The Week in Fact-Checking: Under attack, a Trump deepfake and Murphy Brown

Facebook’s fact-checking tool was rolled out in Brazil last week in partnership with Aos Fatos and Agência Lupa. A flood of accusations of “censorship” and “extreme-left bias” followed. More worrying still were personal attacks and heavy insults levelled against fact-checkers on social media.

As the IFCN’s Alexios Mantzarlis wrote for Folha on Friday, in Brazil, polarization seems to be getting in the way of a possible solution to misinformation. (Read the op-ed in English here). Just a year ago, fact-checkers at Agência Publica’s Truco had received a photo of a rubber penis stamped with “Check This” from MBL, the same group behind a lot of last week’s attacks. The way forward seems to be to double down on transparency — all stories flagged by Lupa are accessible here, by Aos Fatos here — and to push back on falsehoods.

The tense situation will continue. According to researchers at the Fundação Getulio Vargas who analyzed 45,000 tweets, this debate is just the opening salvo of a “virtual guerrilla” set to last until the elections. The Brazilian Parliament was already discussing 20 draft bills on fake news — and announced an unspecified “front against fake news” on Wednesday.

Related: While questioning Mark Zuckerberg at the European Parliament, lead Brexiteer Nigel Farage asked the Facebook boss, “Who are these third-party fact-checkers? Who are these people?” (Nigel, if you’re reading us: Here are those people.)

This is how we do it

National Geographic fact-checks Hawaii’s volcanic eruption, and teaches us the difference between lava and magma.

Africa Check has launched an election promise-tracker that’s following 10 key promises in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. Africa Check also has changed the layout of its reports.

For people in rural areas with limited — or very expensive — WiFi connections, radio is often still a major form of communication. So these fact-checkers are bringing their work to the Kenyan airwaves.

Research you can use

A Data & Society report looks at how people interpret the news the same way they interpret the Bible — a process the researcher calls “scriptural inference.”

Northwestern University’s Knight Lab is working on an automated fact-checking project, starring Alexa.

Over the course of a decade, this new study analyzed 560 YouTube videos spreading misinformation about vaccines and autism.

Characters in the “Murphy Brown” television reboot will feature fake news and “alternative facts.”

Originally published for International Fact-Checking Day on April 2 , here’s a cartoon with seven tips for verifying online information.

A closer look

Want to stay in the know about misinformation in and about Europe? Here’s a fortnightly roundup with the most important news you need to know.

BuzzSumo published a meta report on how news about fake news took off after the 2016 U.S. election.

PBS NewsHour goes inside Facebook’s effort to separate news from junk.

If you read one more thing

In “If Social Media Sites Acted Like Publishers, Fake News Would Vanish,” a former newspaper editor explains how the U.S. Communications Decency Act messed up everything.

