The Week in Fact-Checking: You won, now go fix this thing

We’re counting on these projects to fix a couple of journalism’s stickiest problems: A mobile game that tracks falsehoods, a tool that busts lie-spewing bots, and a quality scorecard for media. They’re among the winners of a $1 million challenge from The Knight Prototype Fund to tackle misinformation and build trust in media. Read this morning’s announcement on Poynter.org.

Quote of the week

“Korean media needs to go back to the basics and recover the investigative mindset in covering a story. Fake news grows on media distrust and public disappointment towards journalism.” — Kim Yong-Jin of the Korean watchdog journalism site Newstapa, on Poynter.org

New fact-checking initiative launches in Japan

In Japan, fact-checking “still connotes something foreign,” says Masato Kajimoto. A new initiative, launched Wednesday, wants to shake things up.

‘How fake news starts’

The Los Angeles Times tracks how a rumor started about Bernie Sanders’ “involvement” in the Alexandria baseball game shooting last week. He had no involvement, but that fact didn’t stop fake Twitter.

Technology can save us, sort of

Technology and artificial intelligence — like the Fake News Challenge award winners announced this week — are part of the fight against fake news. But Tom Simonite, writing for Wired, cautions humans against handing over the battle to robots.

Best fake news headline of the week (and much tastier)

Facts, with feeling

What if you could translate hard facts into sounds that you could not only hear, but feel? The people at Climate Symphony are putting climate change facts to music, hoping to persuade some non-believers.

A Wikipedia for everyone

Apparently, everyone is entitled to their own facts. Infogalactic, a new site that looks a lot like Wikipedia and uses MediaWiki software, offers facts for the alt-right.

A test for the teachers

Students at a Virginia Beach high school planted a badly written fake news story in their student newspaper to see who’d be fooled. The results: students and their teachers.

Tools for debunkers

First Draft partnered with Full Fact ahead of the recent British general election. In this article, members of that team look at the various tools they used to surface the fakes that were doing well on social media.

14 articles for fact-conscious science writers

The science reporters and fact-checkers leading the Poynter-organized SciFacts workshop put together a list of 14 reference articles for those seeking to report accurately and fight misinformation. Find them all in this Twitter thread.

What is fact-checking? Truco explains.



Wonder Woman vs. Superman vs. misinformation

The claim that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot earned far less for her work than Henry Cavill as Superman sent Twitter on a spin.The evidence, however, was terribly scant; and ELLE, which had run the story, fudged its original article with an “update” that should really have read “Correction.”

He’s mad, and he’s fact-checking

The Angry Chef has a new target: alternative facts about nutrition and health. The Guardian talked with him about his crusade to debunk unhealthy health myths.

11 quick fact-checking links

