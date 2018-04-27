The Week in Fact-Checking: WeChat, Van Morrison and green moons

The problem with WeChat

The influence of misinformation among Chinese-speaking immigrants in the United States offers important clues for how fake news is constructed and distributed, according to a new paper published by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism.

Chi Zhang found that, while many popular web hoaxes in the U.S. deal with jobs, the economy and healthcare, many hoaxes on WeChat — a popular messaging app among Chinese immigrants — deal with issues like affirmative action or illegal immigration. That disparity, as well as the low barrier to entry for new publishers, allows misinformation to go unchecked.

Research you can use

In a paper for the Knight Foundation, Syracuse University researcher Emily Thorson says fact-checking is unlikely to be effective unless fact-checkers know what their audiences do and don’t understand.

First Amendment enthusiasts typically believe the answer to false speech is more speech and that truth will triumph. Not necessarily so, says a Duke University professor.

New York University hoovers up current research on social media misinformation and identifies the “gaps” that still need to be studied.

This is how we do it

New fact-checking collaborations launch in Sweden and in Africa, and a “fact-checking center” opens in Taiwan.

Here’s a short video tutorial from Poynter with tips for how to run a breaking news verification project.

Boom and SMHoaxslayer talk with India’s NDTV about fighting misinformation in a country where fake news can “spread like wildfire.”

This is bad

Sellers are using Facebook to get fake reviews on Amazon.

This student loan expert has been cited in publications like The Washington Post and The Boston Globe. There’s just one problem: He doesn’t exist.

In El Pais: Meet the “everyday Spanish people” whose lives have been ruined by the spread of misinformation.

This is fun

Sadly, there is no green moon, there was no green moon, and there will never be a green moon.

This is how Van Morrison fights fake news.

Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper will be interviewed by The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart today at a live event in D.C.

A closer look

People in Kenya are learning about fake news in their country — from the U.S. State Department.

Facebook’s project to fight nefarious political advertising went into effect this week. But Nieman Lab asks if Facebook can really “beat back fake news” in Ireland; and The Conversation has some advice for the platform in Canada.

At least two social platforms think they’ve got this fake news thing figured out. Read Wired’s interview with Flipboard, and the Axios interview withLinkedIn. On the other hand, Snapchat…

Coming up

Apply for the International Center for Journalist’s TruthBuzz Fellowship by April 29 .

. Register now for MisinfoCon in Kiev on May 29 .

If you read one more thing

African journalists are using drones and satellites to fight misinformation in remote regions. But the government hasn’t made it easy.

