The Week in Fact-Checking: The criminalization of misinformation

While actions against the publication of fake news have proceed cautiously in the U.S. — blame the First Amendment — things are moving right along in many parts of the world.

Malaysia’s newly elected prime minister is leaning towards keeping a controversial anti-fake news law that passed in early April. The Committee to Protect Journalists asked the Kenyan president not to pass such a law, while Tanzania and Uganda are considering similar measures. Then there are no less than 20 draft bills in the Brazilian Congress aimed at criminalizing misinformation.

This is how we do it

A circuit court judge and an Associated Press Fact Check came to the same conclusion: A campaign ad in Arkansas was misleading. The judge ordered television stations to stop running it. (Above: An Arkansas Supreme Court sits inside the House chamber.)

In last week’s newsletter, we cited the sketchy Facebook page that erroneously reported a Maine legislator’s death. This week, the page is gone.

Are single men over 25 a menace to society? A religion writer explains how she fact-checked an alleged Brigham Young quote.

Research you can use

Only 5 to 9 percent of Twitter users bother to check information tweeted during a natural disaster before they share it, according to a new study.

“You see it, you buy it” is how Nieman Lab describes newly updated research that says mere exposure to a fake news headline increases the chance we’ll believe it.

How much do we love fake news? The Outline answers that question, visually.

This is bad

A D.C. cybersecurity think tank created dozens of fake Twitter accounts to promote the work of one of its co-founders, says BuzzFeed News.

“Social media allowed our membership to explode,” says the leader of a neo-Nazi group. But Indian fact-checkers at AltNews says social media also allows political parties and nationalist groups to take advantage of “people’s inability to distinguish between fake and real information.”

BuzzFeed News’ Charlie Warzel purchased a fake, phone-verified Facebook account with Bitcoin in only 30 minutes.

A closer look

Politico detailed the life of a fake news story about the Supreme Court and Sharia law.

Is this documentary trailer real or fake? A group of French journalists sets out to see if anyone knows the difference.

WBUR’s Cognoscenti podcast outlined the “human fix” for Facebook.

If you listen to one more thing

The Daily podcast from The New York Times describes the devastating consequences of Facebook rumors gone wild.

