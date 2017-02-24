The Week in Fact-Checking: 24 hours in the life of some fact-checking rock stars

You know that time you stumbled upon a missile launcher on your way to work? Okay, maybe that didn’t happen and never will, but please read how some serious fact-checkers investigated such a situation. It’s like CSI, MacGyver and Sherlock Holmes all rolled into one excellent package.

Quote of the week

“Soon, fact-checking will not only become part of your daily journalism mix, readers will come to expect it and soon be acting like the fact-checkers themselves on social media by sharing your links.” — Rob Turnoe, “Why fake news can be a good thing,” Editor & Publisher

Is expertise dead?

For some populists on both sides of the Atlantic, “expert” is now an expletive, a synonym for out-of-touch elitists’ rejection of the commoner. According to the newly published “The Death of Expertise,” politics is only a part of the problem. And if expertise is moribund, fact-checking must at least be down with a heavy flu. Read the Q&A with the book’s author.

Fact-checking GIF

La Chistera, on Spain’s El Confidencial, now has a “correct me” button that reveals the facts behind the claims.

Fact-checking webinars

Poynter’s NewsU will be hosting back-to-back fact-checking webinars on March 24. Craig Silverman of BuzzFeed, who did much to expose the reach of fake news in 2016, will be sharing his tips at 3 p.m. U.S. Eastern time. At 1.30 p.m. the same day, Brooke Borel, author of the Chicago Guide to Fact-Checking, will talk about pre-publication fact-checking.

The Swede who can’t stop fact-checking the White House

In Sweden, citizens run the official @sweden Twitter account. And one of those citizens, a 22-year-old who’s on duty this week, is working overtime debunking myths and using fact to assure people that “We’re ok.”

Tag along with a professional debunker

Digiday details a typical workday for Craig Silverman, BuzzFeed’s media editor and expert debunker. Find out why maple cookies play an important role and what book he’s reading for background on the current state of misinformation.

The history of fake news in three stories

From Forbes: Who invented the term “fake news”? From the Daily Beast: Why did everyone co-opt it? From First Draft: Can’t we just call it something else?

What those Macedonian whippersnappers are up to now

Merchants of fakery in the “city of fake news” apparently are now using some odd Facebook posts to increase the reach of their fake-news business, the BBC reports.

How open is your data?

Chequeado is tracking the implementation of the Argentine government’s open data decree.



What can readers to do prevent fake news from spreading?

Channel 4 News Fact Check published a video with basic tips.

Some fact-checking fun

“If you have drugs cheaper than candy bars, please DM.” Leave it to Twitter to fact-check the important stuff.

10 quick fact-checking links

(1) The Irish Parliament loves “alternative facts.” “Fact-checking,” not so much. (2) It isn’t just Donald Trump misusing the term “fake news.” (3) The Washington Post’s Chris Cilizza hosts two fact-checkers on his podcast. (4) The Conversation explains how it fact-checks in 60 seconds. (5) The founder of “South African First” party shared “wildly incorrect” immigration numbers. (6) An update on “Share the Facts.” (7) Hollywood apologizes for an ill-timed, tone-deaf ad campaign. (8) Using a “phenomenally biased poll” as a lesson, NPR offers some tips in poll analysis. (9) Watch what happens when a TV station asks three viewers to fact-check the “news.” (10) Watch an interview with Wikimedia Foundation’s executive director, who talks about “the power of open-source.