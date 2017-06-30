The Week in Fact-Checking: Research on writing a better fact check

The number of fact-checking stories produced by journalists has increased dramatically over the last decade, but only recently have we truly explored how those stories could be better at attacking misinformation. Leslie Caughell, a political science professor at Virginia Wesleyan University, discusses what reporters might do (or not do) to make their fact-checks more effective.

Quote of the week

“One of the powers of Twitter is how quickly journalists, the media, influencers – whoever might be best placed – can actually correct errors and spread true information to counteract misinformation. In some ways the best approach to misinformation is more information and an open dialogue coupled with policy that obviously takes down misinformation.” — Oliver Snoddy, Twitter

IFCN gets major funding boost

Thanks to $1.3 million in grant funding from the Omidyar Network and the Open Society Foundations, the International Fact-Checking Network can now expand its efforts. Many new initiatives and two new job positions are in the works.

More Google love for fact-checking

Google (finally) redesigned its news. Among the changes to the layout is a new dedicated box for fact-checking articles.

Sniffing out falsehoods

Here’s Pico, keeping morale high at Full Fact’s offices on #BringYourDogToWorkDay.



Fake news in Kenya’s election

Quartz has an in-depth look at how fake news is polluting the information ecosystem in Kenya ahead of elections in the East African country later this summer.

More co-opting

Fact-checkers at Libération Désintox are understandably peeved that their brand is being used by Macron supporters to spread false information. Earlier this year, “Décodeurs” had been co-opted by the European Commission for a fact-checking blog. (Le Monde has a unit with that name.)

TIME for a fake cover tutorial

Donald Trump has a fake TIME cover framed in several of his golf clubs, The Washington Post reported this week. The copy was a pretty cheap job but but here’s the creative director of TIME with a guide on how to spot the real stuff.

We have been warned

An audio recording of something that never happened. A video of a bird that doesn’t exist. Machine-learning artists and scientists say the capability to fake audio and video is on the horizon — but the news isn’t all bad.

Librarians to the rescue

It was standing room only for the “Helping library users navigate fake news” session at the American Library Association’s annual conference this week.

Five years for fakery?

When living with your own “witlessness” isn’t punishment enough for sharing fake news, this legislator has a plan that could get you thrown in jail.

The dangers of dark jokes

“Something weird happened on the wonk internet last week.” Slate looks into the imposter tweets that appeared to come from Vox staffers and finds a very long trail.

Enough with the high-quality information

Using mathematical modeling, researchers have found that information overload can lead people to choose low-quality information, increasing the chances that misinformation will go viral.

10 quick fact-checking links

