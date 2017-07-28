The Week in Fact-Checking: Snopes in a snaggle

Snopes is in a legal mess, so founder David Mikkelson turned to its community for help. The audience responded with a crowdfunding effort that raised more than $600,000 in 48 hours. The American Press Institute has some thoughts on why the appeal resonated. Poynter takes a look at what Snopes says the money will be spent on. The San Diego Union Tribune does a nice job of trying to untangle the lawsuit’s claims and potential outcomes. More as this story develops — the court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Quote of the week

“At this critical time in our history, journalists are ferreting out facts despite concerted efforts to stop them, and truth is gradually emerging. Without them, our freedom would be imperiled. It is indeed the truth that makes us free. This is a good time to hug and thank a journalist.” — Bob Morrison, Courier-Tribune (Asheboro, N.C.) columnist

Fact-checking fellowships

The IFCN is accepting applications for its annual fellowship program. The two fellowships, worth $2,500 each, will allow fact-checkers embed with a fact-checking organization in another country to learn about best practices they wish to adopt. The inaugural fellowsworked on automation and television fact-checking.

Fake live feed of a real tornado

Take a short GIF of an old tornado, add some thunder sounds and put it on loop. It may not be your cup of tea but Mashable says this fake Facebook Live video reached 14 million views.

Kenya’s colorful fake news

In a survey of Kenyan voters, most claimed they encountered fake news about the upcoming general election. Examples include a fake front page alleging a politician was hospitalized for a Viagra overdose.

Great list of misinformation experts

The name is a little oxymoronic, but the list is useful. We’ve suggested some additions; email us or tag @factchecknet with suggestions for more.

Jobs!

Full Fact, the British fact-checking charity, has five job openings.Three close on Aug. 6; the others on Aug. 14. For more information and to apply, see their site.

Fact-checkers and verificationistas unite — with this tool

Nieman Lab spotlights Check, a tool used in collaborative fact-checking efforts like Crosscheck and Electionland.



Up for debate? Our vote is D:

We’re all for creativity and audience engagement, but mixing “fiction and journalism” is a content idea that gives us the heebie-jeebies. What do you think?

About that $12 banana

A “junk science” expert applauds journalists’ efforts to fight misinformation, but says we should “extend the war on fake news to banish unscientific buzzwords and health fads.” Here’s his list of the 12 biggest science fake-outs.

Fact-checking Shark Week

Can a human really out-swim a great white shark? Watch this video from Tegna’s “Verify” series. … The Conversation helps you ruin the fun of Shark Week by watching it like a scientist.

11 quick fact-checking links

(1) The Greek daily Kathimerini looks at lessons from Global Fact 4. (2) Walking back the backfire effect — you saw it here first. (3) The Uninhabitable Earth gets annotated. (4) The bots are faking us out, says a new study. (5) The challenges of debunking within echo chambers. (6) A great video explainer of the mild panic over fake videos. (7) What does fake news have in common with venereal disease? (8) Play the new fake news card game. (9) Misinformation in the fake world of “Game of Thrones.” (10) Will this Trump bumper sticker help you fight fake news while MAGA? (11) Try this at home: A good lesson in accuracy and transparency from The Toronto Star.