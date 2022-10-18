Need to Know: October 18, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Dozens of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers go on strike (WPXI)

But did you know: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers call for subscribers, advertisers to boycott the paper (WESA)

Union employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette are calling for subscribers and advertisers to boycott the paper after their health insurance coverage expired on Oct. 1. The staffers say that owner Block Communications won't pay an additional $19 per week per employee to maintain their insurance coverage. An executive at the paper said union staffers were given the choice to enroll in another health insurance plan, but union leadership rejected that offer.

API UPDATE

Do these 5 things before the election to demonstrate credibility (Medium, Trusting News)

In this election cycle, journalists are keenly aware of the heightened importance of providing coverage to their communities that is seen as both relevant and trustworthy. With the midterm elections fast approaching and most newsrooms already in the thick of providing coverage for their communities, Trusting News shares some quick, actionable things journalists can do to help increase the impact and credibility of their elections coverage: make basic information easy to find, explain your mission and goals, make endorsements (and opinion content) clear, avoid polarizing words and frameworks and invest in reading (and responding to) comments.

TRY THIS AT HOME

As journalists, we need to change the way we cover disasters (Nieman Reports)

As natural disasters become more common and more deadly, news outlets need to improve their coverage, writes Gilbert M. Gaul. He writes that the devastation caused by natural disasters is often man-made — caused by too much development in flood-prone areas as a result of pro-developer policies. He also says that money from FEMA frequently goes towards propping up communities that will continue to be in harm’s way, which in turn benefits wealthier homeowners and even wealthier property investors. News outlets should be digging into stories like this, rather than focusing on simply the victims in the aftermath.

+ Related: A recent natural disaster highlighted the importance of what journalism educators do every day (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

‘I write what they tell me to’: Iran’s crackdown on journalists intensifies (The Guardian)

The Iranian government is cracking down on journalists as widespread protests continue across the country. At least 40 journalists have been arrested; one journalist said her home was raided because had liked some posts on Twitter. She said she believes some pro-government colleagues are reporting journalists who are sympathetic to the protestors to authorities. Journalists in the country are also facing internet blackouts as well as restrictions on social media and search engines.

OFFBEAT

How social media amplifies misinformation more than information (The New York Times)

A new analysis from the Integrity Institute found that a “well-crafted lie” will do better on social media than a straight-forward, truthful post, and that the platform’s algorithms contribute to the spread of misinformation. Twitter and TikTok had high amplification rates, while Instagram’s had the lowest in the platform’s study. “The more mechanisms there are for virality on the platform, the more we see misinformation getting additional distribution,” said researcher Jeff Allen.

UP FOR DEBATE

The current media ecology makes it lucrative to lie outrageously (The New York Times)

In the wake of a jury ruling that Alex Jones must may $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook victims, Zeynep Tufekci argues that regulations should be in place to make it harder — and less profitable — to lie to audiences. She argues that regulating data collection would disincentivize the type of “engagement” that often allows conspiracy theorists to thrive on social media. She also suggests a modern day version of the fairness doctrine, as well as stricter rules on advertising and supplements that often line the pockets of disinformation peddlers like Jones.

“The work of civilization is not just discovering and unleashing new and powerful technologies; it is also regulating and shaping them and crafting norms and values through education and awareness that make societies healthier and function better.” – Zeynep Tufekci

SHAREABLE

America should spend billions to revive local news (The Washington Post)

To fix the local news crisis, Perry Bacon Jr. argues that the U.S. needs to spend $10 billion to hire 87,000 journalists at 1,300 news organizations. He lays out five principles that would drive this plan. The primary element would be news coverage in every community; he suggests at least one 100-person outlet in each Congressional district. He also argues that this news should be in-depth, multiplatform, free, nonprofit and presented from a specific point of view. He suggests starting by increasing funding to existing NPR affiliates and expanding from there.