Need to Know: October 13, 2022

You might have heard: Misinformation swirls in non-English languages ahead of midterms (The New York Times)

But did you know: Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families nearly $1 billion for spreading false claims (Reuters)

For years, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said on his Infowars platforms that the Sandy Hook massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away Americans’ guns. On Thursday, a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay at least $965 million in damages to families of the shooting victims, the second such verdict of its kind — and one that far outstripped the $49 million he was ordered to pay by a Texas jury in August. Jones vowed to appeal and noted that Infowars’ bankruptcy would protect him financially.

+ Noted: Gannett announces austerity measures, including a voluntary severance offer, a 401(k) match suspension and a five-day mandatory leave in December (Twitter, @benmullin); Biden administration relaxes Trump-era limits on Chinese media (Bloomberg Law); Facebook whistleblower, former defense and intel officials form group to fix social media (CNBC)

API UPDATE

24 lessons for the 2022 elections

Midterm elections are coming up, and it’s vital for newsrooms to prepare. Industry experts share best practices, case studies and resources to help journalism organizations engage voters and provide resources needed for their audiences to cast informed ballots in the upcoming elections, from explaining the basics to considering who is anchoring on election day to dealing with ambiguous results. And don’t forget to take care of yourself, too!

PQ: This work is hard. You’re tired and you’ve been covering big stories for years. Take the stress of the election cycle seriously by building in recovery periods for your team and yourself. It doesn’t benefit anyone if people are too exhausted to work. — Michael D. Bolden, API

TRY THIS AT HOME

How a global digital news startup will pay its employees equally across locations (Digiday)

As it heads into its third year, nonprofit news startup Rest of World announced its new editor-in-chief, former executive editor Anup Kaphle. He and Eli Berger, head of operations and chief of staff, detailed how the startup prioritizes paying full-time staff and freelancers around the world fairly. Tech money has played a role in the salaries — editors start at $80,000 and contributors get between 75 cents to $1 per word — and the site is fully funded by Sophie Schmidt, the daughter of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Much is taken into consideration when it comes to determining a salary, Berger explained, but location is not one of those factors. “It’s always starting from the same threshold, no matter whether you’re in Jakarta or in New York City, based on the role that you’re in,” he said.

+ Kentucky Student Voice Team launches The New Edu, an independent student-led education journalism service (Kentucky Teacher)

OFFSHORE

Meta and news outlet’s spar deepens India’s trust deficit (TechCrunch)

Hard-hitting Indian news outlet The Wire reported that Facebook has given officials with governing party BJP an unchecked ability to remove content from the platform. Meta denied the report, but The Wire doubled down on its reporting by sharing a screenshot that shows Facebook officials investigating the leak of the program’s documents as well as a watchlist of journalists. Meta responded by saying the image is fake, but The Wire stands by its story — putting press credibility in question.

OFFBEAT

Writers, be wary of Throat-Clearers and Wan Intensifiers. Very, very wary. (The Washington Post)

Benjamin Dreyer, Random House’s executive managing editor and copy chief, details what “word fat” he keeps around, and what has to go. Dreyer trims away what he calls Throat Clearers and Wan Intensifiers, but notes that prose often benefits from the cushioning of a few extra words. “Good writing, I think, ultimately exists between the twin goal posts of as-few-words-as-you-need and as-many-words-as-you-want. I, a natural natterer, lean toward the latterer,” Dreyer writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

Totenberg tests tenet of journalism with source friendships (AP News)

National Public Radio reporter Nina Totenberg recently released a book celebrating her close friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsberg, revealing that she was one of the few people who knew how seriously ill Ginsburg was. “Journalists need to be friendly with sources to get information. But if friendly turns to friendship, are those who depend on a news organization no longer being served?” David Bauder writes. Totenberg addressed this challenge in the book and noted it was something she and Ginsburg discussed often. “I chose friendship,” Totenberg wrote. “It was the best choice I ever made.”

SHAREABLE

If Trump runs again, do not cover him the same way: A journalist’s manifesto (The Washington Post Magazine)

Journalists have come a long way in how they cover Trump and his supporters, but they too often acted as his stenographers and failed to refer to his many falsehoods as lies, Margaret Sullivan writes. Reporters gradually realized that the conventions of traditional journalism weren’t adequate to cover this moment in history, and it’s worth reminding ourselves of the lessons we learned ahead of Trump’s planned 2024 bid. “When covering politicians who are essentially running against democracy, old-style journalism will no longer suffice,” Sullivan says.