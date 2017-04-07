The Week in Fact-Checking: How to show up and grow up

Where does fact-checking go from here? A group of experts in information and research — both journalists and non-journalists — spent a day working with the American Press Institute, Poynter Institute, and Duke University’s Reporters’ Lab. In short, they recommended a transformation that includes more visibility and strategies for growth. Related: A call to rethink fact-checking from API’s Tom Rosenstiel.

Quote of the week

“The fake news crisis was never just about the supply of misinformation. It was about the demand for misinformation. Those who choose to focus solely on the primacy of facts have missed the underlying collapse of trust in journalism.” — Mark Little, founder of Storyful, in Nieman Reports

The best weapon in the battle against misinformation

It’s not about “fake” content, says Nina Jankowicz in The Washington Post. Western governments need to focus on repairing the trust gap between citizens and media, and among citizens themselves.



A great day for facts

The best part of our inaugural International Fact-Checking Day — even better than the bar trivia nights — was the fact that our fact-checking lesson plans were downloaded thousands of times by people in at least 51 countries in 13 languages. Canadian actor Noel Fisher helped us get the word out; Alistair Reid had a Twitter moment; and CNN’s Brian Stelter celebrated the day. In a hotly contested final, a Brazilian politician’s claim on corruption won the our hoax-off. And you, too, can still celebrate Fact-Checking Day by helping to make Wikipedia more factual.

German fact-checking initiatives rev up

Faktenfinder will be a “node” within ARD, the German organization of regional broadcasters, to fight fake news. ARD believes it’s well-placed because fake news often spreads locally, first. (FWIW, we predict more fact-checkers will launch in Germany over the course of 2017).

First, get the facts right

The need for constant fact-checking is keeping the U.S. presidential press corps busy, and that’s the problem, says The Huffington Post. Mistakes and misinformation from the White House are displacing substantial messages.

Fact-checking & fake news talks at IJF17

The International Journalism Festival in Perugia is one of the largest journalism conferences in Europe and it is *totally free.* If you’re there, don’t miss panels on fact-checking (1, 2, 3) and fake news (1, 2, 3, 4).

‘The naked truth’

Jessica Ravitz at CNN trusted her instincts, and questioned the story of a breast cancer survivor who was making headlines by walking topless across America. Ravitz explains, in detail, how she found the facts.

Last call for Global Fact 4

One week left to sign up for the Fourth Global Fact-Checking Summit, to be held in Madrid on July 5-7. Key topics will include lessons from cognitive science, automation in fact-checking, overcoming organized misinformation campaigns and funky formats.

Fact-checking Hollywood

New episodes of “Homeland’ include some true-to-life story lines about fake news and altered videos. The Showtime series features a character based on Infowars founder Alex Jones, bots that proliferate lies, and international disinformation campaigns.

Fact-checking fun

Australia’s Mamamia fact-checks an Australian chef’s Instagram post about fact-checking. … Vox says comedians and satirists are doing a pretty good job of covering the Trump administration, seriously. … A sportswriter gets hit with Han Solo gifs after he complains about “fake news” concerning the University of North Carolina.

12 quick fact-checking links

(1) U.S. journos: Take this quick survey for a University of Florida study on perceptions of fact-checking. (2) The TED franchise features a TEDEd program called “Fact-Checking 101.” (3) Africa Check wins 2nd place in the innovation awards from the OIF. (4) Boston University holds a two-day conference on misinformation. (5) A call for more fact-checking elicits responses like “Woke King.” (6) Chequeado wants your ideas to fight fake news better. (7) The popular “How Stuff Works” blog tackles how fact-checking works. (8) Detector de Mentiras launches a new home page, including a feature that tracks “the president’s lies.” (9) The problem of uninformed voters is not a critical one, says the Spectator, because “the ignorant are far less likely to vote anyway.” (10) The News Media Alliance starts an anti-fake news campaign. (11) Teen Vogue fact-checks the Trump administration. (12) “Fact-checking” and “fake news” make the Associated Press Stylebook.