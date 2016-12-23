Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

The Year in Fact-Checking: 366 stories to save

Published

Updated 12/22/16 10:51 am

Alexios Mantzarlis

Director and editor of the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute

Jane Elizabeth

Senior Manager, Accountability Journalism Program at the American Press Institute

Was 2016 fact-checking’s finest year? Or was it the year of “post-truth” where fact-checking was simply a fool’s errand?

The discussion about facts in journalism worldwide has rarely been as fractured and debated as it has been in 2016.

Poynter has collected 366 links to try and make sense of what just happened. Want articles on the state of fact-checking around the world? You’ll find them. Discussions on the “post-truth” era? We got ’em. The spread of fake news and strategies to combat them? Covered. Funky formats for fact-checking and reader reactions? No problem.

We hope you’ll peruse the list and bookmark it for future reference.

Our blog post is taking a break next week. In the meantime, thanks for reading in 2016, and here’s to a more factual 2017!

Read more from: Fact-checking journalism project

More articles about: Fact checking, Political and government reporting, Verification and accuracy

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.