The Week in Fact-Checking: Who’s ready for the day after April Fool’s Day?

To raise awareness of fact–checking, the world will mark International Fact-Checking Day, held each year on April 2 — the day after April Fool’s Day. This week, the International Fact–Checking Network launched Factcheckingday.com, a resource for citizens, readers and educators seeking to examine the validity of information, especially online.

International Fact–Checking Day is a rallying cry for more facts in politics, journalism and everyday life. Learn more in this press release, check out Factcheckingday.com for fact–checking games and lesson plans, and don’t forget to use #FactCheckIt and #FactCheckingDay on Twitter throughout the week.

This is how we do it

Here’s how to debunk hoaxes on WhatsApp using strategies developed by fact -checkers.

-checkers. The Hewlett Foundation will spend $10 million to help fight digital disinformation.

There’s still plenty of misinformation being shared about the Florida school shootings, and BuzzFeed is still tracking them.

This is bad

A U.S. congressman shared a xenophobic conspiracy theory on Twitter.

It looks like the Russians are already messing with Texas elections, says the Star-Telegram.

The Times of India fell for a fake story about a female winking ban at a college in South India.

A closer look

A CIA consultant discusses why “fake news” is about to get more sinister.

Malaysia and Singapore join other countries considering laws against misinformation. But Amnesty International adds its concerns to those who worry about the slippery slope affecting free speech and human rights.

Here’s a great example of what we call “ Fact – Checking 3.0” — fact – checking that focuses on issues rather than an individual’s statement.

Coming up

If you read one more thing

The Texas Observer published an in-depth look at who reported good and bad information about the bombings in Austin last week.

Quick fact – checking links

Officials in the European Union are calling on journalists to help in the fight against fake news. // People are fact–checking President Trump’s grammar and spelling. // What’s missing from academic literature on fake news. // This hoax co-opted an old Britney Spears photo in an attempt to smear #NeverAgain activist Emma González. // Tumblr tackles its fake news problem, finally. // Was Jesus the “original target of fake news?” // Here’s a fun story about “liars tables” where people actually speak the truth. // Psychology Today fact-checks the science behind two new movies about abduction. // Two French public radio networks are teaming up to launch a podcast about fake news. // BuzzFeed News debunked a video of Snickers bars being burned in a pit. // This new project from the right-leaning Media Research Center aims to “fact-check the fact-checkers” and expose “liberal partisans.” // Egypt’s government now has a hotline for WhatsApp misinformation. // Men’s Health magazine is fact–checking shaky science stories with a video series. // Facebook published a “fact check” of reports about it collecting data on users’ text and call history. There’s just one problem: It’s not really a fact check.