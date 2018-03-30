Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

The Week in Fact-Checking: Who’s ready for the day after April Fool’s Day?

Published

Updated 03/29/18 11:42 pm

Jane Elizabeth

Director, Accountability Journalism Program at the American Press Institute

Alexios Mantzarlis

Director and editor of the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute

Daniel Funke

Reporter at the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute

To raise awareness of factchecking, the world will mark International Fact-Checking Day, held each year on April 2 the day after April Fool’s Day.  This week, the International FactChecking Network launched Factcheckingday.com, a resource for citizens, readers and educators seeking to examine the validity of information, especially online.

International FactChecking Day is a rallying cry for more facts in politics, journalism and everyday life. Learn more in this press release, check out Factcheckingday.com for factchecking games and lesson plans, and don’t forget to use #FactCheckIt and #FactCheckingDay on Twitter throughout the week.

This is how we do it

  • Here’s how to debunk hoaxes on WhatsApp using strategies developed byfact-checkers.
  • The Hewlett Foundation will spend $10 million to help fight digital disinformation.
  • There’s still plenty of misinformation being shared about the Florida school shootings, and BuzzFeed is still tracking them.

This is bad

  • A U.S. congressman shared a xenophobic conspiracy theory on Twitter.
  • It looks like the Russians are already messing with Texas elections, says the Star-Telegram.
  • The Times of India fell for a fake story about a female winking ban at a college in South India.

A closer look

  • CIA consultant discusses why “fake news” is about to get more sinister.
  • Malaysia and Singapore join other countries considering laws against misinformation. But Amnesty International adds its concerns to those who worry about the slippery slope affecting free speech and human rights.
  • Here’s a great example of what we call “FactChecking 3.0” — factchecking that focuses on issues rather than an individual’s statement.

Coming up

If you read one more thing

The Texas Observer published an in-depth look at who reported good and bad information about the bombings in Austin last week.

Quick factchecking links

Officials in the European Union are calling on journalists to help in the fight against fake news.  //  People are factchecking President Trump’s grammar and spelling.  //  What’s missing from academic literature on fake news.  //  This hoax co-opted an old Britney Spears photo in an attempt to smear #NeverAgain activist Emma González.  //  Tumblr tackles its fake news problem, finally.  // Was Jesus the “original target of fake news?”  //  Here’s a fun story about “liars tables” where people actually speak the truth.  //   Psychology Today fact-checks the science behind two new movies about abduction.  //  Two French public radio networks are teaming up to launch a podcast about fake news.  //  BuzzFeed News debunked a video of Snickers bars being burned in a pit.  //  This new project from the right-leaning Media Research Center aims to “fact-check the fact-checkers” and expose “liberal partisans.”  //  Egypt’s government now has a hotline for WhatsApp misinformation.  //  Men’s Health magazine is factchecking shaky science stories with a video series.  //  Facebook published a “fact check” of reports about it collecting data on users’ text and call history. There’s just one problem: It’s not really a fact check.

