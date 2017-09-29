The Week in Fact-Checking: Who’s more worried about fake news, Facebook’s tough week, and dealing with ‘disinfobros’

Quote of the week

“If you can generate attention you get paid. If you yell fire in a theater, you still get paid. Attention gets rewarded and not quality of information.” — Twitter founder Ev Williams on social media platform advertisers’ desire for attention.

Treading on the partisan divide

Eighty-eight percent of Donald Trump supporters told Rasmussen last year they did not trust media fact-checking.Now, PolitiFact is in the middle of a three-city tour to understand why. Poynter’s Daniel Funke caught up with the fact-checkers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just as they sat down with members of the local GOP. It went pretty well, actually, and fact-checkers around the world hope to learn lessons from the initiative.

Funding to fight fake news

The Duke Reporters’ Lab, First Draft News and the Associated Press are the latest beneficiaries of the increased investment in fact-checking projects. Duke also brought in $200,000 from Facebook and $200,000 from the Craig Newmark Foundation, totaling $1.2 million to spend on automated fact-checking projects.

More fractious politics = more fact-checking?

The fact-checker Jacques Pezet (Correctiv / Libération) suggests that the end of the Große Koalition and the rise of the AfD will lead to more long-term fact-checking projects in Germany.

Fact-checking the hard stuff

India’s BOOM Fact Check debunks the gruesome image of a wounded woman used by the Pakistani Permanent Representative to the United Nations — but doesn’t ignore the real violence in Kashmir…Mexico’s Horizontal outlets tried crowdsourcing to verify word-of-mouth accounts after the earthquake…Lupa fact-checked claims about the Brazilian army’s operation in the Rocinha favela.

Facebook facts of the week

A week without Facebook news is an unusual week. CNN discussed how Facebook could still interfere with the 2018 elections…Facebook also has its own fake news problem…Ex-President Obama says Facebook knew about the “Russian problem” long ago…Facebook uses Indian newspapers to fight the platform’s fake news problem.



(GIF courtesy of COS)

Brazil worries about fake news; Germany is chill

When asked how much they agreed with the statement, “I worry about what is real and what is fake on the Internet,” 71 percent of Brazilians strongly agreed. Germans, however, ranked last with only 14 percent, according to a BBC World Service/GlobeScan poll.

Fact-checking football

Tegna’s “Verify” program fact-checks the online conversation about the NFL’s “kneeling” controversy. Watch it here.

Your depressing graph of the week

What do the scientists think about evolution, again? (H/T @wendyzuk)



Some fact-checking fun

Potato mashers, hedgehogs, emojis and nudism: Yes, these were strange-but-true facts in the German election, says The Telegraph.

Fact-checking Frida (the dog)

Gizmodo has the facts on the Mexican disaster rescue dog that broke the internet.



14 quick fact-checking links

(1) OjoBiónico is back, fact-checking regional elections in Peru. (2) A new site about fracking called FractCheck says it will help people separate “fract” from fiction. However, don’t miss the “about” page. (3) A fake news writer who gained prominence during the 2016 U.S. elections was found dead in his Arizona home. Not everyone is impressed with the coverage. (4) Please stop admiring the “disinfobros.” (5) How a football teamdebunked a persistent meme. (6) Is this fake news prank how Donald Trump really won? (7) Let’s just assume all sharks-in-a-flood photos are fake. (8) What grade would you get in the “Calling Bulls**t” class? (9) Free workshop on fact-checking and science coming soon to Washington, D.C. (10) The Weekly Standard is hiring a fact-checker. (11) With a hat-tip to Julien Pain’s man-on-the-streets approach, Pagella Politica returns to RAIwith a revised fact-checking segment. (12) Chequeado is crowdfunding. (13) It’s a full house at the IFCN! (14) One of us won’t shut up about the backfire effect.