler went down a digital rabbithole to identify Jack Teixeira as a person of interest, and the Times team followed up to confirm his identity. Toler’s byline on the Times article represents an unusual partnership between a legacy institution and non-established media.

+ Related: What the Pentagon leak story says about journalism (Columbia Journalism Review)

SHAREABLE

Despite DEI promises, media companies are still mostly hiring white people (Digiday)

Although major publishers have diversified their workforces from 2021, they are still primarily hiring white people, according to newly-released diversity statistics. Condé Nast, The New York Times, Vice Media Group and Vox Media all hired a larger percentage of white people in 2022 compared to the previous year, and most of their recent hires are white. Hearst hired two percent fewer white people in 2022 than they did in 2021. Although Gannett did not report the diversity of its new hires, 71% of its employees self-identified as white.