The Week in Fact-Checking: Facebook therapy, a new cookbook, Sweden’s fake news problem

It’s been a rocky year or so for Facebook’s and fact-checkers’ efforts to combat fake news on the platform. The Buzzsumo-crunching Craig Silverman found in December that engagement for major fake news stories was doing just great, thank you very much. Academics Guess, Nyhan and Reifler determined Facebook is by far the key referrer to fake news websites.

But there may be a light in the end of the tunnel: At an IFCN-brokered meeting in Menlo Park on Feb. 6, Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons promises to discuss data that will help “understand the actual impact and results of the partnership.” We’ll see.

Research you can use

Is fake news a big deal or isn’t it? This is why it’s hard to boil down a new study on Americans’ fake news consumption into a simple answer.

News literacy electives aren't going to be enough, says a Stanford professor.

Can scholars who study fiction help us understand the attraction of fake news?

This is how we do it

In Iran, verifying details about the recent demonstrations over the economy can be challenging for journalists and fact-checkers. Here’s why.

The Public Data Lab, with support from First Draft, has released a new cookbookfor investigating fake news.

How does journalism work? ProPublica explains.

Bummers

A photo intern at the Tampa Bay Times recounts what it was like to see one of her photos used for a viral hoax about DACA recipients.

This is how a fake-news site works during a breaking news story.

how a fake-news site works during a breaking news story. Swedish officials worry about how fake news will impact the country’s 2018 elections.

This is fun

Comedian Steven Colbert is promoting President Trump’s “fake news awards” with full-page advertisements. (Meanwhile, an attorney warns that White House officials could get into legal trouble if they help Trump with his “contest.”)

Coming up

